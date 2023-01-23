Read full article on original website
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Jalopnik
Tesla Can Slash its Prices Because its Cars Are So Cheap to Build
There’s a reason why Tesla has been able to drastically cut its vehicle prices across the board without breaking a sweat. The automaker reportedly earns more money per vehicle than literally all of its rivals. Now, Reuters reports that Tesla is using that fact as another weapon in the EV price war.
MotorAuthority
2023 Volkswagen ID.3 spy shots
Volkswagen has been spotted testing an updated version of the ID.3, the compact hatch whose 2019 launch marked the arrival of VW's ID family of electric vehicles. The updated ID.3 is confirmed for a debut in the spring, and while it isn't expected to be added to VW's U.S. lineup, its updates may eventually filter across to other ID models sold here.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
A lawyer accidentally called Elon Musk 'Mr. Tweet' during the Tesla shareholder trial; Musk said it's pretty accurate
The mistake came during a trial brought by Tesla shareholders accusing Musk, who is also the CEO of Twitter, of committing securities fraud via tweet.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
The Best Midsize SUV You Should Buy According to Kelley Blue Book
Choosing the best midsize SUV can be difficult. Here are some options to consider when car shopping. The post The Best Midsize SUV You Should Buy According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
The Tesla Model S stands out as one of the fastest production vehicles and the only electric car with standard all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Jalopnik
Airport Worker Sucked Into Jet Engine Was Repeatedly Warned to Stand Back
Last month, the National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on a shocking incident that took place at Alabama’s Montgomery Regional Airport. On New Year’s Eve, 2022, an Envoy Air worker was killed after being sucked into the jet engine of an Embraer 170. NTSB investigators have now laid out the sequence of events that led to the accident.
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
US ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's road safety agency has closed a more than six-year investigation into Ford Explorer exhaust odors, determining that the SUVs don't emit high levels of carbon monoxide and don't need to be recalled.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it reviewed more than 6,500 consumer complaints, tested SUVs in the field and called in automotive, medical, environmental health and occupational safety experts before making the determination.The probe covered nearly 1.5 million Explorers from the 2011 to 2017 model years and involved complaints of sickness and crashes that involved three deaths and alleged there were 657 injuries. Many complaints came from police departments that used Explorer Police Interceptors as patrol vehicles.But the agency said in documents released Monday that it used rigorous test methods to send exhaust gas into vehicles. No Explorers with bodies that were sealed under a 2017 Ford service campaign had carbon monoxide levels that were higher than Environmental Protection Agency limits.
Jalopnik
Lithium Mining for EVs Could Destroy the Planet if We Don't Change Our Car-Centric Ways: Report
A study published Wednesday shows just how bad the environmental damage will be if the United States switches to EVs while maintaining our current lust for large, personal vehicles. It’s not good, and the only way to avert disaster, according to researchers, is for Americans to give up their super car-centric lifestyles for accessible mass transit, walkable cities, and robust battery recycling programs.
Jalopnik
Ferrari Really Wants You to Hear the Wail of its EVs
When you think of a Ferrari, what immediately comes to mind? Is it the Prancing Horse emblem, a flash or scarlet, or the roar of a combustion engine? Well, while the brand’s personal palette and Cavallino Rampante aren’t going anywhere, the electric revolution could be set to change the signature sound of a Ferrari.
Jalopnik
Cool Car Colors Are Making a (Small) Come Back
Bet you can’t guess this year’s most popular car color around the world! I—Damn. That quick huh? OK, yes. It’s white, again. But for those of us tired of how monochromatic our roads have become there’s a glimmer of colorful hope. BASF is the world’s...
Jalopnik
A Suzuki Hayabusa With a Rear Track Proves Everything Is Better With ’Busa
So as someone who’s never lived somewhere that it snows a whole bunch, the concept of “snow bikes,” aka dirt bikes with rear tracks and front skis rather than wheels, is kind of a new one. What isn’t a new concept is just how damned silly the 155-horsepower (to the wheel, according to Motorcyclist magazine) Suzuki Hayabusa is in basically any situation. What do you get when you combine the two? According to Grind Hard Plumbing Co on YouTube, you get a good time.
Jalopnik
The EU Approves Funding for Wind-Powered Car Carrier
The European Union is giving a shipping company millions in funding for the development of a car carrier that uses sails to transport cars around the world. Wallenius Wilhelmsen will receive an initial €9 million (or $9.7 million) grant from the Horizon Europe fund to kick off a round of research and development for the Orcelle Wind. According to Automotive Logistics, the ship could set sail as early as 2026 with its first shipment of EVs from Volvo, which is one of the partner companies involved in the project.
Jalopnik
Flood-Damaged Cars From California Are About To Hit The Used Market
The recent winter storms that have hit California have dumped trillions of gallons of water on the state. While that’s helped drought conditions, the downside is that all that winter weather and water have caused billions in damages across the state. Included in that number as the Los Angeles Times shows are thousands of flood-damaged cars that are about to hit the used market.
