operawire.com
Michele Spotti Names Music Director of Marseille Opera
Italian conductor Michele Spotti has been nominated as Music Director of Marseille’s Opera House and Philharmonic Orchestra. Marseille’s Mayor Benoît Payan and the General Manager of the Opéra de Marseille Maurice Xiberras announced the news and noted that Spotti will start in his new role during the 2023-24 season, succeeding the current Musical Director, Lawrence Foster.
operawire.com
National Children’s Chorus Announces New Opera Division & Who Will Lead It
The National Children’s Chorus is set to launch an opera division and the new VAIL OPERA CAMP Initiative. The organization announced that it would appoint Jonathan McCullough as its Opera Program Director with Dylan F. Thomas set to take on the role of Opera Program Coordinator. McCullough is a...
operawire.com
Opera Orlando Receives NEA Grant for 2023-24 ‘Frida’
Opera Orlando has announced that it received an NEA Grant for an upcoming production of Robert Xavier Rodriguez’s “Frida.”. The company is set to showcase the work during the 2023-24 season. “Opera Orlando has a commitment to presenting works that truly speak to our audience, said Opera Orlando’s...
operawire.com
Brenda Rae & Javier Camarena to Headline ‘Lucia di Lammermoor’ at Opéra National de Paris
The Opéra National de Paris is set to present Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor” starting on Feb. 18, 2023. The opera will be directed by Andrei Serban and conducted by Aziz Shokhakimov. The production features set and costume design by William Dudley with lighting design by Guido Levi. Ching-Lien Wu is the chorus master for the Paris Opera Chorus.
operawire.com
Obituary: Helikon Opera Artistic Director Vladimir Gorokhov Dies at 47
Vladimir Gorokhov, Deputy Artistic Director of Moscow’s Helikon Opera, has died at the age of 47. According to Opera Magazine, Gorokhov died of a heart attack. Born in the city of Yasny on June 7, 1976, Gorokhov entered the Orenburg Musical College in the vocal department and went on to be a radio host, editor of youth programs of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company Orenburg. He was also a correspondent for the Orenburg regional newspaper New Generation.
operawire.com
Royal Opera House Announces Participants of Jette Parker Programme 2023-24
The Royal Opera House has announced the participants for its 2023-24 Jette Parker Artist Programme. Among those joining in the fall of 2023 are sopranos Isabela Díaz and Valentina Puscas, baritone Grisha Martirosyan, mezzo-soprano Veena Akama-Makia, bass Jamie Woollard, and tenor Ryan Vaughan Davies. Díaz has appeared at the...
operawire.com
Fathom Events to Present Encore Screenings of Met Opera’s ‘La Traviata’
(Credit: Mart Sohl/ Metropolitan Opera ) Fathom Events is set to present encore screenings of Verdi’s “La Traviata” from the Metropolitan Opera on Feb. 15, 2023. The opera stars Nadine Sierra, Stephen Costello, and Luca Salsi with Daniele Callegari conducting Michael Mayer’s production. Renée Fleming hosts the performance.
operawire.com
TENET Vocal Artists to Present TENEbrae: Lassus’ Lagrime di San Pietro
The TENET Vocal Artists, led by Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf, is set to present TENEbrae: Lassus’ Lagrime di San Pietro. The sacred motets, which are among Orlando de Lassus’ finest compositions, will be presented on Feb. 25 and held at St. Paul’s Chapel at Trinity Wall Street. TENET’s singers will be joined by brass ensemble Dark Horse Consort in a special performance featuring the Flemish composer’s entire collection of motets from the late Renaissance.
operawire.com
Opera Parallèle to Present West Coast Premiere of ‘The Shining’
Opera Parallèle is set to present the West Coast premiere of Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell’s opera “The Shining.”. Based on the iconic novel by Stephen King, the opera will be presented from June 2 to 4 in a new production The opera will also be presented in a new chamber orchestration created by the composer, at the Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.
operawire.com
The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Establishment of Gay Cull Addicott and Robert R. Cull Fund
The Cleveland Orchestra has announced a $1 million gift to establish Gay Cull Addicott and Robert R. Cull Fund. Per an official press release, the company will add the gift to its endowment to honor Addicott, who was a trustee from 2002 to 2022. “Gay’s civic pride was anchored by...
danceinforma.us
Pacific Northwest Ballet presents Giselle
Pacific Northwest Ballet Artistic Director Peter Boal’s radiant, historically informed production of Giselle drew international accolades when it premiered in 2011. PNB’s production marked the first time an American ballet company had based a production on Stepanov notation as well as the first use in modern times of the rare French sources for Giselle. PNB brought Giselle back in 2014, newly adorned in luxurious 19th century costumes and scenery, conceived and designed by Jérôme Kaplan (Don Quixote, Roméo et Juliette). It was scheduled to be presented again in the spring of 2020, but, well, you know what happened. PNB is thrilled to finally bring Giselle back to the stage for eight performances, February 3 – 12 at Seattle Center’s Marion Oliver McCaw Hall.
operawire.com
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’
(Credit: Javier del Real) The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its performance of “Aida” on Jan. 24. The company said that Jorge de León will sing the role of Radamès instead of Jonas Kaufmann. De León recently performed the role of Radamès at...
operawire.com
Royal Opera House to Bring ‘The Barber of Seville’ to Cinemas
The Royal Opera House’s production of Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” is headed to cinemas around the U.K. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The opera will be broadcast live from the Royal Opera House where it will be presented in a production starring Aigul Akhmetshina as Rosina, Andrzej Filończyk as Figaro, Lawrence Brownlee as Count Almaviva, Bryn Terfel as Don Basilio, Fabio Capitanucci as Bartolo, Ailish Tynan as Berta, and Josef Jeongmeen Ahn as Fiorello. Rafael Payare conducts the international cast.
operawire.com
Wiesbaden Orchestra Director Resigns Due to Antisemitism
Ilia Jossifov, a Bulgarian-Israeli musician, has resigned from his post as the orchestra director of the Hessian State Theater in the city of Wiesbaden due to antisemitic bullying. In his resignation letter issued on Sunday Jan. 22, 2023, Jossifov stated that he has been subjected to “systematic antisemitic belittling and...
sheenmagazine.com
Vocalist and Multi-instrumentalist Melanie Charles A ‘One-of-A Kind,’ Jazz PHENOM
“Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women by the Multi-Instrumentalist – A Jazz Masterpiece!. Melanie Charles is a jazz PHENOM! She is refreshing, inventive, a multi-instrumentalist, jazz singer, flutist, beat-maker, remixer and conceptualist. Charles is a ‘one-of-a-kind,’ artist who matters! Why, does she matter? Well, there are...
operawire.com
Aida Garifullina Joins Intermusica Management
(© Decca / Simon Fowler) Aida Garifullina has joined Intermusica for worldwide general management (excluding opera productions). Garifullina is an internationally celebrated artist who has performed at the Royal Opera House, La Scala, the Metropolitan Opera, Paris National Opera, Arena di Verona, and Salzburg Festival. She has appeared at...
yourclassical.org
The Year of the Rabbit
More than a billion people are ushering in the Year of the Rabbit with food and family celebrations. Join us for music that celebrates the Lunar New Year on this episode of Performance Today. Episode Playlist. Hour 1. John Playford: Newcastle/Splendid Schilling. Gao Hong, Pipa | Belladonna Baroque Quartet. Album:...
