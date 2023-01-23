ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

WTHR

Good News: Indianapolis Home Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Home Show has returned for its 101st year. 13Sports director Dave Calabro made it his stop this week, looking for positive, uplifting stories. We met a woman who shared that her child is making strides recovering from a medical emergency. “Zachary is my son,” she...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Widespread rain returns

INDIANAPOLIS — It was an unseasonably mild January day in Indianapolis, with afternoon highs climbing to 52°. This was thanks to a warm front draped over central Indiana. Areas north of the warm front were much cooler. An area of low pressure pushes in this evening, bringing widespread...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTHR

Operation Basketball: Ben Davis 46, Carmel 45

CARMEL, Ind. — The undefeated Ben Davis Giants have taken everybody's best this season, but could Carmel take them down at home Friday night on Operation Basketball?. The Greyhounds were up by three at the break. Ben Davis' Shaun Arnold opened the second half with a three-pointer that tied...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Queen of Free: Affordable breakfast ideas

INDIANAPOLIS — The price of eggs may be higher than ever, but they are still one of the least expensive sources of protein you can add to your diet. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, writes in her weekly blog that the average price per dozen is $4.25 nationwide. "At my local Kroger," said Lowe, "they’re still coming in at under $3. But even at $4.25/dozen that still shakes out to roughly $0.35/egg or $0.75 for two for breakfast."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 27, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023:. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Calumet Christian 52. Victory Christian Academy 40, Illiana Christian 37. W. Noble 50, Fairfield 31. Waldron 53, Southwestern (Shelby) 36. Wapahani 57, Delta 49. Washington 77, Tecumseh 62. Western Boone 40,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday with more than 130 restaurants throughout the Indianapolis metro area offering curated three-course menus over the next two weeks. The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association said new restaurants are joining the list of previous Devour favorites. They have added a map...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Black Acre Brewing closing in February

INDIANAPOLIS — Irvington brewery Black Acre Brewing Co. announced it will close up shop in February. After 11 years in business, the brewery will celebrate its final day in business on Feb. 4. In a note on the brewery's Facebook page, the brewery said it was "truly grateful" for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Muncie parents arrested after baby found with several fractured bones

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie mother and father after police said their 5-month-old daughter suffered several broken bones and a brain bleed. According to an arrest probable cause affadavit, Austin Choate brought his baby to the emergency room Thursday night for a possible broken arm. Doctors scanned the baby’s bones and found two broken legs, 15 rib fractures, two skull fractures, and bilateral bleeding in the brain.
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Noblesville 4-year-old prepares to donate hundreds of toy cars to children's hospitals

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Riley Hospital for Children will get a special delivery Friday from a patient who wants to honor his liver transplant donor. Four-year-old Beckett Culp was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that compromised his liver when he was just 6 months old. At the time, his father was deployed to the Middle East with the Air Force. His family waited four months until they received the call that a liver was available for Beckett.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Pets of the week: 1-21-23

INDIANAPOLIS — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week. pets of the week from Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) for this week in the gallery below:. Chestnut is an energetic, friendly, sweet boy. He did great during intake. Chestnut is a little...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Some central Indiana police agencies to encrypt all police radio transmissions

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police scanners will go silent Monday morning across Hendricks County. In September, the Hendricks County Communications Center sent a press release that all police radio transmissions would become encrypted on Nov. 1, 2022. The agency said this transition has been studied for several years with the cooperation of all law enforcement agencies in Hendricks County.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
