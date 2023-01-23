Read full article on original website
Fathom Events to Present Encore Screenings of Met Opera’s ‘La Traviata’
(Credit: Mart Sohl/ Metropolitan Opera ) Fathom Events is set to present encore screenings of Verdi’s “La Traviata” from the Metropolitan Opera on Feb. 15, 2023. The opera stars Nadine Sierra, Stephen Costello, and Luca Salsi with Daniele Callegari conducting Michael Mayer’s production. Renée Fleming hosts the performance.
Jonas Kaufmann Cancels Budapest Concert
Jonas Kaufmann has canceled his upcoming performance at the Mupa Budapest on Jan. 28. The theater said, “We regret to inform our audience that due to illness Jonas Kaufmann will have to withdraw from his aria evening performance. We are working with the artist’s management to reschedule the concert and the new date is currently under negotiation. Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new date which will be announced by email, on the mupa.hu website and on the event’s Facebook page.”
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’
(Credit: Javier del Real) The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its performance of “Aida” on Jan. 24. The company said that Jorge de León will sing the role of Radamès instead of Jonas Kaufmann. De León recently performed the role of Radamès at...
Opera Meets Film: The Realism of Francesco Rosi’s ‘Carmen’
Films based on opera often feel inadequate. They are frequently an attempt to introduce reality into art, and this concept is flawed. Directors fail to realize that what it should be is the other way around: bringing art into reality, making opera about human beings and their everyday trials. Luckily, some directors do know what they’re doing, and Italian director Francesco Rosi was one of them. In 1984, the year that Steve Jobs launched the first personal computer and the Challenger Space Shuttle embarked on its’ tenth mission, Rosi gave to the world his version of Georges Bizet’s beloved opera “Carmen.”
Opéra National de Paris 2022-23 Review: Il Trovatore
Judit Kutasi Shines in Problematic Staging of Verdi’s Middle Period Masterpiece. This review is for the performance of January 21, 2023. Unearthing the bodies of “Il Trovatore,” La Fura dels Baus and Àlex Ollé found the first great war. This is not a literary metaphor used by this pedantic critic, but what actually was presented in the stage. Large tombs are raised and lowered into rows of graves on the stage while the action is transposed to the bloody first world war. There are gas masks, guns, but also knives and swords in combat. It is a clash of worlds.
TENET Vocal Artists to Present TENEbrae: Lassus’ Lagrime di San Pietro
The TENET Vocal Artists, led by Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf, is set to present TENEbrae: Lassus’ Lagrime di San Pietro. The sacred motets, which are among Orlando de Lassus’ finest compositions, will be presented on Feb. 25 and held at St. Paul’s Chapel at Trinity Wall Street. TENET’s singers will be joined by brass ensemble Dark Horse Consort in a special performance featuring the Flemish composer’s entire collection of motets from the late Renaissance.
Michele Spotti Names Music Director of Marseille Opera
Italian conductor Michele Spotti has been nominated as Music Director of Marseille’s Opera House and Philharmonic Orchestra. Marseille’s Mayor Benoît Payan and the General Manager of the Opéra de Marseille Maurice Xiberras announced the news and noted that Spotti will start in his new role during the 2023-24 season, succeeding the current Musical Director, Lawrence Foster.
Brenda Rae & Javier Camarena to Headline ‘Lucia di Lammermoor’ at Opéra National de Paris
The Opéra National de Paris is set to present Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor” starting on Feb. 18, 2023. The opera will be directed by Andrei Serban and conducted by Aziz Shokhakimov. The production features set and costume design by William Dudley with lighting design by Guido Levi. Ching-Lien Wu is the chorus master for the Paris Opera Chorus.
Cynthia Clarey to Present ‘Bridge Over Muddied Waters’
Opera turned cabaret singer Cynthia Clarey will make her NYC cabaret debut in her one-woman show “Bridge Over Muddied Waters.”. The show recently won the Chicago Cabaret Advocacy Award as Cynthia shares her perspective and reflections on political and racial issues in the US. These topics are presented through the songs of Cole Porter and Irving Berlin as well as songs made popular by Luther Vandross, Lionel Richie, Billie Holiday, Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, and Stephen Stills. While discussing heavy material, “Bridge Over Muddied Waters” does not shy away from humor, hope, and the power of music. Cynthia will be joined by music director Beckie Menzie on piano as well as vocals and percussionist Irwin Berkowitz.
Opera Parallèle to Present West Coast Premiere of ‘The Shining’
Opera Parallèle is set to present the West Coast premiere of Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell’s opera “The Shining.”. Based on the iconic novel by Stephen King, the opera will be presented from June 2 to 4 in a new production The opera will also be presented in a new chamber orchestration created by the composer, at the Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.
