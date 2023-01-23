ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenango, NY

Chittenango girls volleyball win streak ended by Tully

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In its first nine matches of the season, all victories, the Chittenango girls volleyball team had only dropped two sets while recording seven sweeps.

One of those sets was gained by Tully in the Dec. 6 opener. The Black Knights hadn’t lost since, and last Tuesday it would dominate on its home court, handing the Bears a three-set loss.

All through the opening set, Tully kept making the plays it needed, eventually claiming a 25-16 margin, and while Chittenango improved in the second, it still dropped a 25-22 decision.

The Black Knights won the third set 25-20 to close it out, Samantha Garback putting away 16 kills and helped by Catherine Lund, who got 18 digs to go with her eight kills. Keagan Usherwood had seven kills as, on the back line, Alexa Shay managed 31 assists and 20 digs, Veronica Kowalewski adding 15 digs.

On the Bears’ side, Rachel Gilbert, with seven kills, was the only Chittenango player with more than two. Alex Sylstra had 10 assists as Taylor Streiff (25 digs), Cara Keilbasa (20 digs), Anna Spencer (16 digs) and Stephanie Huckabee (14 digs) all played well on defense.

Chittenango roared back on Thursday to sweep Port Byron 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 and improve its mark to 10-1 ahead of matches this week against Cincinnatus and East Syracuse Minoa.

Meanwhile, in boys volleyball Chittenango faced a test Saturday when it took on 4-1 Canastota, and though it was tighter than previous matches, the Bears still prevailed in three.

Both the opening set, which went 25-21, and the third set, which finished 25-22, saw Chittenango have to come up with late points, with an impressive 25-15 second set in between.

Cole Thomas picked up 23 assists, also getting three aces to equal Tanner Smith as Lawson Pagorek led the defense, earning 14 digs.

Up front, Landon Parks led the way, earning 11 kills, helped by Quinn O’Brien’s six kills and Trevor Cole’s five kills as Kai Streeter finished with four kills and the Bears looked ahead to a big match Tuesday against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

CBA girls basketball routs SAS; J-D takes pair of losses

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Area high school girls basketball teams had plenty to challenge them last week, with sporadic success to be found. Christian Brothers Academy was quite successful in last Friday’s game against Syracuse Academy of Science, the Brothers’ offense humming in a 67-40 win over the Atoms.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Solvay girls bowlers earn wins over Chittenango, CBA

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Busy again last week, bowling teams from Solvay and. continued eaching toward their respective post-season tournaments. In Solvay’s case, it meant facing Chittenango and seeing the girls Bearcats record a 7-0 shutout of the Bears. Nydia Rentas, with games of 153 and 150, earned a...
SOLVAY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

ESM, F-M boys bowlers each stay in first place

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In large part due to its Jan. 9 victory over Auburn, the East Syracuse Minoa boys bowling team had made it to the top of the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire division. And the Spartans maintained its good form in last Tuesday’s 7-0 romp over...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt boys swimmers top Oswego, stay unbeaten

ONONDAGA COUNTY – This Friday night, the boys swimming teams from Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy and Fayetteville-Manlius will clash at J-D Middle School. They do so with the Red Rams undefeated after it took on Oswego last Friday night and put together a 96-82 victory over the Buccaneers. Again leading...
JAMESVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA/J-D ice hockey beaten at home by New Hartford

CENTRAL NEW YORK – An eight-game win streak spanning December and January lifted the Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt ice hockey team to the top 10 of the state Division II rankings. And that was when things got tougher, starting with a 3-0 defeat on Jan. 12 to the same Skaneateles...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy