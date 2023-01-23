Man dies after being brought to police precinct in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the men suffered critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Officials said they are investigating the death and will release the man’s name once his family is notified. The cause of death will be determined at the time of the autopsy.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.
