1990s Country Music Makes a Glorious Comeback at a Fort Worth Rodeo Party Like No Other — The Grand Entry Gala Keeps the Fun Rolling

Tracy Byrd, Mark Chesnutt, and Neal McCoy perform at the Junior League of Fort Worth Grand Entry Gala. )Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography) Fort Worth loves the rodeo. Every January, rodeo season arrives with the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. For the past 10 years, the Junior League of Fort Worth has ushered in this much beloved time in Cowtown with the Grand Entry Gala. This is no ordinary gala with it taking place on Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum’s arena floor.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas suburb moves into top-15 spot on U-Haul’s list of growing cities

More movers hauled their belongings to Texas than any other state last year. And those headed to North Texas were mostly pointed toward Richardson, according to a new study. In its recently released annual growth report, U-Haul ranks Richardson as No. 15 among U.S. cities with the most inbound moves via U-Haul trucks in 2022.The Houston suburbs of Missouri City and Conroe rank at No. 13 and No. 19, respectively. They were the only other Texas cities to make the list.Texas ranks No. 1 overall as the state with the most in-bound moves using U-Haul trucks. This is the second...
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas

A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Fort Worth

Wealthy Fort Worth neighbor cashes in as the richest city in Texas for 2023

North Texans wanting a glimpse into the lives of the 1 percent won't have to travel far to get a peek. Southlake has been named the richest city in Texas for 2023 in a recent study.HomeSnacks.com has been ranking cities, neighborhoods, counties, and states across America for more than five years, using data from the Census Bureau, OpenStreetMaps, the FBI, and other sources. For this year's study, released January 18, the website compared 355 cities with populations of at least 5,000 people to determine where "the richest of the rich" live.With a median income of $239,833, and a unemployment rate...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CW33

Award-winning sandwich shop opens new location in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — You can never have too many sandwich shops to pick from for your lunch or even dinner desire, but looking to find award-winning sandwich shops could prove difficult. Well, it would be difficult, unless you’re living in North Texas as another Capiotti’s location is opening up...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Dallas Observer

Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas

Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Popular Asian chain P.F. Chang's debuts new location in north Fort Worth

Just in time to for the Lunar New Year, mega Asian restaurant chain P.F. Chang's has opened a new full-service Bistro location in far north Fort Worth, in the Alliance Town Center at 2949 Amador Dr.This will be the second P.F. Chang's in Fort Worth, with the original in Sundance Square.The chain was founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming to celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking. Their current menu spans across all of Asia, with recipes from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond.Favorite staples include Chang’s Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef, and Chang’s Lettuce Wraps.But they also...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall

If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Southlake-Based Stella Jets Is Taking Off

More than a wakeup call, that thing that causes one to become fully alert to a situation, Tia Minzoni’s cancer diagnosis in the first month of 2019 was call to action. “It makes you think … we don’t have as long as we might think,” Minzoni says. “You just never really know. So, I picked up speed and momentum and stopped saying ‘one day’ and started moving a little faster.”
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dmagazine.com

This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining

It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
PLANO, TX
tourcounsel.com

North East Mall | Shopping mall in Hurst, Texas

North East Mall is a shopping center located in Hurst, northwest of Fort Worth. It is one of the largest in the area and one of those with the greatest diversity of shops in the area. In this mall, the new version of the store of the JCPenney department store chain, known in this place as Penney's, was inaugurated in 2019 with a renewed decoration and new services.
HURST, TX
fortworthreport.org

The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex

“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
KELLER, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Chef's flirty new restaurant tops this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Favorite Fort Worth chef to open a flirty restaurant peddling paella. A new tapas and wine restaurant from one of Fort Worth's best-known chefs is opening this fall: Called La Coqueta, it'll be the first permanent brick-and-mortar restaurant from Juan Rodriguez and his wife Paige, who together run a popular pop-up dinner club on the city’s north side called Magdalena's.2. '80s pop star Kenny...
FORT WORTH, TX
