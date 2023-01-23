Best Loudouts and Weapon Builds Pro Call of Duty Players Use

Wondering what guns to use and how to build them? Here is what the PRO CDL players are using for their loadouts.

As everyone is grinding the new way to unlock guns and attachments in the new game of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 , it bodes the question, "what attachments should I use on specific guns?" If you're struggling to find the best build for your guns, we took to the Call of Duty League to see what the pros are using on their guns, paired with the rest of their loadout.

These builds are what they are using in the CDL , which doesn't allow tuning, the overall kick perk, a fourth perk, and certain attachments. While you are going to tune your weapons to adjust to your play style and use an added perk, it's good to have a starting point to put you on the right track and in the best spot to outplay your opponent with the best gun builds by the greatest Call of Duty players in the world.

We looked at five of the top Call of Duty League Pros and what they are using for their full loadouts, and here's what we found, and could be the best MW2 loadout for you.

Thomas "Scrap" Ernst - Toronto Ultra

Primary: Taq-56

Taq-56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity



Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip



Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro



Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel



Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Secondary: X12 (Best Guess Build)

X12 (Best Guess Build) Trigger Action: XRK Lighting Fire



Muzzle: DZS Open Comp



Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide



Rear Grip: Cronen Lima-6

Equipment

Flash



Semtex

Perks

Double Time



Bomb Squad



Fast Hands

Field Upgrade

Trophy System

Chris "Simp" Lehr - Atlanta FaZe

Primary: Vaznev 9k

Vaznev 9k Muzzle: Lockshot KT85



Stock: Otrezat Stock



Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Secondary: Combat Knife

Equipment

Stun



Semtex

Perks

Double Time



Bomb Squad



Fast Hands

Field Upgrade

Dead Silence

Seth "Scump" Abner - OpTic Texas (Retired)

Primary weapon (SUB): Vaznev-9K

Vaznev-9K Muzzle: Lockshot KT85



Stock: Otrezat Stock



Grip: True-Tac Grip

Primary weapon (AR): Taq-56

Taq-56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity



Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90



Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel



Stock: tv cardinal stock



Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Secondary : Combat Knife

Equipment

Flash



Semtex

Perks

Double Time



Bomb Squad



Fast Hands

Field Upgrade

Dead Silence

Sam "Octane" Larew - Los Angeles Thieves

Primary weapon (AR): Taq-56

Taq-56 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90



Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro



Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel



Stock: TV Xline Pro



Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Secondary : Combat Knife

Equipment

Flash



Semtex

Perks

Double Time



Bomb Squad



Fast Hands

Field Upgrade

Dead Silence/Trophy System

Brandon "Dashy" Otell - OpTic Texas

Primary weapon (AR): Taq-56



Taq-56 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90





Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro



Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel



Stock: TV Cardinal Stock



Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Secondary : Combat Knife

Equipment

Stun



Semtex

Perks

Double Time



Battle Hardened/Bomb Squad



Fast Hands

Field Upgrade

Trophy System

