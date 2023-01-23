Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Search-and-recovery efforts underway after vehicle goes into Sunrise canal with 2 inside; woman hospitalized
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a woman to the hospital and continue search-and-recovery efforts for a second victim after a vehicle went into a canal in Sunrise. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene near the 7700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, east of University Drive, just before...
I-95 Boca Raton To Close This Week, Glades Road Restrictions For Diverging Diamond
WEEK FULL OF TRAFFIC TROUBLE… MAKE A PLAN NOW… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for several major traffic headaches in Boca Raton this week. I-95 will close overnight in Boca Raton for multiple nights. Access will be restricted to the I-95 on-ramps […]
WSVN-TV
4 hospitalized following crash in Miramar; eastbound Pembroke Road shutdown at Island Drive
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash in Miramar caused a road closure on Pembroke Road, Wednesday morning. The crash occurred near Island Drive, around 7:45 a.m., and injured a pedestrian who was crossing the street at the time. Four people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Officials...
West Palm Beach car wash closer to purchasing duplex land to create new entrance
WEST PALM BEACH — Owners of Mint Eco Car Wash in West Palm Beach’s south end have developed a final site plan that, if approved, they hope will end the longstanding traffic travails at the business’s busy intersection. “We’re feeling a lot more positive at this point...
NBC Miami
Plantation Homeowner Raises Concerns After House Hit by Car Three Times
Plantation resident Jonathan Phillips has had cars slam into his home three separate times. The homeowner said he’s even resorted to putting up storm shutters at times to protect his home from cars. “In 2015, we had our first crash, and since then we’ve had about two other crashes...
More than 1,200 residences and a 5,000-seat venue are planned for massive Boca Raton property
Boca Raton’s sprawling 124-acre office campus by Yamato Road is about to receive a massive face-lift and the plans for the mini “village” are striking: more than 1,200 residences, a hotel and a 5,000-seat entertainment venue similar to “House of Blues or Hard Rock Live.” Developers from CP Group have provided new details to the Boca Raton City Council about the their planned renovation of the ...
Valencia Grand second phase approved; development west of Boynton will now feature 704 homes
Valencia Grand, the GL Homes’ high-end development under construction west of Boynton Beach, will have 704 homes, county officials have decided. Palm Beach County commissioners recently approved the second phase of the homebuilder’s plans that call for another 427 homes in addition to the 277 that were already approved in September 2021. GL Homes paid $60 million to acquire the 723-acre parcel from the Whitworth family, who had farmed it for more than 50 years.
WSVN-TV
2 people hospitalized after being struck in drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a South Florida neighborhood. Gunfire erupted along Southwest 130th Avenue, Wednesday morning. One victim was airlifted to Jackson South, while the second victim drove to Baptist Health in Homestead. Police are investigating the shooting.
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
calleochonews.com
The game-changing River Landing Shops & Residences: A little city you never want to leave on the shores of the Miami River
The inspiring success story of two lawyers turned real estate moguls that overcame adversities to build River Landing Shops & Residences. Andrew B. Hellinger and Coralee G. Penabad were successful lawyers practicing commercial litigation and bankruptcy, but real estate development was their passion. Now, Andrew and Coralee are the principals behind Urban-X Group, a Miami development company with a focus on urban development and community building. Andrew sat down with us to reveal how two Florida-licensed attorneys built one of Miami's biggest and most iconic developments. River Landing Shops & Residences is a 2.2-million-square-foot mixed-use project on the historic Miami River and a catalyst of change for one of Miami’s oldest - and once-neglected - communities in the city’s urban core.
cw34.com
2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Glades Road in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead, another with serious injuries after deputies said one driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said just after 2 p.m., the driver of the Nissan Rouge, 36-year-old Daniel Polo and the passenger 66-year-old Elizabeth Polo were headed eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Turnpike entrance. That's when the driver of the Ram 1500, Alexander Spandau, 29, of Boynton Beach was headed westbound approaching the Turnpike entrance.
WSVN-TV
Crash in Pembroke Pines leads to road closure
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left mangled and unrecognizable after a bad crash in Pembroke Pines. The crash shut down Flamingo Road between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road around 2 a.m., Monday. Police are investigating the scene as workers clean up the area. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television...
NBC Miami
Man, Woman Dead After Car Goes Into Canal in Sunrise
Divers recovered the bodies of a man and a woman after a car went into a canal in Sunrise Wednesday. The incident was reported in the 7700 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard, in the parking lot behind the Jersey College School of Nursing. Sunrise Fire Rescue officials said they...
Boca Raton man, woman die in crash in western Boca Raton
A driver and passenger from Boca Raton were killed in a crash with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you
MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
miamitimesonline.com
Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message
The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
NBC Miami
Suspect Shocked While Vandalizing Electrical Equipment in Fort Lauderdale: Police
A suspect who was vandalizing electrical equipment in Fort Lauderdale had to be hospitalized after he was shocked Sunday evening, officials said. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of Northeast 15th Avenue. Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded after a caller said the suspect...
Weekend fire at SW Miami-Dade duplex claims third victim
MIAMI -- A woman whose 4-month-old son was killed along with the child's great grandmother during a weekend fire at their southwest Miami-Dade duplex has died, relatives told CBS 4.Rukiyah Kendrick, 19, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Jackson South Medical Center after she was taken there for treatment following a blaze that swept through the family's home shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in West Perrine at 10150 West Circle Plaza. The woman's infant child, identified as Legend Larose, and the baby's 70-year-old great grandmother died Saturday after firefighters pulled them from the burning home.Relatives said Leroy Larose, the 22-year-old...
NBC Miami
Person Hospitalized After Shooting Near North Lauderdale Shopping Plaza
Authorities were investigating a shooting near a shopping plaza in North Lauderdale that left one person hospitalized Tuesday. The shooting happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. in the area of Bailey Road and North State Road 7. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue crews responded and found the...
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Lighthouse Point
A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Sunday night in Lighthouse Point. The crash took place just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Federal Highway and involved at least two vehicles. Both vehicles suffered major damage from the crash. BSO said the...
