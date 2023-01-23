Read full article on original website
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas BurgerSteven DoyleDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Dallas' Coyote ProblemNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Happiness is a Warm Jonathon's ClubSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas suburb moves into top-15 spot on U-Haul’s list of growing cities
More movers hauled their belongings to Texas than any other state last year. And those headed to North Texas were mostly pointed toward Richardson, according to a new study. In its recently released annual growth report, U-Haul ranks Richardson as No. 15 among U.S. cities with the most inbound moves via U-Haul trucks in 2022.The Houston suburbs of Missouri City and Conroe rank at No. 13 and No. 19, respectively. They were the only other Texas cities to make the list.Texas ranks No. 1 overall as the state with the most in-bound moves using U-Haul trucks. This is the second...
Alt-rock stars Beck and Phoenix bring co-headlining tour to Dallas
In what’s sure to be a dreamy double billing for hipsters of not one but two generations, Beck and Phoenix are embarking on a co-headlining “Summer Odyssey” tour that will make three stops in Texas, including Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion, on August 21.The tour also hits the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston on August 20 and the Moody Center in Austin on August 21.Special guests Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe will open all shows.What makes this musical coupling so compelling is that both acts have certainly stretched the boundaries of exploratory rock music, and in their own discographies have...
Affluent Dallas neighbor cashes in as the richest city in Texas for 2023
North Texans wanting a glimpse into the lives of the 1 percent won't have to travel far to get a peek. Southlake has been named the richest city in Texas for 2023 in a recent study.HomeSnacks.com has been ranking cities, neighborhoods, counties, and states across America for more than five years, using data from the Census Bureau, OpenStreetMaps, the FBI, and other sources. For this year's study, released January 18, the website compared 355 cities with populations of at least 5,000 people to determine where "the richest of the rich" live.With a median income of $239,833, and a unemployment rate...
Chicago drone company lands in Dallas-Fort Worth as part of Texas-wide expansion
A Chicago-based company that provides drone-based infrastructure inspection services is bringing new offices in Texas — including Dallas-Fort WorthHelios Visions revealed its expansion into Texas in December 2022, and named three new offices in DFW, Houston, and Austin. The company specializes in collecting automated and repeatable aerial data via drone technology within the architectural design, engineering design, and construction industries."Houston, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth are large markets, and it is a natural next step of our continuing expansion strategy," says Ted Parisot, co-founder of Helios Visions, in a news release. "Moving into the Texas market allows us to best serve...
12 Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations
The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. A dozen Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants have been included in both national and regional categories.Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant.The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. DALLASDallas nominees include:Outstanding Chef: Junior Borges, MeridianOutstanding Restaurant: LuciaBest New Restaurant: Restaurant BeatriceBest New Restaurant: TatsuOutstanding Bakery: La Casita BakeshopOutstanding Bakery: Kuluntu BakeryBest Chef: Texas nominees include:Reyna Duong, Sandwich HagOlivia López and Jonathan Percival, Molino OlōyōAnastacia Quiñones-Pittman, JoséRegino Rojas, Revolver Taco LoungeFort WorthFort Worth nominees include:Best New Restaurant: Don ArtemioBest Chef: Texas nominees Jalen Heard, Lane Milne, and Jonny White, Goldee's BarbecueElsewhere in Texas, Houston boasts 10 nominees, San Antonio has seven, and Austin has six.Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 29. The Foundation will reveal its winners at an awards ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
New private jet service takes off in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. New private jet service Aero takes off to Aspen and Mexico from Dallas Love Field. A luxe, semi-private jet service called Aero is scheduled for takeoff from its new hub at Dallas Love Field starting this spring. The Dallas hub will launch routes to Los Cabos, Mexico and Aspen, Colorado on April 21 and May 18, respectively.2. Dallas-based Vonlane revs up luxury bus service...
South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert
Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
Behind the wall of greenery and other Dallas restaurant must-haves
If you're a Dallas restaurant in 2023, you're nowhere without a wall of greenery. We're talking an entire wall covered in ivy, or else a wall made up entirely of flowers. Also, throw in a neon sign. Walls covered with greenery are among the features restaurants are deploying these days to lure in diners. Food is still the official reason people go out to eat, but as Restaurant Dive notes, restaurants these days are more visual — more experience-oriented. It's almost as if the eating part of dining out is an afterthought, a sideshow to the stylish extras restaurants are adding to lure...
