ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

Kearny Bank now offers payroll and HR services

Through an agreement with Newark-based Liberty Payroll and HR, Kearny Bank announced Wednesday that it is offering its business clients direct access to an expanded variety of essential services, with emphasis on comprehensive payroll and human resources solutions. To arrange for utilizing Liberty’s offerings, clients may either complete an online...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Alfred Sanzari Enterprises welcomes Regional Cancer Care Associates to Glenpointe

Regional Cancer Care Associates signed a lease for 5,499 square feet of headquarters and administrative office space at Glenpointe Centre West in Teaneck, according to a Wednesday announcement from Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. Sanzari was represented by Newmark’s Jeff Schotz, Peter Rossi, Dan Reider, Peter Kasparian and David Simson and Cresa’s...
TEANECK, NJ
roi-nj.com

CBRE trades East Orange development site, Hue Soul, for $4.15M

CBRE on Wednesday said it helped trade Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market-rate residential units in East Orange, for $4.15 million. The CBRE team of Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer represented the seller, Novus Landmark, while also procuring the undisclosed buyer. Located...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Sabert Corp. to eliminate PFAS from all products by the end of 2023

Sabert Corp., the sustainable food packaging solutions firm based in Sayreville, on Monday announced it is committed to eliminate all PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, from its full product portfolio by the end of 2023. For more than three years, Sabert and its innovation teams have been developing and refining...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Prudential’s Lowrey, Merck’s Villar elected co-chairs of NJPAC

Charles Lowrey and Carmen Villar, two top New Jersey executives who share a passion for the arts and a vision for what an anchor arts institution can do, have been elected the new co-chairs of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. Lowrey, the CEO of Prudential Financial, and...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Prudential CEO Lowrey: NJPAC showed its incredible impact during pandemic

Prudential Financial CEO Charles Lowrey has long known the value of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. “What it’s done from a transformative standpoint for the city and for the state is amazing,” he said. “It’s become one of the true anchor institutions and materially changed Newark.”
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

CBRE arranges lease renewal for Hishi Plastics USA in Lincoln Park

CBRE said Tuesday that it facilitated the lease renewal of Hishi Plastics USA at 600 Ryerson Road in Lincoln Park. The CBRE team of Thomas Mallaney and Denise Kokulak have again renewed Hishi Plastics USA to continue its occupancy of its 40,000-square-foot office/manufacturing facility in Morris County. The team worked closely with Chris Vergano, general manager of operations, Hishi Plastics USA.
LINCOLN PARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Perfect blend: JZA+D creates mixed-use space in Princeton that accentuates, enhances suburban community in which it sits

Everyone has seen a few stories of apartments above a commercial store — it seemingly has been a staple of every Main Street in the state for generations. Here’s the question: Is there a better way to design them? One that’s more inviting to a residential area. One that makes sustainability a central goal. One that blends age-old concepts with new-age thinking.
PRINCETON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Le Léo in Jersey City’s Journal Square hits 75% leased milestone

Journal Square’s Le Léo has quickly found its mark in Jersey City’s crowded rental market, with an impressive 75% of its 99 apartments leased since a late-fall debut, according to a Monday announcement from developers Park Stone Management and Fields Grade. Located at 244 St. Paul’s Ave.,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy