ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia Civitan Club welcomes eight new members

The Andalusia Civitan Club made history at their regular meeting on Friday, Jan. 20, by inducting eight new members. It is believed this is the largest number of members inducted on a single occasion since the club was chartered in October 1955. No charter member is alive currently, but one...
ANDALUSIA, AL
lowndessignal.com

When giants fall, communities mourn together

Grief is hard. It just is. When a loved one dies, individuals mourn the loss, and lean on one another through the pain. Southerners, perhaps people everywhere, are prone to gather for mourning, to share memories, the good and the bad, and tell stories, some funny and others painful. This...
LUVERNE, AL
wdhn.com

A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
TROY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Jacob Ozzy Benbow

Calvin and Becky Benbow of Brantley announce the birth of their son, Jacob Ozzy Benbow. He was born on Jan. 9, 2023, at Andalusia Health. He weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Billy and June Killingsworth of Brantley. His paternal...
BRANTLEY, AL
wdhn.com

First day on the job as new district attorney for Coffee and Pike counties

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday was the first official day for Coffee and Pike county’s new district attorney. Governor Ivey appointed Enterprise attorney James Tarbox on Friday. Tarbox will replace Tom Anderson who recently was appointed as a supernumerary district attorney to be able to prosecute a case anywhere statewide.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Harbor Freight set for opening of Andalusia store in February

Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Andalusia on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. after holding a soft opening Tuesday. Located at 122 Covington Mall, Harbor Freight will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wdhn.com

CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Local government, agencies, businesses

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, local governments and businesses are taking measures to protect their employees and citizens. Local governments and agencies closings and delays:. City of Enterprise. The City of Enterprise will delay opening until 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25. Houston...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia claims wins on senior night

The Andalusia basketball teams celebrated senior night with victories from both the boys’ and girls’ teams when they faced the Slocomb Red Tops Friday night. Andalusia jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Noah Curry set the pace with two three-pointers in the first period as the Bulldogs took a 23-11 lead.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Gov. Ivey offers reward in Coffee County murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a proclamation made by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on January 20, 2023, a reward is being offered for information regarding an Ariton murder. In October of 2022, Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead inside her home. Since then, no arrests have been made in connection to her death.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WMBB

More than 20 South Walton homes damaged by storms

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some South Walton residents woke up Sunday morning to pieces of their roofs missing. South Walton firefighters and Walton County Emergency Management arrived on scene in the Driftwood Estates area to find more than 20 homes damaged by the overnight storms. Two of which sustained major roof damage, with the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WSFA

Deadly shooting Saturday night in Troy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one and killed another on Saturday night. According to police, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday, the Troy Police Department responded to a call on the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in regard to a shooting.
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Murder suspect claims stand-your-ground defense

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the stand-your-ground law as his defense. Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on January 11th. A week later,...
OZARK, AL
alabamanews.net

Suspect charged with murder in Troy fatal shooting; victim identified

Troy police have released the identities of the victim and the suspect involved in a fatal shooting over the weekend. 48-year-old Arick Dwayne Christian, of Troy, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Quinton Keith Miller, of Ariton. Officers were called to the 700 block of...
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Man runs for the woods over gun and drug charges, GCSO

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested in Geneva County on drug and gun charges. During an investigation of runaway juveniles in the Bellwood Community of Geneva County, deputies noticed a man getting out of a red Chevrolet pickup truck. Having prior knowledge of the man’s driver’s...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy