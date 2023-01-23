INDIANAPOLIS — The price of eggs may be higher than ever, but they are still one of the least expensive sources of protein you can add to your diet. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, writes in her weekly blog that the average price per dozen is $4.25 nationwide. "At my local Kroger," said Lowe, "they’re still coming in at under $3. But even at $4.25/dozen that still shakes out to roughly $0.35/egg or $0.75 for two for breakfast."

