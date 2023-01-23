Read full article on original website
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
roi-nj.com
Kearny Bank now offers payroll and HR services
Through an agreement with Newark-based Liberty Payroll and HR, Kearny Bank announced Wednesday that it is offering its business clients direct access to an expanded variety of essential services, with emphasis on comprehensive payroll and human resources solutions. To arrange for utilizing Liberty’s offerings, clients may either complete an online...
roi-nj.com
Leading the way: At Union County Savings Bank, women dominate C-suite — to betterment of its business
Chris McFadden, chief financial officer at Union County Savings Bank, spent much of her three-decade banking career being the only woman with a seat at the table. And, at some low points, she said, she was only there to jot down everyone’s coffee order. So, she finds some relief...
roi-nj.com
Alfred Sanzari Enterprises welcomes Regional Cancer Care Associates to Glenpointe
Regional Cancer Care Associates signed a lease for 5,499 square feet of headquarters and administrative office space at Glenpointe Centre West in Teaneck, according to a Wednesday announcement from Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. Sanzari was represented by Newmark’s Jeff Schotz, Peter Rossi, Dan Reider, Peter Kasparian and David Simson and Cresa’s...
roi-nj.com
Covanta announces appointment of marketing, merchandising veteran Sue Klug to board of directors
Morristown-based Covanta on Tuesday said it added Sue Klug to its board of directors. Klug’s experience in waste services and recycling and as an executive with a more than 30-year record of growth in customer-centric businesses will strengthen Covanta’s board of directors and the company’s strategic goals.
roi-nj.com
CBRE trades East Orange development site, Hue Soul, for $4.15M
CBRE on Wednesday said it helped trade Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market-rate residential units in East Orange, for $4.15 million. The CBRE team of Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer represented the seller, Novus Landmark, while also procuring the undisclosed buyer. Located...
roi-nj.com
Sabert Corp. to eliminate PFAS from all products by the end of 2023
Sabert Corp., the sustainable food packaging solutions firm based in Sayreville, on Monday announced it is committed to eliminate all PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, from its full product portfolio by the end of 2023. For more than three years, Sabert and its innovation teams have been developing and refining...
roi-nj.com
Prudential’s Lowrey, Merck’s Villar elected co-chairs of NJPAC
Charles Lowrey and Carmen Villar, two top New Jersey executives who share a passion for the arts and a vision for what an anchor arts institution can do, have been elected the new co-chairs of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. Lowrey, the CEO of Prudential Financial, and...
roi-nj.com
Prudential CEO Lowrey: NJPAC showed its incredible impact during pandemic
Prudential Financial CEO Charles Lowrey has long known the value of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. “What it’s done from a transformative standpoint for the city and for the state is amazing,” he said. “It’s become one of the true anchor institutions and materially changed Newark.”
roi-nj.com
How Monroe Twp. Received $700K in green energy grants from JCP&L and PSE&G
Monroe Township officials said they are taking advantage of incentive programs from two of the state’s top utility companies to add clean energy initiatives to address capital improvement needs at the Monroe Community Center and the Monroe Senior Center. Jersey Central Power & Light has approved the township’s application...
roi-nj.com
DIGroup Architecture’s education studio reconfiguring early childhood learning centers in N.J.
DIGroup Architecture, which is involved with reconfiguring how early childhood learning is delivered and prioritized across the region, announced its latest early childhood educational center projects include ones in Newark, Paterson, Passaic and East Brunswick. “It became abundantly clear — even before the onset of the pandemic — that it...
roi-nj.com
CBRE arranges lease renewal for Hishi Plastics USA in Lincoln Park
CBRE said Tuesday that it facilitated the lease renewal of Hishi Plastics USA at 600 Ryerson Road in Lincoln Park. The CBRE team of Thomas Mallaney and Denise Kokulak have again renewed Hishi Plastics USA to continue its occupancy of its 40,000-square-foot office/manufacturing facility in Morris County. The team worked closely with Chris Vergano, general manager of operations, Hishi Plastics USA.
roi-nj.com
Perfect blend: JZA+D creates mixed-use space in Princeton that accentuates, enhances suburban community in which it sits
Everyone has seen a few stories of apartments above a commercial store — it seemingly has been a staple of every Main Street in the state for generations. Here’s the question: Is there a better way to design them? One that’s more inviting to a residential area. One that makes sustainability a central goal. One that blends age-old concepts with new-age thinking.
roi-nj.com
Le Léo in Jersey City’s Journal Square hits 75% leased milestone
Journal Square’s Le Léo has quickly found its mark in Jersey City’s crowded rental market, with an impressive 75% of its 99 apartments leased since a late-fall debut, according to a Monday announcement from developers Park Stone Management and Fields Grade. Located at 244 St. Paul’s Ave.,...
roi-nj.com
Why Morristown-based Just Jersey feels unique items can be perfect corporate gifts and key part of attraction-and-retention efforts
There was the professional sports team that wanted to reinforce to the potential coach and general manager that the team was located in New Jersey — and that New Jersey has a style and personality all its own. There was the consulting group that wanted its hundreds of summer...