Opera Orlando Receives NEA Grant for 2023-24 ‘Frida’
Opera Orlando has announced that it received an NEA Grant for an upcoming production of Robert Xavier Rodriguez’s “Frida.”. The company is set to showcase the work during the 2023-24 season. “Opera Orlando has a commitment to presenting works that truly speak to our audience, said Opera Orlando’s...
Opéra de Monte-Carlo 2022-23 Review: Alcina
Philippe Jaroussky & Cecilia Bartoli Shine in Masterful Production of Händel Masterpiece. On February 22nd, the Opéra de Monte-Carlo inaugurated a new era under the direction of Cecila Bartoli. To open her first season, Bartoli chose to present Handel’s 1735 opera seria “Alcina,” in which she stars in the title role.
Artist of the Week: Saioa Hernández
Spanish Soprano Brings ‘La Dolores’ Back to Teatro de la Zarzuela. On Jan. 27, the Teatro de la Zarzuela is set to present Bretón’s “La Dolores” for the first time since 1937. The production will also mark 100 years since the composer’s death and will feature an international cast led by Saioa Hernández.
Jean Veloz, Famed Lindy Hop Dancer, Dies at 98
Jean Veloz, the innovative Lindy Hop dancer who dazzled in Swing Fever and other Hollywood musicals of the 1940s, has died. She was 98. Veloz died Sunday at her home in Los Angeles, her friend, agent and manager Rusty Frank told The Hollywood Reporter. Frank co-produced the 2010 event A Tribute to the Groovie Movie, which celebrated Veloz and her contribution to dance.More from The Hollywood ReporterC.J. Harris, Former 'American Idol' Contestant, Dies at 31Hector Ramirez, Cameraman With 20 Primetime Emmys, Dies at 78Brian Tufano, Cinematographer on 'Trainspotting,' 'Billy Elliot,' Dies at 83 “Jean innovated a style of swing dance that was...
Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter Reveals His Face for Solo Album
Daft Punk co-founder Thomas Bangalter removed his helmet for the first time to reveal his solo album, Mythologies, on Tuesday. The album, a 90-minute orchestral work, will be released on April 7 via Erato/Warner Classics. French choreographer Angelin Preljocaj commissioned the work for a ballet of the same name directed by Romain Dumas.
Obituary: Helikon Opera Artistic Director Vladimir Gorokhov Dies at 47
Vladimir Gorokhov, Deputy Artistic Director of Moscow’s Helikon Opera, has died at the age of 47. According to Opera Magazine, Gorokhov died of a heart attack. Born in the city of Yasny on June 7, 1976, Gorokhov entered the Orenburg Musical College in the vocal department and went on to be a radio host, editor of youth programs of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company Orenburg. He was also a correspondent for the Orenburg regional newspaper New Generation.
National Children’s Chorus Announces New Opera Division & Who Will Lead It
The National Children’s Chorus is set to launch an opera division and the new VAIL OPERA CAMP Initiative. The organization announced that it would appoint Jonathan McCullough as its Opera Program Director with Dylan F. Thomas set to take on the role of Opera Program Coordinator. McCullough is a...
Obituary: Baritone Enric Serra Dies at 83
On Jan. 22, 2023, baritone Enric Serra died at the age of 83. The Gran Teatre de Liceu announced the news writing, “it is with great sadness that we say goodbye to baritone Enric Serra (83). He made his debut in the 1966/67 season with ‘Carmen’ and was followed by dozens of operas, zarzuelas, concerts… in an almost uninterrupted way exceeding more than 300 performances.”
Royal Opera House to Bring ‘The Barber of Seville’ to Cinemas
The Royal Opera House’s production of Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” is headed to cinemas around the U.K. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The opera will be broadcast live from the Royal Opera House where it will be presented in a production starring Aigul Akhmetshina as Rosina, Andrzej Filończyk as Figaro, Lawrence Brownlee as Count Almaviva, Bryn Terfel as Don Basilio, Fabio Capitanucci as Bartolo, Ailish Tynan as Berta, and Josef Jeongmeen Ahn as Fiorello. Rafael Payare conducts the international cast.
Obituary: Baritone Loic Guguen Dies After Long Illness
Baritone Loic Guguen has died after a long illness. The baritone studied with Rachel Yakar and in London with Laura Sarti at the “Opera Course” of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He went on to graduate in 2006 and made his debut that year in the title role of “Simon Boccanegra” by Giuseppe Verdi. He went on to perform at Glyndebourne and became an ensemble member of the Opéra de Paris in 2017.
