Good News: Indianapolis Home Show
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Home Show has returned for its 101st year. 13Sports director Dave Calabro made it his stop this week, looking for positive, uplifting stories. We met a woman who shared that her child is making strides recovering from a medical emergency. “Zachary is my son,” she...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Widespread rain returns
INDIANAPOLIS — It was an unseasonably mild January day in Indianapolis, with afternoon highs climbing to 52°. This was thanks to a warm front draped over central Indiana. Areas north of the warm front were much cooler. An area of low pressure pushes in this evening, bringing widespread...
Police investigating death of twin brother of Ohio Amber Alert baby recovered in Indianapolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of the twin brother of a kidnapped baby boy recovered in Indianapolis following an Amber Alert in December. Six-month-old Kyair Thomas died just before midnight, police said. Homicide detectives responded to a call for an unresponsive child, and...
Rally in support of Asian American community set for Thursday in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind — The ripple effects from the attack on an Asian American IU student are still being felt in neighboring communities like Columbus. Joy Basa-King and Linda Shi are with the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association. They said the rise in anti-Asian hate is scary. "I...
Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer bringing the laughs to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in March
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis native Mike Epps is hosting a standup comedy tour featuring Cedric the Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley and DC Young Fly. (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) The 23-city "Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour" will kick off...
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
Operation Basketball: Ben Davis 46, Carmel 45
CARMEL, Ind. — The undefeated Ben Davis Giants have taken everybody's best this season, but could Carmel take them down at home Friday night on Operation Basketball?. The Greyhounds were up by three at the break. Ben Davis' Shaun Arnold opened the second half with a three-pointer that tied...
Queen of Free: Affordable breakfast ideas
INDIANAPOLIS — The price of eggs may be higher than ever, but they are still one of the least expensive sources of protein you can add to your diet. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, writes in her weekly blog that the average price per dozen is $4.25 nationwide. "At my local Kroger," said Lowe, "they’re still coming in at under $3. But even at $4.25/dozen that still shakes out to roughly $0.35/egg or $0.75 for two for breakfast."
Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 27, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023:. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Calumet Christian 52. Victory Christian Academy 40, Illiana Christian 37. W. Noble 50, Fairfield 31. Waldron 53, Southwestern (Shelby) 36. Wapahani 57, Delta 49. Washington 77, Tecumseh 62. Western Boone 40,...
Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday with more than 130 restaurants throughout the Indianapolis metro area offering curated three-course menus over the next two weeks. The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association said new restaurants are joining the list of previous Devour favorites. They have added a map...
Holocaust survivor remembered on 'Eva Education Day' in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The story of Eva Kor is a story of strength, courage and forgiveness. She was a Holocaust survivor who spent much of her life in Indiana. It's a story that has captured the hearts of thousands, including Gov. Eric Holcomb. The governor declared Jan. 27 "Eva Education...
Black Acre Brewing closing in February
INDIANAPOLIS — Irvington brewery Black Acre Brewing Co. announced it will close up shop in February. After 11 years in business, the brewery will celebrate its final day in business on Feb. 4. In a note on the brewery's Facebook page, the brewery said it was "truly grateful" for...
Winter storm blog: INDOT plows deployed across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is expecting a major winter storm that could drop more than a half a foot of snow in spots. At times, the snowfall will be heavy with 1"-2" per hour. As weather moves into your area, we'd love to see your photos. Submit them through...
'Reprehensible, appalling, and criminal' | Indiana police respond to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders representing police agencies across Indiana are calling the actions of five Memphis police officers "despicable" after bodycam video was released Friday of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died Jan. 10 from injuries he received in the beating, which occurred during a traffic stop three...
Muncie parents arrested after baby found with several fractured bones
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie mother and father after police said their 5-month-old daughter suffered several broken bones and a brain bleed. According to an arrest probable cause affadavit, Austin Choate brought his baby to the emergency room Thursday night for a possible broken arm. Doctors scanned the baby’s bones and found two broken legs, 15 rib fractures, two skull fractures, and bilateral bleeding in the brain.
Careful and quick action: Westfield mom says doctors saved 4 lives in the delivery room
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's maternal mortality rate has long concerned Hoosier women and healthcare providers. The state has the third-highest rate of maternal mortality in the nation. Doctors say not getting women the critical care they and their child need quickly can be life-threatening or even fatal. For one Westfield...
Noblesville 4-year-old prepares to donate hundreds of toy cars to children's hospitals
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Riley Hospital for Children will get a special delivery Friday from a patient who wants to honor his liver transplant donor. Four-year-old Beckett Culp was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that compromised his liver when he was just 6 months old. At the time, his father was deployed to the Middle East with the Air Force. His family waited four months until they received the call that a liver was available for Beckett.
Family pushes for Amber Alert in search for La'Lani Peaches, baby missing from Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have asked for help from the public in their search for a missing child and a noncustodial parent. The search was upgraded to a Silver Alert early Wednesday morning. IMPD said Tuesday they are looking for Lawrence Whitsitt, 20, and a 3-month-old child. Whitsitt is...
Pets of the week: 1-21-23
INDIANAPOLIS — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week. pets of the week from Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) for this week in the gallery below:. Chestnut is an energetic, friendly, sweet boy. He did great during intake. Chestnut is a little...
Some central Indiana police agencies to encrypt all police radio transmissions
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police scanners will go silent Monday morning across Hendricks County. In September, the Hendricks County Communications Center sent a press release that all police radio transmissions would become encrypted on Nov. 1, 2022. The agency said this transition has been studied for several years with the cooperation of all law enforcement agencies in Hendricks County.
