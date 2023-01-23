ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacobs on the Navy Building Too Many Ships

This post originally appeared in the Jan. 21 Politics Report. Subscribe to the newsletter here. For a special podcast this week, we sat down with U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs. In just two years, Jacobs has positioned herself to move into congressional leadership roles. What’s more interesting, though, is she has regularly criticized, if not voted against, defense spending bills – it’s not a typical tact for a San Diego congressional representative. She has been able to secure more family assistance but there’s a deeper disagreement happening.
San Diego weekly Reader

Will Biden lease Miramar land for homeless tent city?

It didn’t take long for Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and the New York Post to pick up on a homeless opinion piece co-authored by ex-basketball pro Bill Walton, adding to growing suspicions that San Diego’s Democratic mayor Todd Gloria may be in for a high-profile election battle waged by well-connected national Republicans next year. “Most of us can no longer walk or bicycle our downtown city streets, sidewalks, and parks without facing an obstacle course of tents, bodies, human excrement, needles, trash, and a slew of walking zombies who are impossible to distinguish between those just down on their luck and others who are out-of-control substance abusers about to attack us,” writes Walton in the Post-quoted piece, said to be written with local political idea-man George Mullen, that initially appeared in the online Times of San Diego on January 15.
USNI News

Navy Refines Littoral Combat Ship Shore Training

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The eyes of a half-dozen crew of Littoral Combat Ship USS Jackson (LCS-6) were staring at computer displays, tracking contacts and consulting manuals in the warship’s dimmed pilot house as the bridge watch team guided the ship through foggy waters. However, Jackson...
KPBS

Protests over use of Santee YMCA locker room by trans woman part of a troubling national trend

A protest outside of the YMCA in Santee last week about who can use the facility's locker room has brought attention back to the issue of the rights of transgender people. The public outcry followed the comments at a Santee City Council meeting by a 17-year-old girl who described feeling “terrified” while sharing the locker room with a transgender woman who she misidentified as a male.
News 8 KFMB

Hate crimes up 65% in San Diego in 2022

SAN DIEGO — Hate crimes in San Diego are skyrocketing, up 65-percent in 2022 over the prior year. City leaders say they are focused on prosecuting these types of cases, including one, where a 43-year-old man was recently convicted for a hate crime he committed outside the Crest Café in the Hillcrest back in July 2021.
Voice of San Diego

Environment Report: San Diego’s Orphaned Storm Water Drains Need Adoption

Stormy Drainels lives on 21st and Worth Street in San Francisco. That’s what a volunteer San Franciscan calls the drain they adopted, agreeing to keep it clear of debris to help prevent street flooding and ocean pollution under the city Public Utilities Commission’s Adopt-a-Drain program. The program sends periodic email notifications before large storms reminding drain parents to clear their storm grates before it rains.
kusi.com

Tensions rise on SANDAG board regarding weighted vote

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued to rise regarding SANDAG’s controversial weighted vote. Several city mayors had contacted attorneys to question the voting system, which gives the county’s three largest constituencies veto power. San Diego, Chula Vista, and the county have the power to override all other...
Times of San Diego

Conviction, Death Sentence Overturned for Man Convicted of 3 San Diego Killings in 1985

The California Supreme Court overturned the murder convictions and death sentence Monday for a man found guilty of murdering three people in San Diego nearly 40 years ago. Billy Ray Waldon was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, as well as arson, robbery, sex crimes and other offenses for an alleged crime spree committed across a two-week period in December 1985.
