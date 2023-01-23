ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Alves moved to new detention center for security reasons

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves was transferred to a new detention center because of security reasons after being accused of sexual assault, Catalan officials said Monday. The new detention center has “smaller residential modules” where it is easier to guarantee the safety and coexistence of inmates.
The Independent

Teegate! Golf’s US bad boy ‘throws tee’ at Rory McIlroy as split in sport turns nasty

Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after being snubbed by the Northern Irishman on the practice range as golf’s civil war took a nasty twist.American Reed is famously volatile character and one of golf’s leading ‘rebels’ who abandoned the PGA Tour last year in favour of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, causing tensions to simmer throughout 2022 with those who stayed loyal to existing golf infrastructure, including McIlroy.That looks set to continue into 2023 as flashpoints occur while LIV players compete in DP World Tour events to earn official world ranking points that aren’t currently...
MINNESOTA STATE
game-news24.com

The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
Reuters

Soccer-New Dutch coach to return to traditional tactics

AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - New Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he will return to the traditional Dutch way of playing after predecessor Lous van Gaal upset sensibilities by changing the team's approach during his tenure in charge.
overtimeheroics.net

USMNT vs. Serbia Breakdown

It’s certainly been a chaotic January for the United States Men’s National Team off of the soccer pitch. First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. Gregg Berhalter‘s contract as the USMNT’s manager expired at the stroke of 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve.
SB Nation

Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed

Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
The Associated Press

Lawyer who worked for Messi joins Alves’ defense team

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The lawyer who worked for Lionel Messi in his tax fraud case has been added to the defense team of former Barcelona defender Dani Alves, who is facing sexual assault charges. Renowned lawyer Cristóbal Martell will try to help Alves in his defense against sexual...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy