Brendan Fraser, makeup/hairstyling team for ‘The Whale’ look to continue winning Oscar trend

By Ray Richmond
 2 days ago
It’s happened five times in the last 11 years (including three years in a row) that an acting winner has has also carried along  the hair/makeup team for triumphs at the Academy Awards, a trend that Brendan Fraser and the makeup/prosthetics team from “The Whale” (headed by Judy Chin ) hope to continue this year. To be sure, the transformation of Fraser into a 600-pound man proved a visually stunning on-camera masterwork, and it would surprise few if the actor and the team in charge of his radically altered appearance were both to be honored with Oscar hardware.

Most recently, Jessica Chastain won the lead actress prize for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” at last year’s Oscars, while the makeup/hairstyling trophy went to that film’s Stephanie Ingram , Linda Dowds and Justin Raleigh for helping transform Chastain into Tammy Faye Bakker .

SEE Oscar spotlight: Brendan Fraser should still be the man to beat for Best Actor

Here are the other four most recent twin (and in one case triplet) Oscar victors:

  • 2018: “Darkest Hour” – Gary Oldman won for lead actor, Kazu Hiro , David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick for hair and makeup in turning Oldman into former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill .
  • 2014: “Dallas Buyers Club” – Matthew McConaughey won for lead actor, Jared Leto for supporting actor and Adruitha Lee and Robin Mathews for hair and makeup.-
  • 2013: “Les Miserables” – Anne Hathaway took the hardware for supporting actress and Lisa Westcott and Julie Dartnell for hair and makeup.
  • 2012: “The Iron Lady” – Meryl Streep won for lead actress and Mark Coulier and J. Roy Helland won for makeup, transforming Streep into former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher .

There were also four other occasions between 1985 and 2008 when the actor/makeup combo proved a winning one at the Academy Awards. The first, in ’85, found F. Murray Abraham earning the lead actor statuette for “Amadeus” while the film’s makeup team headed by Paul LeBlanc and Dick Smith also won. The next time the combo proved victorious was in 1990 when Jessica Tandy won for “Driving Miss Daisy” and artists Manilo Rocchetti, Lynn Barber and Kevin Haney were honored for their makeup on the same movie.

SEE Make-Up Artists and Hair-Stylists Guild predictions: ‘The Whale’ for the win

The last pair:

  • 1995: “Ed Wood” – Martin Landau earned the supporting actor gold while the makeup team of Rick Baker, Ve Neill and Yolanda Toussieng were honored with statues as well.
  • 2008: “La Vie en Rose” – Marion Coutillard won for lead actress while Didier Lavergne and J an Archibald were bestowed the makeup Oscar.

2023 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24 live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Riz Ahmed, who won  the Oscar last year for Best Live Action Short Film for “The Long Goodbye” and was nominated for lead for “Sound of Metal” in 2021, and “M3gan” star and executive producer Allison Williams read off the names of the nominees in all 23 categories. The announcement aired live on ABC during “Good Morning America” and was live-streamed online via the Oscars website, accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscars.org. In addition to the film academy’s main website, the nominations streamed live...
Oscar spotlight: Brendan Fraser should still be the man to beat for Best Actor

Is this what it looks like to peak too soon? Back in September, when Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, the audience was so moved that its star Brendan Fraser received a six-minute standing ovation that brought Fraser to tears. The same thing happened at the festival in Toronto a week later. This standing O reportedly lasted only five minutes that second time, but when people are measuring the length of your sustained applause, it’s a pretty good place to be. The buzz on Fraser’s prosthetic-enhanced performance in the film as Charlie, a...
Oscars mystery: Will Lisa Marie Presley’s tragic loss impact Austin Butler?

The death far too young of Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, on January 12 at age 54 came as a shock. She had attended the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on January 10 along with her mother Priscilla to cheer on Austin Butler, who won the Best Film Drama Actor trophy for his portrayal of Lisa Marie’s father and Priscilla’s onetime husband in Baz Luhrmann‘s musical biopic “Elvis.” At the Globes, Butler concluded his acceptance speech with a shout-out to the two women “for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me.” Just two days later,...
