FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
Eli Apple on Buffalo's Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen: 'Someone get them in couples therapy'
Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple did a lot of retweeting Monday of tweets at the expense of Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills in the wake of Sunday's 27-10 divisional-round result in Buffalo, as Apple is known to do. But he also made remarks in a couple of his...
Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments
The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Tom Brady Addresses Retirement Rumors in Very Cranky Manner
Tom Brady getting a little prickly about retirement talk.
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Zach Wilson
Aaron Rodgers has taken a liking to Zach Wilson. While their circumstances couldn’t be more different and there is ongoing speculation that suggests Rodgers could succeed Wilson as the New York Jets starting quarterback in 2023, it’s clear that the future Hall of Famer sees something in the second-year pro out of BYU.
UPMATTERS
For the Bills, the Curtain Closes on an Unimaginable Season
Damar Hamlin was in the building, and Buffalo’s hopes were high Sunday, but the storybook ending never came. The cofounder of Store716 stood inside a Buffalo sports paradise. It was Sunday morning, and he was strolling past T-shirts printed with slogans that spoke to the magnitude of the afternoon ahead. Favorites include:
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Von Miller, Bills, Jets, Patriots, DeAndre Hopkins
Bills HC Sean McDermott said the team is going to consider moving CB Christian Benford to safety this offseason. (Joe Buscaglia) McDermott applauded OC Ken Dorsey‘s first year with the team but wouldn’t get into any potential staff changes: “There’s a first year for everyone, and I thought Dorsey really did some good things, and there’s some things that he can learn from as well.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)
Stefon Diggs voices frustration day after Bills' season ends
Stefon Diggs explained his frustration after the Bills early playoff exit on Twitter, asking if he should "be okay with our level of play when it's not up to the standard."
