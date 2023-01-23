ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Crawford SWCD board members reorganize and schedule 2023 meetings

Public welcome to Crawford SWCD monthly meetings

The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors has reorganized for 2023. Adam Spiegel is the chairperson, Larry Leonhardt is vice-chair, Eric Hanes will serve as secretary, David Paynter is treasurer and Ben Stuckey is the fiscal agent.

Board meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The meetings are held at the Crawford SWCD Office, 3111 Ohio 98, Bucyrus. Meetings may be postponed occasionally, so it is best to call and verify that the meeting will be held. Notice of postponement will also be posted on the building’s lobby doors.

All board meetings are open to the public. Any person interested in attending the meetings may obtain advance notice of all meetings at which any specific type of public business is to be discussed. Individuals may receive an agenda of all upcoming meetings by supplying the District with stamped, self-addressed envelopes or their e-mail address.

Minutes of all meetings of the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District will be promptly recorded and shall be open to public inspection during working hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the office. For more information call 419-562-8280 extension 3 or e-mail monica.finney@oh.nacdnet.net .

Movies night and more at the Crestline Public Library

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Public Library will host movie night at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 8. The PG-rated movie is a recent release about a British housekeeper who wishes to buy a designer gown. Snacks will be served. Preregistration is required. Call the library at 419-683-3909 or stop in to sign up.

It's not too late to join the Adult/Teen Winter Reading program, "A Blizzard of Books." Books in any form — paperback, hardback, EBooks and books on CD — are eligible to be read. For each book read, participants get the chance to win a weekly prize and a grand prize at the end of the program in March. Stop in the library for rules, reading slips and more information.

The library would like program suggestions. If you have an idea, please contact the library.

Planting Callery pear no longer permitted in Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0p62_0kOD3dHb00

COLUMBUS — It is now illegal to sell, grow, or plant Callery pear (also known as Bradford pear) in Ohio because of its invasive qualities and likelihood to cause economic or environmental harm. There is no requirement for the removal of existing plants, but the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry encourages control and removal to benefit native forest ecosystems.

Callery pear is an ornamental species native to regions of Asia. It is most easily spotted in early spring when it blooms with white flowers that have a strong, unpleasant smell. Tiny, hard pears appear in the fall. The fruits are eaten by birds who spread the seeds.

