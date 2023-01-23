Pacific Northwest Ballet Artistic Director Peter Boal’s radiant, historically informed production of Giselle drew international accolades when it premiered in 2011. PNB’s production marked the first time an American ballet company had based a production on Stepanov notation as well as the first use in modern times of the rare French sources for Giselle. PNB brought Giselle back in 2014, newly adorned in luxurious 19th century costumes and scenery, conceived and designed by Jérôme Kaplan (Don Quixote, Roméo et Juliette). It was scheduled to be presented again in the spring of 2020, but, well, you know what happened. PNB is thrilled to finally bring Giselle back to the stage for eight performances, February 3 – 12 at Seattle Center’s Marion Oliver McCaw Hall.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO