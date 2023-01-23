Read full article on original website
How two unhoused San Diegans took citations for blocking a sidewalk to trial and won
It took less than 10 minutes earlier this month for a San Diego court to dismiss tickets given to two unhoused people for blocking a sidewalk. The dismissals came down to procedural errors, and they mark another development in Mayor Todd Gloria’s effort to hold unhoused people accountable for refusing to go to a shelter.
Jacobs on the Navy Building Too Many Ships
This post originally appeared in the Jan. 21 Politics Report. Subscribe to the newsletter here. For a special podcast this week, we sat down with U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs. In just two years, Jacobs has positioned herself to move into congressional leadership roles. What’s more interesting, though, is she has regularly criticized, if not voted against, defense spending bills – it’s not a typical tact for a San Diego congressional representative. She has been able to secure more family assistance but there’s a deeper disagreement happening.
San Diego weekly Reader
Will Biden lease Miramar land for homeless tent city?
It didn’t take long for Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and the New York Post to pick up on a homeless opinion piece co-authored by ex-basketball pro Bill Walton, adding to growing suspicions that San Diego’s Democratic mayor Todd Gloria may be in for a high-profile election battle waged by well-connected national Republicans next year. “Most of us can no longer walk or bicycle our downtown city streets, sidewalks, and parks without facing an obstacle course of tents, bodies, human excrement, needles, trash, and a slew of walking zombies who are impossible to distinguish between those just down on their luck and others who are out-of-control substance abusers about to attack us,” writes Walton in the Post-quoted piece, said to be written with local political idea-man George Mullen, that initially appeared in the online Times of San Diego on January 15.
kusi.com
Councilmember Stephen Whitburn details support for declaring housing a human right ahead of vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, San Diego City Council will vote on a resolution declaring housing a human right. The vote is expected to be supported unanimously, as every city councilmember is a Democrat. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn doesn’t think the resolution is controversial, and joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on...
USNI News
Navy Refines Littoral Combat Ship Shore Training
NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The eyes of a half-dozen crew of Littoral Combat Ship USS Jackson (LCS-6) were staring at computer displays, tracking contacts and consulting manuals in the warship’s dimmed pilot house as the bridge watch team guided the ship through foggy waters. However, Jackson...
Judge orders Larry Millete to stand trial in death of wife Maya
A San Diego judge has ordered Larry Millete to stand trial in the death of his still-missing wife Maya.
KPBS
Protests over use of Santee YMCA locker room by trans woman part of a troubling national trend
A protest outside of the YMCA in Santee last week about who can use the facility's locker room has brought attention back to the issue of the rights of transgender people. The public outcry followed the comments at a Santee City Council meeting by a 17-year-old girl who described feeling “terrified” while sharing the locker room with a transgender woman who she misidentified as a male.
kjzz.org
'As close to heaven as you can get': A closer look at the architectural evolution of LDS temples
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints San Diego California Temple in La Jolla, California. Houses of worship are often recognizable — whether they’re churches, synagogues, mosques or the holy buildings of other faiths. But writer Greg Allen says the architecture of the Church of Jesus Christ...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: San Diego Community Power Undercutting SDG&E Rates
San Diego’s public power company had complained when SDG&E was able to offer a lower rate but now its governing board has approved rates that are 3 percent cheaper than the former monopoly. That is, as long as rates remain what both power companies OK’d so far this year...
This San Diego Pizza Is One of the 100 Best In America
Here’s where you can get one of the best pizzas in the nation, right here in San Diego!
San Diego City Council votes to end COVID-19 state of emergency
San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to end the local COVID-19 state of emergency and vaccine mandate for city employees, volunteers, members of boards and commissions, and elected officials.
News 8 KFMB
Hate crimes up 65% in San Diego in 2022
SAN DIEGO — Hate crimes in San Diego are skyrocketing, up 65-percent in 2022 over the prior year. City leaders say they are focused on prosecuting these types of cases, including one, where a 43-year-old man was recently convicted for a hate crime he committed outside the Crest Café in the Hillcrest back in July 2021.
Tijuana running out of water, turns to California for help
Due to the short supply and delivery issues, the city has been forced to cut off water to more than 40 percent of the population, and it says more could lose service in the weeks ahead.
4 San Diego-area restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in US
This year, eateries across 30 states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.
kusi.com
Scott Sherman: “Housing as a human right” agenda will increase cost of living
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Leadership plans to declare housing a human right on Jan. 24. This “declaration” will hold no legal teeth, but could give local leaders the backing needed to move forward with further housing regulations such as rent-caps and eviction protection. Former...
Environment Report: San Diego’s Orphaned Storm Water Drains Need Adoption
Stormy Drainels lives on 21st and Worth Street in San Francisco. That’s what a volunteer San Franciscan calls the drain they adopted, agreeing to keep it clear of debris to help prevent street flooding and ocean pollution under the city Public Utilities Commission’s Adopt-a-Drain program. The program sends periodic email notifications before large storms reminding drain parents to clear their storm grates before it rains.
police1.com
San Diego settles in-custody death case for $12M after judge threw out previous award
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County will pay $12 million to the widow and children of Lucky Phounsy, who died after being beaten, repeatedly shocked with a stun gun, and hogtied in a struggle with sheriff's deputies nearly eight years ago. The settlement ends a long-running case that focused...
kusi.com
Tensions rise on SANDAG board regarding weighted vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued to rise regarding SANDAG’s controversial weighted vote. Several city mayors had contacted attorneys to question the voting system, which gives the county’s three largest constituencies veto power. San Diego, Chula Vista, and the county have the power to override all other...
Five San Clemente Island species taken off the endangered species list
There is something special is happening at the Navy's island just 79 miles off the shore of San Diego.
Conviction, Death Sentence Overturned for Man Convicted of 3 San Diego Killings in 1985
The California Supreme Court overturned the murder convictions and death sentence Monday for a man found guilty of murdering three people in San Diego nearly 40 years ago. Billy Ray Waldon was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, as well as arson, robbery, sex crimes and other offenses for an alleged crime spree committed across a two-week period in December 1985.
