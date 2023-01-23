Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Oakland City University hosts International Award Ceremony
OAKLAND CITY – As part of Homecoming Week, Oakland City University will host the iChange Nations awards on Thursday, January 26, at 4:00 pm CT in the Recital Hall of the Cornwell-Reed building on the Oakland City University campus. Change Nations is an international organization awarding individuals and organizations...
wbiw.com
The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. will meet in both regular and executive sessions on Jan. 26
SPRINGVILLE – The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. will meet in both regular and executive sessions on Jan. 26. The executive session will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be held at the Springville Community Academy (Commons) at 126 Brick Street, in Springville.
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech Bloomington and Martinsville High School partner to offer Indiana College Core
BLOOMINGTON – Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington and Martinsville High School have entered into a partnership that provides students the chance to start college early by earning the Indiana College Core (ICC) in high school. The ICC credential is a 30-credit hour general education core of college credit guaranteed to transfer between Indiana public colleges and universities.
wbiw.com
Bloomington residents invited to apply for Neighborhood Improvement Grants
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Department of Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) invites residents to apply for City funding to improve their neighborhoods. Applications for funding through four kinds of neighborhood grants described below are now available for the 2023 application cycle. Neighborhood Improvement Grant. The Neighborhood Improvement...
Bruceville woman crowned as Illiana Watermelon Queen
FRENCH LICK, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — Over seven thousand acres of watermelons are produced in the Wabash Valley and about 70 percent of those melons are grown in Knox County. That’s according to Illiana Watermelon Association. This past weekend the I.W.A. held its annual convention in French Lick. One of the highlights of the event was […]
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington and The Mill Sign Innovation Partnership Agreement; Trades District and Tech Center surge forward
BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington and The Mill today announced they have formalized a new partnership to expand Bloomington’s innovation economy, attract cutting-edge companies, and create high-paying jobs. According to the Innovation Partnership Agreement approved by the Redevelopment Commission (RDC) on January 23 (https://bton.in/nuuxS), The Mill will...
wbiw.com
Neal Brewington is District 8 Conservation Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Neal Brewington has been selected as the 2022 District 8 Officer of the Year. District 8 includes Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Orange, Perry, Scott, and Washington counties. Brewington is assigned to Washington County where he has been a conservation officer since 2003.
wbiw.com
Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce weighs in on local, state-federal policy agendas
BLOOMINGTON – Ensuring the strength of Bloomington’s business climate begins at home. At the local level, the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce is focused on removing barriers to business growth and proactively improving the business climate of Bloomington and Monroe County. Each year, the Chamber Advocacy Council and...
wbiw.com
Save the date: Becky’s Place Shelterbration event coming March 4
BEDFORD – Join Becky’s Place on March 4, as they host their annual Shelterbration event, a fundraiser for the group which will include food and live music. The event is the primary fundraiser for Becky’s Place, which provides services to more than 80 homeless women and children, helping them find sustainable living situations.
WTHI
Local school no longer doing E-learning days, changing to flex days for more in-person instruction
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow around the corner comes the possibility for schools to have snow days. Now, the state of Indiana limits schools to three E-learning days. Officials at Southwest Parke Schools say fewer E-learning days help kids learn better. They aren't doing any...
wbiw.com
Republican Central Committee working to fill Perry and Guthrie Township Board vacancy appointments
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Republican Central Committee is looking for and evaluating candidates to appoint to vacancies on county township boards. There is a single vacancy on the Perry Township board, and a single vacancy on the Guthrie Township board. Interested candidates can reach out to the Lawrence...
wbiw.com
Monroe County Community School Corporation kindergarten registration begins Feb. 1
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe County Community School Corporation 2023-2024 kindergarten registration begins on February 1. You can register on or after February 1, by contacting your elementary school or registering online here. A list of all Elementary Schools and contact information can be found here. This document 2023-2024 Kindergarten Registration...
theseymourowl.com
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion
John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
wbiw.com
Tim Janowski is District 10 Conservation Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Timothy Janowski has been selected as the 2022 District 10 Officer of the Year. District 10 includes Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke, and Pulaski counties. Janowski is assigned to Lake County where he has served since 1998. In addition to his normal duties...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Karen Kelly McNichols
Karen Kelly McNichols, 73, of Bedford died peacefully on January 21, 2023. Born April 22, 1949, in New York City, New York, she was the daughter of James and Marilyn (Lowery) Kelly. Karen grew up in a large, Irish family attending a Catholic school in Yonkers, NY, then relocated to...
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
wbiw.com
Monon South Trail to cross five counties in southern Indiana
INDIANA – Governor Eric Holcomb announced in his 2023 State of the State address that the DNR will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail spanning five counties in southern Indiana. Once complete, the trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana.
wbiw.com
Prosecutor Samuel Arp discusses current caseloads, reduction in crime with council
LAWRENCE CO. – Lawrence County Prosecutor Samuel Arp spoke to members of the Lawrence County Council during their monthly meeting on Tuesday, providing them information about his department, including current caseloads. Currently, Lawrence County prosecuting attorneys have a total of 1,583 active criminal cases between them, which does not...
wbiw.com
Four more file for the upcoming Lawrence County Primary Election
LAWRENCE CO. – As of Monday afternoon, four more candidates have filed to run for office in the Lawrence County Primary Election, with voting set to conclude on May 2. Anyone interested in running must register by Friday, Feb. 3 at noon. New Candidates. Vicky Schlegel – Mayor of...
