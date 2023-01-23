ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Cazenovia girls basketball gets win over state-ranked Hamilton

By Phil Blackwell
 2 days ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Once the Chittenango girls basketball team had its Jan. 13 win over Cazenovia put away, the question turned into where each of these sides would head next.

The Lakers proved successful last Wednesday against state Class D no. 13-ranked Hamilton, the Lakers able to battle to a 32-27 win over the Emerald Knights.

Neither side produced much in the first three quarters, leading to a stalemate. Then, in the final period, Cazenovia went in front for good, ultimately outscoring Hamilton 10-5 in those last eight minutes.

On Friday night, Cazenovia lost 45-30 to Hannibal, the game a close one most of the way, but only after the Warriors roared to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter.

Trying to fight back, the Lakers saw Ella Baker put up nine points and Bess Johnson add eight points, but Hannibal had Tenly Baker (19 points), Olivia Kuc (11 points) and Samantha Edmonds (10 points) all reach double figures.

In the Bears’ case, it put its 3-8 record on the line last Tuesday against 9-2, state-ranked Skaneateles, who never let Chittenango do too much until the latter stages as it lost by a score of 49-39.

These other Lakers never let Chittenango get to double digits in any of the first three quarters, the deficit growing to 39-26 as Maddy Ramsgard, with 18 points, and Allie Michel, with 13 points, led the visitors.

A late push was led by Alazayah Smith, who had 12 points. Mia McReynolds finished with eight points as Abby Scheidleman got six points.

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

