Royals' Kylie Waytashek surpasses 1,000 career points in win over Paynesville

The Royalton Royals girls basketball team suffered a tough home loss against BBE, Thursday, Jan. 12, falling 84-60.

They were in quite the hole after the first half, falling behind 42-26 and never managed to crawl back out of it, dropping to 5-5 on the season.

Mya Yourczek led the Royals with 14 points on 5-of-8 shots. She drained three twos, two threes and two free throws. Yourczek also led the team in rebounds, coming down with 10 total, and had five assists, one block and one steal.

Madison Albright finished the game with 11 points, scoring on 2-of-2 2-pointers and 1-of-3 3-pointers. She was also a perfect 4-for-4 on free throws and had three steals.

The Royals hoped to rebound as they faced Paynesville, Monday, Jan. 16. They held off the Bulldogs’ as they improved to 6-5 after a 49-41 win.

In the game, Kylie Waytashek surpassed 1000 career points just a few minutes into the game. She continued on to lead her team with 15 total points, all coming from beyond the arc. She finished with eight rebounds, an assist and a block.

Yourczek also had a fantastic game, finishing the night with 12 points, including 5-of-14 on 2-pointers and 2-of-6 on free throws. She was instrumental in the rebound game, finishing with 12 defensive rebounds, 15 total.

The Royals improved to 6-5 and faced Kimball, Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Cubs got the better of the Royals in a 51-45 game.

No stats were available for this game.

Royalton fell to 6-6 and faced EVW, Thursday, Jan. 19.

Pierz Pioneers

The Pierz Pioneers took down the Little Falls Flyers on their own court, beating them 44-33, Friday, Jan. 13.

Ayssa Sadlovsky and Britney Schommer were unstoppable, combining for 32 of their team’s 44 points.

Sadlovsky finished as the Pioneers’ leading scorer, with 17 points on 7-of-15 shots. Six of those shots came on 2-pointers and she also made 2-of-3 free throws.

Schommer recorded 15 points after making four twos, a three and four free throws.

The Pioneers improved to 7-3 and faced Mountain Iron-Buhl, Tuesday, Jan. 17, but were stunned in a 65-24 loss.

Ashley Kimman led the team with just seven points on 3-of-9 attempts. She scored on three twos and a free throw.

Sadlovsky finished with six points, scoring four free throws and a 2-pointer.

The loss dropped the Pioneers to 7-4. They faced Mora on the road, Thursday, Jan. 19.

Little Falls Flyers

Little Falls struggled at home against Pierz, falling 44-33, Friday, Jan. 13.

The offense couldn’t get much of a groove going as Malin Youngberg and Kendal Swantek led their team in scoring, finishing the night with just seven points each.

Youngberg hit on just 3-of-9 shots, going 1-for-1 on threes and having five rebounds.

Swantek hit on 3-of-5 shots, all within the arc. She recorded three rebounds.

The Flyers record fell to 2-8 after the loss. They traveled to Osakis, Monday, Jan. 16, losing in another low scoring affair, 36-25.

Swantek finished as the Flyers’ top scorer with just eight points on 3-of-4 field goals and 2-of-5 free throws. She also had four steals and a rebound.

The Flyers fell to 2-9, but managed to snap their losing streak against Mora, crushing them 70-22, Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Sophia Sinclair finished the night scoring 18 points on 8-of-13 shots. She made 6-of-7 shots from inside the arc and recorded five rebounds and four steals.

Swantek recorded 15 points on five free throws and five 2-pointers. She also came away with five steals.

The Flyers improved to 3-9 and faced St. Cloud Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 19.

Upsala Cardinals

The Upsala Cardinals snapped their two game losing streak against LPGE, Friday, Jan. 13, crushing the Thunder 60-28.

Dakota Soltis had her best scoring game of the season, finishing with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-18 shots. She made four twos, three threes and a free throw. She also recorded three rebounds and three steals.

Madalin Koetter and Brenna Graves scored 11 points each. Koetter finished a perfect 3-for-3 on 3-pointers and 1-for-2 on 2-pointers. Graves finished with four twos and three free throws.

The Cardinals improved to 5-7 on the year and took on BEV, Tuesday, Jan. 17. Unfortunately, they were on the receiving end of a blowout, falling 76-39 to the Jaguars.

Soltis led the team in scoring again, this time with 11 points on just two field goals made, both 3-pointers, and five free throws. Soltis finished with one rebound, assist and steal. Molly Leners led the team with eight total rebounds and two blocks.

The Cardinals fell to 5-8 and took on Osakis, Thursday, Jan. 19.

Swanville Bulldogs

Swanville fell to 6-4 after a tough 57-40 road loss to Osakis, Friday, Jan. 13.

Lauren Miller finished as the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, with 16 points on seven baskets, six of them inside the arc. She also recorded eight rebounds and three steals.

Avery Douglas finished with nine points, hitting two twos, a three and two free throws. She led the team with four steals and had eight rebounds.

With their record 6-4, the Bulldogs traveled to BEV, Thursday, Jan. 19.