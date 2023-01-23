More movers hauled their belongings to Texas than any other state last year. And those headed to North Texas were mostly pointed toward Richardson, according to a new study. In its recently released annual growth report, U-Haul ranks Richardson as No. 15 among U.S. cities with the most inbound moves via U-Haul trucks in 2022.The Houston suburbs of Missouri City and Conroe rank at No. 13 and No. 19, respectively. They were the only other Texas cities to make the list.Texas ranks No. 1 overall as the state with the most in-bound moves using U-Haul trucks. This is the second...

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO