Jersey City, NJ

roi-nj.com

Alfred Sanzari Enterprises welcomes Regional Cancer Care Associates to Glenpointe

Regional Cancer Care Associates signed a lease for 5,499 square feet of headquarters and administrative office space at Glenpointe Centre West in Teaneck, according to a Wednesday announcement from Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. Sanzari was represented by Newmark’s Jeff Schotz, Peter Rossi, Dan Reider, Peter Kasparian and David Simson and Cresa’s...
TEANECK, NJ
roi-nj.com

CBRE trades East Orange development site, Hue Soul, for $4.15M

CBRE on Wednesday said it helped trade Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market-rate residential units in East Orange, for $4.15 million. The CBRE team of Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer represented the seller, Novus Landmark, while also procuring the undisclosed buyer. Located...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Prudential CEO Lowrey: NJPAC showed its incredible impact during pandemic

Prudential Financial CEO Charles Lowrey has long known the value of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. “What it’s done from a transformative standpoint for the city and for the state is amazing,” he said. “It’s become one of the true anchor institutions and materially changed Newark.”
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Perfect blend: JZA+D creates mixed-use space in Princeton that accentuates, enhances suburban community in which it sits

Everyone has seen a few stories of apartments above a commercial store — it seemingly has been a staple of every Main Street in the state for generations. Here’s the question: Is there a better way to design them? One that’s more inviting to a residential area. One that makes sustainability a central goal. One that blends age-old concepts with new-age thinking.
PRINCETON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund to open 2nd round of grants

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, city council members, and the Arts and Culture Trust. Fund committee will open applications for the second round of Arts and Culture Trust Fund grants to expand arts education and programming citywide. Following the successful first allocation of grants, totaling $900,000 awarded to 89 artists...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York Post

Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar

The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. The 46-year-old man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911 saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being investigated as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Sabert Corp. to eliminate PFAS from all products by the end of 2023

Sabert Corp., the sustainable food packaging solutions firm based in Sayreville, on Monday announced it is committed to eliminate all PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, from its full product portfolio by the end of 2023. For more than three years, Sabert and its innovation teams have been developing and refining...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Route Fifty

NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ

Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
TRENTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Le Léo in Jersey City’s Journal Square hits 75% leased milestone

Journal Square’s Le Léo has quickly found its mark in Jersey City’s crowded rental market, with an impressive 75% of its 99 apartments leased since a late-fall debut, according to a Monday announcement from developers Park Stone Management and Fields Grade. Located at 244 St. Paul’s Ave.,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

