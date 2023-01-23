ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tennessee man sticks gun in victim’s mouth in front of 2-year-old

By Lawrencia Grose
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TK14_0kOD3BlN00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after they broke into a victim’s home and held him at gunpoint in front of a two-year-old.

On January 21, officers responded to a home invasion in the 800 block of Stratford Road. According to reports, the victim told police that two men came to his home, one claiming that his cell phone was pinging at the location.

The victim told the men he did not have a phone, and the suspects left. They returned a few minutes later, and Derrick Johnson broke into his home through the back door, police say.

The victim walked out of the front door, and Johnson followed him with a gun, saying, “Give me my phone, or I’m going to do something crazy.” Johnson then grabbed the victim by the throat and stuck the gun in his mouth.

Police say a 2-year-old girl was standing next to the victim during the incident.

The other suspect, Martez Johnson, stood outside the front door and told the victim to give them the phone.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw Martez walking towards the front door. Derrick came out of the house and went to his car.

MPD says they detained both suspects before searching Derrick’s car. They found a loaded, tan gun in the glove box.

Both suspects were taken to the police department, where they refused to give statements, reports say.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of stealing ex’s car, throwing him from vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man was seriously injured Saturday when he tried to get his stolen car back from his ex-girlfriend. Investigators said Shandricka Childress, 38, was still driving the 2002 Honda Accord when she was arrested Sunday and admitted she was driving the vehicle when her ex-boyfriend was hurt. Police said Childress dragged […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA, MS
WREG

Check washing: How thieves are cleaning out bank accounts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many people place bills containing checks in their mailboxes or go to the post office to mail them, they may not be aware thieves could be targeting them, putting their money and identity in jeopardy. Thieves are cleaning up by using check washing. Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Wanted Haywood man Kevin Watson captured

UPDATE: Haywood authorities said they have a discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of Kevin Watson. Officials are working to positively identify the remains. The body will be sent for autopsy and further identification. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Haywood County authorities has been apprehended, according to a source from […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
CBS 42

CBS 42

78K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy