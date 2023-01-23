Flyers improve to 8-3 after 3-game win streak

Little Falls’ boys basketball team played a stellar game as they defended their home court against Holdingford, Thursday, Jan. 12, coming away with a win, 80-54.

Beau Thoma and Jaxon Janski both put up incredible numbers as they helped the Flyers improve to 7-2 on the season.

Thoma finished with 23 points on 8-of-13 total field goals, with 7-of-10 coming from the 2-point range. He also made 6-of-9 free throws and led the team in total rebounds, with 10, steals, with five, and assists, with five.

Janski finished his night scoring 20 points on 6-of-13 total shots, making three twos and three threes. He added five more points after hitting 5-of-7 on his free throws. Janski also recorded six total rebounds and four assists.

After their win over Holdingford, the Flyers hosted the Pioneers, Friday, Jan. 13. They were able to keep their win streak alive, beating the Pioneers 60-52.

Once again, Thoma led the way for the Flyers, scoring 24 points on 8-of-14 shots. He drilled six twos, two threes and six free throws. He led the team in rebounds for the fourth game in a row, coming down with 12 total, nine defensive, as well as having five assists and three blocks.

Brayden Jordan tied his season high in points against the Pioneers, recording 13 points on 5-of-11 shots, including two twos and three threes.

Janski also finished with 13 points, scoring on a 2-pointer, three 3-pointers and two free throws. He also recorded four rebounds and three steals.

The Flyers were riding a three game win streak as they traveled to Mora, Tuesday, Jan. 17. Unfortunately, the Mustangs ended the Flyers streak in a 68-48 match.

Thoma led the Flyers with 13 points on 5-of-8 baskets, with all five scores coming from inside the arc. He also finished 3-of-5 on free throws and had four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Gabe Shanoff had one of his best games this season, scoring 10 points. He shot 3-of-4 on 2-pointers and made 4-for-4 free throws.

The Flyers fell to 8-3 and headed to Albany for their next game, Thursday, Jan 19.

Upsala Cardinals

Upsala dropped its fifth game in a row Thursday, Jan. 12, when they fell 74-58 to LPGE.

Jack Primus led the team on eight field goals for 18 points, making seven twos, a three and a free throw. He also recorded five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Aden Warga finished with 15 points on two twos, two threes and five free throws. Warga led the team in rebounds, securing nine total, six offensive, and recorded three steals and an assist.

Ryan Johnson recorded 14 points, including hitting 4-of-6 3-pointers and 1-of-2 2-pointers.

They faced Royalton in their next game, Monday, Jan. 16, where they lost 72-37. (See separate article)

The loss dropped them to 2-9 on the season. They lost again, Tuesday, Jan. 17, to Osakis, 72-46.

Primus led the team in scoring again, with 18 points on 7-of-17 field goals, including going 4-of-7 on threes. He also finished with three steals and two rebounds.

Falling to 2-10 on the season, the Cardinals traveled to face the Pierz Pioneers, Thursday, Jan. 19.

Swanville Bulldogs

Swanville struggled on the road against Osakis, Thursday, Jan. 12, as they were overwhelmed 84-48.

Lucas Miller finished as the team’s top scorer, recording 22 points on eight baskets. He finished 3-of-6 on 3-pointers and 3-of-5 on his free throws.

Hunter Moore recorded 10 points against the Silverstreaks, draining four baskets, including 3-for-4 2-pointers. Moore finished with six rebounds and a steal, as well.

They nearly ended their three game losing streak against Holdingford, Monday, Jan. 16. They found themselves down 33-20 at the half, and managed to close the gap a little in the second, but ultimately fell 69-63, dropping their fourth straight.

Miller led the team again, this time with 21 points. He attempted 32 shots, making nine of them, including seven shots from the 2-point range. He came away with six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Moore had one of his best games of the season, scoring 18 points on 6-of-13 baskets. He finished 6-of-12 from the 3-point line and had five rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Brody Kircher also had himself a game, draining 6-of-13 shots, all from inside the arc. He was also 1-for-1 on his free throws for 13 total points. Kircher finished with seven rebounds, two deflections and a steal.

The Bulldogs fell to 3-6 and faced BEV, Tuesday, Jan. 17, hoping to snap the four game losing streak, but once again, came away with an 85-56 loss.

No stats were available for this game.

Swanville fell to 3-7 and traveled to St. John’s Prep, Friday, Jan. 20.

Pierz Pioneers

Pierz traveled to Little Falls, Friday, Jan. 13, hoping to build off of their previous victory, but fell just short in a 60-52 road loss.

Noah Oberfeld led the Pioneers in scoring, finishing the day 6-of-20 on field goals for 16 points. He made two twos and four threes, and led the team in rebounds, with seven, and had two assists.

Jonathan Cheney finished the game with 14 points on 7-of-11 shots, with all shots coming inside the arc. He also finished with five rebounds and two blocks.

The Pioneers fell back to .500, 5-5. They attempted to get back into the win column as they traveled to Albany, Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Despite their best efforts, they were handed their sixth loss of the season, being blown out 107-54.

Oberfeld finished with a season-high scoring game, finishing with 24 points on 8-of-18 field goals. He scored four twos, and four threes and four free throws.

Cheney recorded 13 points on 5-of-11 shots, all from the 2-point range. He finished 3-of-6 on his free throws and secured five rebounds.

The Pioneers fell to 5-6 and traveled to Upsala, Thursday, Jan. 19.

Royalton Royals

The Royalton Royals gave their fans quite the game against Atwater-Cosmos- Grove City, Friday, Jan, 13, when they came away with a nailbiting 49-48 win.

Joseph Achen had one of his best games as he led the Royals in scoring. He was perfect on 2-pointers, 3-for-3, perfect on 3-pointers, 2-for-2, and made 2-of-5 on his free throws. He was also tied for the most rebounds, with eight, and had five steals and two assists.

They faced Upsala, Monday, Jan. 16, taking home their fifth win of the year in a 72-37 game. (See separate article)

After the win, the Royals fell back under .500, to 5-6, as they dropped the game against Staples-Motley, 64-47, Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Cal Ollman led the Royals in scoring, with 13 points on three threes, a 2-pointer and two free throws. He also finished with seven rebounds and three steals.

Ryan Vannurden finished with 10 points on three twos, a three and a free throw. He also came away with three rebounds and three steals.

They hoped to get back on track, Thursday, Jan 19, when they hosted BBE.