‘Frasier’: Anders Keith Cast As Niles & Daphne’s Son; Jess Salgueiro Also Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series
The Frasier sequel series continues to build out the new generation of Cranes. Newcomer Anders Keith has been cast as Niles and Daphne’s son David, joining Jack Cutmore-Scott, who was previously tapped to play Frasier and Lilith’s son’s Freddy. Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) also has been cast as a lead opposite Kelsey Grammer and Cutmore-Scott in the long-in-the-works series for Paramount+. From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to...
‘1923’: Helen Mirren Said Working With Harrison Ford Felt ‘Unequal’ Before
'1923' stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford have worked with each other in the past. Here's how Mirren felt when she first started working with Ford.
Harrison Ford Speaks Out About His Admiration for ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner
1923 star Harrison Ford opened up about researching the role of Jacob Dutton, and just how much Yellowstone he watched prior to shooting. The iconic actor also revealed that the script for 1923 came to his attention while he working on another tv show. “It’s a series called Shrinking,” Ford...
TV Fanatic
Morgan Freeman Joins Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman in Taylor Sheridan's Lioness Limited Series
Taylor Sheridan's Lioness at Paramount+ has added another big name to its cast. Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman has joined the cast of the upcoming original series alongside series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira. Freeman...
Dennis Quaid Joins The Cast Of Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming 1883 Spinoff: ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’
Looks like the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ show, Bass Reeves, just got that much better. Bass Reeves is based off the true story of one of the first African American lawmen of the wild west, and many have said that the man even inspired “The Lone Ranger.” He worked in the post-Reconstruction era following the Civil War as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, and is responsible for capturing more than 3,000 of the country’s most dangerous criminals without […] The post Dennis Quaid Joins The Cast Of Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming 1883 Spinoff: ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
toofab.com
Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts
"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
People
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection
Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come. In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight. "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
Meet Melissa Sue Anderson’s Children That She Left Hollywood Behind For
The Canadian child actress Melissa Sue Anderson, famous for her role in Little House on the Prairie, first made her relationship and family preferences known as a teenager. “I’d like to have four to six kids – I like big families,” when asked what she looked for in a man? “What do I look for in a man? What everybody else wants, I guess – someone nice and lovable.”
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore
NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah
On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
Anne Heche Wrote ‘Nothing’ In Her Life Made Her ‘Prouder’ Than Ellen DeGeneres Relationship & Her Kids
Anne Heche revealed that one of her proudest accomplishments was her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in her new, posthumously-released memoir Call Me Anne. The late actress said that along with the births of her children, she was most proud to get to stand up for LGBTQ+ equality through her relationship with the comedian, 64, from 1997 to 2000.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
‘Shrinking’ Creator Admits He Was ‘Prepared’ For Harrison Ford To Turn Down His Role (Exclusive)
Movie legend Harrison Ford, 80, is popping up on the small screen again in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series, Shrinking. Harrison stars as Dr. Paul Rhodes, who takes issue with the borderline unethical therapy tactics used by his mentee Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel). At the show’s New York City red carpet premiere on January 24, creator Bill Lawrence, 54, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how he bravely asked Harrison to star in the show, expecting that the Star Wars alum would respectfully decline the offer.
‘1923’: How Many Episodes Is the Taylor Sheridan Series?
Taylor Sheridan's '1923' will get more episodes than originally planned. How many episodes will the new series have in total?
Jamie Lee Curtis Posts Emotional Response To Her First Oscar Nomination For Everything Everywhere All At Once
Jamie Lee Curtis has had a great career, but this marks her very fist Academy Award nom.
