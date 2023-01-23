ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

New Mexico candidate charged in shooting case due in court

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzRer_0kOD2ybp00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico statehouse and is accused of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a detention hearing.

Prosecutors are seeking to detain Solomon Peña, 39, pending trial on multiple charges that include shooting at a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon. They say he's a danger to the community.

Peña’s defense attorney hasn’t addressed the charges publicly, but said during her client's initial court appearance last week that she would ask for conditions of release to be set.

No one was hurt in the shootings, but the case has reignited the debate over whether lawmakers should consider pretrial detention reforms as New Mexico struggles with persistent violent crime.

Authorities arrested Peña on Jan. 9, accusing him of paying for a father and son and two other unidentified men to shoot at the officials' homes between early December and early January. The shootings followed his unsuccessful GOP bid for a district long been considered a Democratic stronghold. He claimed the election was rigged.

Police also are investigating donations made to Peña's campaign, including a contribution by one of the men accused of conspiring with him and the man's mother. Detectives said they learned through witness interviews that Peña allegedly identified individuals to funnel contributions from an unknown source to his campaign.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the money was generated from drug trafficking.

Court records show Peña was incarcerated for several years after being arrested in 2007 in connection with what authorities described as a smash-and-grab burglary scheme that targeted retail stores. His voting rights were restored after he completed probation in 2021.

An assessment that considers his criminal history and several other factors provides recommendations for what level of pretrial supervision Peña should have, but it will be up a judge to decide Monday.

The risk assessment tool has been the focus of much criticism as the public has pushed for Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to consider reforms amid Albuquerque's ongoing struggle to combat persistent violent crime and what many perceive as a "revolving door" in the criminal justice system.

Top court administrators in New Mexico have defended the tool, developed by the Arnold Foundation and used in dozens of jurisdictions around the U.S.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Calls from jail: Accused shooter wants former political candidate Solomon Peña to pay for lawyer

Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/investigations/calls-from-jail-accused-shooter-wants-former-political-candidate-solomon-pena-to-pay-for-lawyer/. Calls from jail: Accused shooter wants former political …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/investigations/calls-from-jail-accused-shooter-wants-former-political-candidate-solomon-pena-to-pay-for-lawyer/. State wants Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing …. Read here: krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-wants-tijeras-woman-accused-of-terrorizing-neighbors-to-stay-in-custody/. State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-to-pay-160k-to-children-that-experienced-shooting-during-traffic-stop/. City of Deming helping reduce cost of natural gas. See here:...
NEW MEXICO STATE
WGAU

Alex Murdaugh: Attorneys duel in opening statements at double murder trial in SC

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Opening statements began in the double murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. The remarks by prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian on Wednesday foreshadowed what promises to be an emotional trial at the Colleton County Courthouse. Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, on June 7, 2021, on the family’s property, The State newspaper of Columbia reported.
WALTERBORO, SC
KRQE News 13

Seven injured in Portales school bus crash, State Police investigating

Read here: https://www.krqe.com/traffic-roads/seven-injured-in-portales-school-bus-crash-state-police-investigating/. Seven injured in Portales school bus crash, State …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/traffic-roads/seven-injured-in-portales-school-bus-crash-state-police-investigating/. State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-to-pay-160k-to-children-that-experienced-shooting-during-traffic-stop/. City of Deming helping reduce cost of natural gas. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/city-of-deming-helping-reduce-cost-of-natural-gas/. Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico …. Story located...
PORTALES, NM
WGAU

Sheriff: Gunman who killed 11 didn't know dance hall victims

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — The 72-year-old gunman who sprayed bullets into a Southern California ballroom dance hall, killing 11 people, had no known connection with the victims and investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the massacre, the Los Angeles County sheriff said Wednesday.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Rio Grande Sun

New Bill Places Bail Reform in the Hands of Voters

State legislators introduced a bail reform bill Monday that would give voters a chance to throw out, and replace, part of New Mexico’s controversial pretrial detention system, state lawmakers said. State Rep. Andrea Reeb (R-Clovis), the former District Attorney in the Ninth Judicial District and the special prosecutor in...
NEW MEXICO STATE
WGAU

Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug testimony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Two of the people most responsible for overseeing Tennessee’s lethal injection drugs "incorrectly testified" under oath that they were testing the chemicals for bacterial contamination, the state attorney general’s office conceded in a court filing. The revelation comes on the heels...
TENNESSEE STATE
WGAU

Hearing underway in effort to free Hawaii man for '91 murder

HONOLULU — (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii began presenting new evidence in court Tuesday — including DNA testing — they say proves he is innocent.
HAWAII STATE
kunm.org

WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More

Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WGAU

7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — (AP) — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing charges after deputies say she terrorized her East Mountains neighbors, made threats, and drove into one of their homes. An arrest warrant was issued for Tina Garcia overnight at her home off NM 337, just north of Chilili. Story continues below:
TIJERAS, NM
Washington Examiner

New Mexico attorney general moves to get local abortion restrictions thrown out

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene and nullify ordinances that city and county officials have passed in recent months that restrict access to abortion following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Torrez argued that local officials in Roosevelt and Lea counties...
HOBBS, NM
ksfr.org

FBI Recognizes Sharp Increase In Crime Statistics Reporting

The New Mexico Department of Public Safety and the Albuquerque division of the FBI on Friday celebrated a significant increase in the number of state law enforcement agencies reporting into the National Incident-Based Reporting System or NIBRS. Under the system state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies voluntarily submit crime...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WGAU

Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey

CHICAGO — A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the manufacturer of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of misleading customers who buy the brand’s miniature bottles. The class-action lawsuit, filed on behalf of a citizen in Illinois, alleges that the small bottles made by Fireball and sold outside of liquor stores at gas stations and markets do not contain any whiskey. The small bottles are available for 99 cents at supermarkets and other convenience stores.
ILLINOIS STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Lt. Governor open to hearing from New Mexicans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of the 2023 legislative session, it can be easy to forget that New Mexico’s government represents everyday New Mexicans. Now, to help hear more diverse voices, the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Howie Morales, has opened his door for the people. “I will be hosting my Office Hours in-person in Santa […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
115K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy