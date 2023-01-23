One shot at Main Event, man in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was arrested after a shooting at Main Event on Sunday night.

According to MPD, a little after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 7219 Appling Farms Parkway. One male victim was taken to Saint Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition.

Police charged 24-year-old Derrick Robinson with aggravated assault and evading arrest on foot.

Derrick Robinson

Police say a security guard told officers he was sitting in a car watching the parking lot when he heard his co-workers calling for security. When he came around the corner, he saw Robinson hit the victim before both fell to the ground.

Afterward, Robinson reportedly stood up and shot the victim twice in his thigh and wrist before running away.

Police eventually found Robinson hiding in a bush. He was arrested without incident. Investigators say Robinson admitted to shooting the victim and running away from the scene.

