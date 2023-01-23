Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Civitan Club welcomes eight new members
The Andalusia Civitan Club made history at their regular meeting on Friday, Jan. 20, by inducting eight new members. It is believed this is the largest number of members inducted on a single occasion since the club was chartered in October 1955. No charter member is alive currently, but one...
lowndessignal.com
When giants fall, communities mourn together
Grief is hard. It just is. When a loved one dies, individuals mourn the loss, and lean on one another through the pain. Southerners, perhaps people everywhere, are prone to gather for mourning, to share memories, the good and the bad, and tell stories, some funny and others painful. This...
wdhn.com
A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
Andalusia Star News
Jacob Ozzy Benbow
Calvin and Becky Benbow of Brantley announce the birth of their son, Jacob Ozzy Benbow. He was born on Jan. 9, 2023, at Andalusia Health. He weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Billy and June Killingsworth of Brantley. His paternal...
WEAR
LIST: Northwest Florida school cancellations ahead of potential severe weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Due to potential severe weather, same school districts in Northwest Florida are announcing school closures and cancellations of extracurricular activities. WEAR News will update this story with all school cancellations as we are notified:. Santa Rosa County Schools has announced the cancellation of all afternoon and evening...
wdhn.com
First day on the job as new district attorney for Coffee and Pike counties
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday was the first official day for Coffee and Pike county’s new district attorney. Governor Ivey appointed Enterprise attorney James Tarbox on Friday. Tarbox will replace Tom Anderson who recently was appointed as a supernumerary district attorney to be able to prosecute a case anywhere statewide.
Andalusia Star News
Harbor Freight set for opening of Andalusia store in February
Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Andalusia on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. after holding a soft opening Tuesday. Located at 122 Covington Mall, Harbor Freight will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
wdhn.com
CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Local government, agencies, businesses
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, local governments and businesses are taking measures to protect their employees and citizens. Local governments and agencies closings and delays:. City of Enterprise. The City of Enterprise will delay opening until 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25. Houston...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia claims wins on senior night
The Andalusia basketball teams celebrated senior night with victories from both the boys’ and girls’ teams when they faced the Slocomb Red Tops Friday night. Andalusia jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Noah Curry set the pace with two three-pointers in the first period as the Bulldogs took a 23-11 lead.
wtvy.com
Gov. Ivey offers reward in Coffee County murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a proclamation made by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on January 20, 2023, a reward is being offered for information regarding an Ariton murder. In October of 2022, Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead inside her home. Since then, no arrests have been made in connection to her death.
‘We still want answers’: Funeral held for Ft. Rucker soldier allegedly killed by fellow private with shovel
The family of the Fort Rucker soldier killed earlier this month with a shovel allegedly wielded by another Army private said they have lingering questions about his death as they laid him to rest in New Jersey. “We get to put him to rest, but we still want answers,” Mohammed...
Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out
Michael Wise, known as a "seasoned" tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday.
More than 20 South Walton homes damaged by storms
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some South Walton residents woke up Sunday morning to pieces of their roofs missing. South Walton firefighters and Walton County Emergency Management arrived on scene in the Driftwood Estates area to find more than 20 homes damaged by the overnight storms. Two of which sustained major roof damage, with the […]
WSFA
Deadly shooting Saturday night in Troy
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one and killed another on Saturday night. According to police, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday, the Troy Police Department responded to a call on the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in regard to a shooting.
wdhn.com
Murder suspect claims stand-your-ground defense
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the stand-your-ground law as his defense. Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on January 11th. A week later,...
wdhn.com
Man arrested in Dale Co. after assaulting an officer, leading cops on chase, DCSO
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A man accused of assaulting an officer was arrested in Dale County after leading authorities on a chase two-county chase, according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office. Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum says his department was alerted to a police chase heading south...
alabamanews.net
Suspect charged with murder in Troy fatal shooting; victim identified
Troy police have released the identities of the victim and the suspect involved in a fatal shooting over the weekend. 48-year-old Arick Dwayne Christian, of Troy, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Quinton Keith Miller, of Ariton. Officers were called to the 700 block of...
wdhn.com
Man runs for the woods over gun and drug charges, GCSO
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested in Geneva County on drug and gun charges. During an investigation of runaway juveniles in the Bellwood Community of Geneva County, deputies noticed a man getting out of a red Chevrolet pickup truck. Having prior knowledge of the man’s driver’s...
