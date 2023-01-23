Read full article on original website
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
61 Osteria - with Exec Chef Blaine Staniford - Opening on Tuesday, January 31Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
papercitymag.com
1990s Country Music Makes a Glorious Comeback at a Fort Worth Rodeo Party Like No Other — The Grand Entry Gala Keeps the Fun Rolling
Tracy Byrd, Mark Chesnutt, and Neal McCoy perform at the Junior League of Fort Worth Grand Entry Gala. )Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography) Fort Worth loves the rodeo. Every January, rodeo season arrives with the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. For the past 10 years, the Junior League of Fort Worth has ushered in this much beloved time in Cowtown with the Grand Entry Gala. This is no ordinary gala with it taking place on Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum’s arena floor.
Dallas suburb moves into top-15 spot on U-Haul’s list of growing cities
More movers hauled their belongings to Texas than any other state last year. And those headed to North Texas were mostly pointed toward Richardson, according to a new study. In its recently released annual growth report, U-Haul ranks Richardson as No. 15 among U.S. cities with the most inbound moves via U-Haul trucks in 2022.The Houston suburbs of Missouri City and Conroe rank at No. 13 and No. 19, respectively. They were the only other Texas cities to make the list.Texas ranks No. 1 overall as the state with the most in-bound moves using U-Haul trucks. This is the second...
orlandoparkstop.com
New Details Revealed for Universal Theme Park in Texas – Universal Kids Frisco
Universal Parks & Resorts have announced that a brand new theme park is being built in Frisco, Texas—but it will be unlike any of their existing parks. This new destination will feature kid-friendly rides set within immersive lands, as well as a 300-room hotel. Thanks to some newly released...
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas
A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
Wealthy Fort Worth neighbor cashes in as the richest city in Texas for 2023
North Texans wanting a glimpse into the lives of the 1 percent won't have to travel far to get a peek. Southlake has been named the richest city in Texas for 2023 in a recent study.HomeSnacks.com has been ranking cities, neighborhoods, counties, and states across America for more than five years, using data from the Census Bureau, OpenStreetMaps, the FBI, and other sources. For this year's study, released January 18, the website compared 355 cities with populations of at least 5,000 people to determine where "the richest of the rich" live.With a median income of $239,833, and a unemployment rate...
Award-winning sandwich shop opens new location in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You can never have too many sandwich shops to pick from for your lunch or even dinner desire, but looking to find award-winning sandwich shops could prove difficult. Well, it would be difficult, unless you’re living in North Texas as another Capiotti’s location is opening up...
Dallas Observer
Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas
Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
Popular Asian chain P.F. Chang's debuts new location in north Fort Worth
Just in time to for the Lunar New Year, mega Asian restaurant chain P.F. Chang's has opened a new full-service Bistro location in far north Fort Worth, in the Alliance Town Center at 2949 Amador Dr.This will be the second P.F. Chang's in Fort Worth, with the original in Sundance Square.The chain was founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming to celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking. Their current menu spans across all of Asia, with recipes from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond.Favorite staples include Chang’s Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef, and Chang’s Lettuce Wraps.But they also...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
fwtx.com
Southlake-Based Stella Jets Is Taking Off
More than a wakeup call, that thing that causes one to become fully alert to a situation, Tia Minzoni’s cancer diagnosis in the first month of 2019 was call to action. “It makes you think … we don’t have as long as we might think,” Minzoni says. “You just never really know. So, I picked up speed and momentum and stopped saying ‘one day’ and started moving a little faster.”
dmagazine.com
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining
It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
2 hours and 3 spike strips: Fort Worth chase finally comes to end with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man after a lengthy chase, which included three spike strips, and an hour of negotiations early Wednesday morning. The suspect, Lamont Bassett, 33, had an active warrant for aggravated robbery from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a police news release.
tourcounsel.com
North East Mall | Shopping mall in Hurst, Texas
North East Mall is a shopping center located in Hurst, northwest of Fort Worth. It is one of the largest in the area and one of those with the greatest diversity of shops in the area. In this mall, the new version of the store of the JCPenney department store chain, known in this place as Penney's, was inaugurated in 2019 with a renewed decoration and new services.
fwtx.com
‘Yellowstone’ Spin-off to Start Filming Next Month in North Texas
Just when you thought you had caught up on all things “Yellowstone” related, another spin-off from this franchise’s “1883” prequel is set to begin filming in Waxahachie next month. This new spin-off of a — well — a spin-off, will be titled "1883: The Bass...
fortworthreport.org
The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex
“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
Chef's flirty new restaurant tops this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Favorite Fort Worth chef to open a flirty restaurant peddling paella. A new tapas and wine restaurant from one of Fort Worth's best-known chefs is opening this fall: Called La Coqueta, it'll be the first permanent brick-and-mortar restaurant from Juan Rodriguez and his wife Paige, who together run a popular pop-up dinner club on the city’s north side called Magdalena's.2. '80s pop star Kenny...
AOL Corp
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin legacy, buys restaurant in west Fort Worth
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin restaurant with ties to a Central Texas brisket legacy, has bought a former hamburger drive-thru in the West 7th neighborhood and will build a future restaurant, Mark Black said this week. Black confirmed that he and a brother, Mike, have bought the former Wendy’s,...
