Best Loudouts and Weapon Builds Pro Call of Duty Players Use
Wondering what guns to use and how to build them? Here is what the PRO CDL players are using for their loadouts.
As everyone is grinding the new way to unlock guns and attachments in the new game of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 , it bodes the question, "what attachments should I use on specific guns?" If you're struggling to find the best build for your guns, we took to the Call of Duty League to see what the pros are using on their guns, paired with the rest of their loadout.
These builds are what they are using in the CDL , which doesn't allow tuning, the overall kick perk, a fourth perk, and certain attachments. While you are going to tune your weapons to adjust to your play style and use an added perk, it's good to have a starting point to put you on the right track and in the best spot to outplay your opponent with the best gun builds by the greatest Call of Duty players in the world.
We looked at five of the top Call of Duty League Pros and what they are using for their full loadouts, and here's what we found, and could be the best MW2 loadout for you.
Thomas "Scrap" Ernst - Toronto Ultra
- Primary: Taq-56
- Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity
- Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip
- Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro
- Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel
- Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip
- Secondary: X12 (Best Guess Build)
- Trigger Action: XRK Lighting Fire
- Muzzle: DZS Open Comp
- Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide
- Rear Grip: Cronen Lima-6
- Equipment
- Flash
- Semtex
- Perks
- Double Time
- Bomb Squad
- Fast Hands
- Field Upgrade
- Trophy System
2023 Call of Duty League Scrap Highlights
Chris "Simp" Lehr - Atlanta FaZe
- Primary: Vaznev 9k
- Muzzle: Lockshot KT85
- Stock: Otrezat Stock
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
- Secondary: Combat Knife
- Equipment
- Stun
- Semtex
- Perks
- Double Time
- Bomb Squad
- Fast Hands
- Field Upgrade
- Dead Silence
Atlanta FaZe Simp Breaking Down Call of Duty Major 1
Seth "Scump" Abner - OpTic Texas (Retired)
- Primary weapon (SUB): Vaznev-9K
- Muzzle: Lockshot KT85
- Stock: Otrezat Stock
- Grip: True-Tac Grip
- Primary weapon (AR): Taq-56
- Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel
- Stock: tv cardinal stock
- Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip
- Secondary : Combat Knife
- Equipment
- Flash
- Semtex
- Perks
- Double Time
- Bomb Squad
- Fast Hands
- Field Upgrade
- Dead Silence
OpTic Texas Scump Reacting to his Best Call of Duty League Moments
Sam "Octane" Larew - Los Angeles Thieves
- Primary weapon (AR): Taq-56
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro
- Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel
- Stock: TV Xline Pro
- Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip
- Secondary : Combat Knife
- Equipment
- Flash
- Semtex
- Perks
- Double Time
- Bomb Squad
- Fast Hands
- Field Upgrade
- Dead Silence/Trophy System
Octane Calls out Softest Call of Duty Leauge Team
Brandon "Dashy" Otell - OpTic Texas
- Primary weapon (AR): Taq-56
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro
- Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel
- Stock: TV Cardinal Stock
- Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip
- Secondary : Combat Knife
- Equipment
- Stun
- Semtex
- Perks
- Double Time
- Battle Hardened/Bomb Squad
- Fast Hands
- Field Upgrade
- Trophy System
