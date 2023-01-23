ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

More than 1,200 residences and a 5,000-seat venue are planned for massive Boca Raton property

Boca Raton’s sprawling 124-acre office campus by Yamato Road is about to receive a massive face-lift and the plans for the mini “village” are striking: more than 1,200 residences, a hotel and a 5,000-seat entertainment venue similar to “House of Blues or Hard Rock Live.” Developers from CP Group have provided new details to the Boca Raton City Council about the their planned renovation of the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Valencia Grand second phase approved; development west of Boynton will now feature 704 homes

Valencia Grand, the GL Homes’ high-end development under construction west of Boynton Beach, will have 704 homes, county officials have decided. Palm Beach County commissioners recently approved the second phase of the homebuilder’s plans that call for another 427 homes in addition to the 277 that were already approved in September 2021. GL Homes paid $60 million to acquire the 723-acre parcel from the Whitworth family, who had farmed it for more than 50 years.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
calleochonews.com

The game-changing River Landing Shops & Residences: A little city you never want to leave on the shores of the Miami River

The inspiring success story of two lawyers turned real estate moguls that overcame adversities to build River Landing Shops & Residences. Andrew B. Hellinger and Coralee G. Penabad were successful lawyers practicing commercial litigation and bankruptcy, but real estate development was their passion. Now, Andrew and Coralee are the principals behind Urban-X Group, a Miami development company with a focus on urban development and community building. Andrew sat down with us to reveal how two Florida-licensed attorneys built one of Miami's biggest and most iconic developments. River Landing Shops & Residences is a 2.2-million-square-foot mixed-use project on the historic Miami River and a catalyst of change for one of Miami’s oldest - and once-neglected - communities in the city’s urban core.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Glades Road in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead, another with serious injuries after deputies said one driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said just after 2 p.m., the driver of the Nissan Rouge, 36-year-old Daniel Polo and the passenger 66-year-old Elizabeth Polo were headed eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Turnpike entrance. That's when the driver of the Ram 1500, Alexander Spandau, 29, of Boynton Beach was headed westbound approaching the Turnpike entrance.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Crash in Pembroke Pines leads to road closure

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left mangled and unrecognizable after a bad crash in Pembroke Pines. The crash shut down Flamingo Road between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road around 2 a.m., Monday. Police are investigating the scene as workers clean up the area. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Man, Woman Dead After Car Goes Into Canal in Sunrise

Divers recovered the bodies of a man and a woman after a car went into a canal in Sunrise Wednesday. The incident was reported in the 7700 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard, in the parking lot behind the Jersey College School of Nursing. Sunrise Fire Rescue officials said they...
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Miami

Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you

MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message

The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Weekend fire at SW Miami-Dade duplex claims third victim

MIAMI -- A woman whose 4-month-old son was killed along with the child's great grandmother during a weekend fire at their southwest Miami-Dade duplex has died, relatives told CBS 4.Rukiyah Kendrick, 19, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Jackson South Medical Center after she was taken there for treatment following a blaze that swept through the family's home shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in West Perrine at 10150 West Circle Plaza. The woman's infant child, identified as Legend Larose, and the baby's 70-year-old great grandmother died Saturday after firefighters pulled them from the burning home.Relatives said Leroy Larose, the 22-year-old...
MIAMI, FL

