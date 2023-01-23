Read full article on original website
Watch Kylian Mbappe Score FIVE Goals As PSG Win 7-0 In Coupe de France
Mbappe recorded the first five-goal haul of his career on Monday as Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the last 16 of the Coupe de France.
Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps
It's been a busy month for the GOAT After a World Cup win, a return to club play and a match against Cristiano Ronaldo, it's time for Messi to hit the slopes.
Sam Kerr lifts lid on wild romance with rival US soccer star Kristie Mewis
Aussie football superstar Sam Kerr has given a rare insight into her romance with US player girlfriend Kristie Mewis - including how they first met and fell in love.
Gio Reyna 'guaranteed' Gregg Berhalter fallout would continue with Dortmund celebration, says Lalas
Berhalter was forced to publicly admit to kicking his now-wife Rosalind in the legs during a violent row back in 1991 earlier this month , having been threatened by a mystery blackmailer.
United States team not in 'nice situation' ahead of friendlies: Anthony Hudson
Interim United States men's national team coach Anthony Hudson said there is a sense of sadness hanging over the team ahead of a pair of friendlies.
Alves moved to new detention center for security reasons
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves was transferred to a new detention center because of security reasons after being accused of sexual assault, Catalan officials said Monday. The new detention center has “smaller residential modules” where it is easier to guarantee the safety and coexistence of inmates.
Man Utd fans rage at David de Gea as goalkeeper makes bizarre decision before Nketiah winner in Arsenal clash
MANCHESTER UNITED fans were left furious and baffled in equal measure by David de Gea's decision late on against Arsenal. The Red Devils travelled to North London knowing that a win would narrow the gap at the top to five points. But with the score level at 2-2 late on,...
Angry fans hurled food, beer, and plastic cups at a UFC star. Security had to escort him out the arena.
Brandon Moreno settled his rivalry in style against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 and was pelted with beer for his efforts.
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. excels in Saudi Arabia, playing alongside athletes two years older at renowned academy
Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing the center attraction and being the alma mater is nothing new to the footballing world as the phenomenon is always in the spotlight and now Cristiano Jr. is not too far behind from following the footsteps of his father. Cristiano Jr. is reportedly taking down boys of...
Teegate! Golf’s US bad boy ‘throws tee’ at Rory McIlroy as split in sport turns nasty
Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after being snubbed by the Northern Irishman on the practice range as golf’s civil war took a nasty twist.American Reed is famously volatile character and one of golf’s leading ‘rebels’ who abandoned the PGA Tour last year in favour of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, causing tensions to simmer throughout 2022 with those who stayed loyal to existing golf infrastructure, including McIlroy.That looks set to continue into 2023 as flashpoints occur while LIV players compete in DP World Tour events to earn official world ranking points that aren’t currently...
game-news24.com
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
Frank Lampard involved in huge dressing room bust-up with Everton stars as Doucoure is axed to train on his own
FRANK LAMPARD allegedly got involved in a huge dressing room bust-up with his own Everton players shortly before his sacking. Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was even forced to train on his own as a result, according to reports. Lampard, 44, had been feeling the heat in recent weeks and pressure had...
The USWNT misses Julie Ertz, but the midfield must plan for a World Cup without her. What now?
Julie Ertz did enough ball-winning and physical tackling in the midfield for two people, but now the USWNT prepares for a World Cup without her.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits out at Argentina for World Cup celebrations
Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticised the Argentina players who mocked France following their World Cup final victory last month.
Soccer-New Dutch coach to return to traditional tactics
AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - New Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he will return to the traditional Dutch way of playing after predecessor Lous van Gaal upset sensibilities by changing the team's approach during his tenure in charge.
Lionel Messi future in doubt as Argentina great decides against PSG renewal: report
Lionel Messi is no longer interested in signing an extension with PSG and could be available as a free agent this summer.
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
overtimeheroics.net
USMNT vs. Serbia Breakdown
It’s certainly been a chaotic January for the United States Men’s National Team off of the soccer pitch. First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. Gregg Berhalter‘s contract as the USMNT’s manager expired at the stroke of 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve.
SB Nation
Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed
Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
Lawyer who worked for Messi joins Alves’ defense team
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The lawyer who worked for Lionel Messi in his tax fraud case has been added to the defense team of former Barcelona defender Dani Alves, who is facing sexual assault charges. Renowned lawyer Cristóbal Martell will try to help Alves in his defense against sexual...
