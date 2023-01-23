ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wbiw.com

Oakland City University hosts International Award Ceremony

OAKLAND CITY – As part of Homecoming Week, Oakland City University will host the iChange Nations awards on Thursday, January 26, at 4:00 pm CT in the Recital Hall of the Cornwell-Reed building on the Oakland City University campus. Change Nations is an international organization awarding individuals and organizations...
OAKLAND CITY, IN
wbiw.com

The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. will meet in both regular and executive sessions on Jan. 26

SPRINGVILLE – The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. will meet in both regular and executive sessions on Jan. 26. The executive session will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be held at the Springville Community Academy (Commons) at 126 Brick Street, in Springville.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Ivy Tech Bloomington and Martinsville High School partner to offer Indiana College Core

BLOOMINGTON – Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington and Martinsville High School have entered into a partnership that provides students the chance to start college early by earning the Indiana College Core (ICC) in high school. The ICC credential is a 30-credit hour general education core of college credit guaranteed to transfer between Indiana public colleges and universities.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington residents invited to apply for Neighborhood Improvement Grants

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Department of Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) invites residents to apply for City funding to improve their neighborhoods. Applications for funding through four kinds of neighborhood grants described below are now available for the 2023 application cycle. Neighborhood Improvement Grant. The Neighborhood Improvement...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bruceville woman crowned as Illiana Watermelon Queen

FRENCH LICK, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — Over seven thousand acres of watermelons are produced in the Wabash Valley and about 70 percent of those melons are grown in Knox County. That’s according to Illiana Watermelon Association. This past weekend the I.W.A. held its annual convention in French Lick. One of the highlights of the event was […]
BRUCEVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington and The Mill Sign Innovation Partnership Agreement; Trades District and Tech Center surge forward

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington and The Mill today announced they have formalized a new partnership to expand Bloomington’s innovation economy, attract cutting-edge companies, and create high-paying jobs. According to the Innovation Partnership Agreement approved by the Redevelopment Commission (RDC) on January 23 (https://bton.in/nuuxS), The Mill will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Neal Brewington is District 8 Conservation Officer of the Year

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Neal Brewington has been selected as the 2022 District 8 Officer of the Year. District 8 includes Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Orange, Perry, Scott, and Washington counties. Brewington is assigned to Washington County where he has been a conservation officer since 2003.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Save the date: Becky’s Place Shelterbration event coming March 4

BEDFORD – Join Becky’s Place on March 4, as they host their annual Shelterbration event, a fundraiser for the group which will include food and live music. The event is the primary fundraiser for Becky’s Place, which provides services to more than 80 homeless women and children, helping them find sustainable living situations.
BEDFORD, IN
theseymourowl.com

The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion

John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Tim Janowski is District 10 Conservation Officer of the Year

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Timothy Janowski has been selected as the 2022 District 10 Officer of the Year. District 10 includes Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke, and Pulaski counties. Janowski is assigned to Lake County where he has served since 1998. In addition to his normal duties...
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Karen Kelly McNichols

Karen Kelly McNichols, 73, of Bedford died peacefully on January 21, 2023. Born April 22, 1949, in New York City, New York, she was the daughter of James and Marilyn (Lowery) Kelly. Karen grew up in a large, Irish family attending a Catholic school in Yonkers, NY, then relocated to...
BEDFORD, IN
WIBC.com

Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Monon South Trail to cross five counties in southern Indiana

INDIANA – Governor Eric Holcomb announced in his 2023 State of the State address that the DNR will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail spanning five counties in southern Indiana. Once complete, the trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE

