The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
roi-nj.com
Covanta announces appointment of marketing, merchandising veteran Sue Klug to board of directors
Morristown-based Covanta on Tuesday said it added Sue Klug to its board of directors. Klug’s experience in waste services and recycling and as an executive with a more than 30-year record of growth in customer-centric businesses will strengthen Covanta’s board of directors and the company’s strategic goals.
roi-nj.com
Leading the way: At Union County Savings Bank, women dominate C-suite — to betterment of its business
Chris McFadden, chief financial officer at Union County Savings Bank, spent much of her three-decade banking career being the only woman with a seat at the table. And, at some low points, she said, she was only there to jot down everyone’s coffee order. So, she finds some relief...
roi-nj.com
Alfred Sanzari Enterprises welcomes Regional Cancer Care Associates to Glenpointe
Regional Cancer Care Associates signed a lease for 5,499 square feet of headquarters and administrative office space at Glenpointe Centre West in Teaneck, according to a Wednesday announcement from Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. Sanzari was represented by Newmark’s Jeff Schotz, Peter Rossi, Dan Reider, Peter Kasparian and David Simson and Cresa’s...
The richest person in New York is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
roi-nj.com
DIGroup Architecture’s education studio reconfiguring early childhood learning centers in N.J.
DIGroup Architecture, which is involved with reconfiguring how early childhood learning is delivered and prioritized across the region, announced its latest early childhood educational center projects include ones in Newark, Paterson, Passaic and East Brunswick. “It became abundantly clear — even before the onset of the pandemic — that it...
roi-nj.com
CBRE trades East Orange development site, Hue Soul, for $4.15M
CBRE on Wednesday said it helped trade Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market-rate residential units in East Orange, for $4.15 million. The CBRE team of Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer represented the seller, Novus Landmark, while also procuring the undisclosed buyer. Located...
roi-nj.com
Prudential CEO Lowrey: NJPAC showed its incredible impact during pandemic
Prudential Financial CEO Charles Lowrey has long known the value of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. “What it’s done from a transformative standpoint for the city and for the state is amazing,” he said. “It’s become one of the true anchor institutions and materially changed Newark.”
roi-nj.com
Why Morristown-based Just Jersey feels unique items can be perfect corporate gifts and key part of attraction-and-retention efforts
There was the professional sports team that wanted to reinforce to the potential coach and general manager that the team was located in New Jersey — and that New Jersey has a style and personality all its own. There was the consulting group that wanted its hundreds of summer...
roi-nj.com
Perfect blend: JZA+D creates mixed-use space in Princeton that accentuates, enhances suburban community in which it sits
Everyone has seen a few stories of apartments above a commercial store — it seemingly has been a staple of every Main Street in the state for generations. Here’s the question: Is there a better way to design them? One that’s more inviting to a residential area. One that makes sustainability a central goal. One that blends age-old concepts with new-age thinking.
roi-nj.com
Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund to open 2nd round of grants
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, city council members, and the Arts and Culture Trust. Fund committee will open applications for the second round of Arts and Culture Trust Fund grants to expand arts education and programming citywide. Following the successful first allocation of grants, totaling $900,000 awarded to 89 artists...
Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar
The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. The 46-year-old man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911 saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being investigated as...
City Actuary Alleges He Was Passed Over Because He’s Asian and Gay
A former deputy chief actuary has sued the City of New York alleging he was denied a promotion to the top job because of his race and sexual orientation — not his ability to handle billions of dollars of pension and retirement investments.Craig Chu, 41, began working at the NYC Office of the Actuary in 2017 after years of...
roi-nj.com
Sabert Corp. to eliminate PFAS from all products by the end of 2023
Sabert Corp., the sustainable food packaging solutions firm based in Sayreville, on Monday announced it is committed to eliminate all PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, from its full product portfolio by the end of 2023. For more than three years, Sabert and its innovation teams have been developing and refining...
N.J. city dumps state public worker health plan after all towns slammed with huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s capital city has decided to to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer in what could be the first of many across the state as local governments stare down the barrel of double-digit premium hikes. Trenton’s city council decided...
NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?
John Overdeck is a businessman and philanthropist from New Jersey known for his success in the finance and investment industry. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma Investments, a quantitative hedge fund based in New York City.
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ
Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
roi-nj.com
Le Léo in Jersey City’s Journal Square hits 75% leased milestone
Journal Square’s Le Léo has quickly found its mark in Jersey City’s crowded rental market, with an impressive 75% of its 99 apartments leased since a late-fall debut, according to a Monday announcement from developers Park Stone Management and Fields Grade. Located at 244 St. Paul’s Ave.,...
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
