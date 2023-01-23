Enjoy Moccasin Ski Trail during Elcho ski junket

The 32nd annual ski junket of the Elcho Cross Country Ski Club will be held on Saturday at the Moccasin Ski Trail, just west of Elcho off Moccasin Lake Road.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Try out equipment provided by Mel’s Trading Post for skiing or snowshoeing, relax in Michelle’s Lodge and enjoy the trail that is groomed and tracked. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served.

The event is open to the public and is free of charge. Check the Elcho X-C Ski Club Inc. Facebook page for trail conditions.