2 North Texas cities rank among best places to find new apartments in 2023
Renters seeking new apartments could have the best luck finding their new home in two Dallas suburbs, a new study says. RentCafe has named Frisco and McKinney as the fourth and fifth best cities for finding new apartments in 2023, respectively. The apartment listing service ranked the top 50 U.S. cities for finding new apartments by analyzing the number of new apartments opened in the last 10 years, how large they are, the most recent occupancy rate, and the quality of neighborhoods where they are located. The RentCafe report notes that apartment buildings are almost full in every metro area...
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
The week starts with a handful of pairing dinners, including two with wine and one with tequila. Reservations are going fast for all three. Then comes with a real Sunday Funday that offers yoga at a brewery, a brisket-smoking class at another brewery, then an all-day brunch party at yet another brewery. Plan accordingly. Tuesday, January 24Casa Nobles Tequila Dinner at Chido Taco LoungeThe Frisco modern Mexican restaurant and cocktail lounge will host a four-course tequila pairing with a menu to be revealed on the night of the event. Tequilas will be by Casa Nobles and will include blanco, reposado,...
Chick-Fil-A chain opens location in fancy downtown Dallas building
The Chick-Fil-A chain has opened a new location in Dallas, which ordinarily would not seem all that surprising, as the Georgia-based chain has more than 2,900 locations across the U.S. including 140 in Dallas-Fort Worth.But this one is in downtown Dallas, on the ground floor of The National, the high-profile 50-story high rise at 1401 Elm St. on the corner of Akard, la-dee-da.Owned by Dallas-based Todd Interests, The National is home to six other restaurants and bars that include Monarch, Kessaku, Nine at The National, Catbird, and White Rhino.This new Chick-Fil-A has to be among the fanciest of its kind,...
The Quad in Uptown Dallas signs on buzzy restaurant with Australian flair
There's an exciting new restaurant concept coming to Uptown Dallas: Called Two Hands, it draws its inspiration from Australian café culture and will open its first Dallas location at The Quad, the development at 2699 Howell St. that's undergoing a big renovation, where it will occupy one of the five retail spaces in a new office tower.A release describes it as a casual restaurant featuring fusion cuisine, sharable plates, and "well-traveled classics." It'll be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a coffee program and full-service bar, plus indoor-outdoor dining.It'll open in early 2024.Two Hands was founded in 2014 (no...
Dallas-based Vonlane revs up luxury bus service to major new Texas destination
Vonlane finally has remembered Alamo City. After years of shuttling travelers among all the other major Texas cities - to and fro - the luxury bus operator will introduce daily, nonstop service between its home base of Dallas and San Antonio on February 10.In an email announcement to customers, Vonlane says the route has been “long awaited."“Dallasites will enjoy service to Northwest San Antonio, disembarking on the doorstep to corporate headquarters, shopping, and endless entertainment,” they say. “San Antonians headed to Dallas will arrive minutes from downtown, with easy access to North Texas and Fort Worth.”The schedule is as follows:Weekdays...
New Broadway Dallas season lines up Beetlejuice, Funny Girl, and another shot at Hamilton
Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America have unveiled the full lineup of Broadway shows coming to Dallas for the 2023-2024 Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. It will feature eight productions, including four Dallas premieres and the return of audience favorites.Among the newcomers, the headliner is Beetlejuice, based on Tim Burton’s cult classic 1988 film, running February 20-March 3, 2024 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The musical comedy tells the story of Lydia Deetz, an unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes....
Fun & funky new dishes boost this batch of Dallas restaurant news
The biggest item on the menu in this roundup of restaurant news around Dallas is menus: new seasonal menus, menu additions, and radical menu changes, with a couple of small openings and closings to add some spice.Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news, collated from press releases, social media posts, and secret email tips:TGI Fridays at 2444 Preston Rd. closed on January 3. A statement posted on the door said the company is “extremely grateful” to guests and staff and invites customers to “visit other Fridays.” 85C° Bakery & Café will open a location in Grand Prairie's Asia Time Square,...
This is how long Dallas home buyers need to work to save for a down payment
With home prices rising for most of 2022 in Dallas and around the country, thoughts about saving for a down payment have been distressing, to say the least.A new study says Dallas buyers will need to work for 4.61 years, saving 20 percent of their income, for a 20 percent down payment. Compared to Los Angeles where it takes the longest (11.6 years) and New York (10 years), that's somewhat encouraging.SmartAsset.com, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, analyzed and ranked the 50 largest U.S. cities on how long it takes the average household to save for a home,...
Sub sandwich chain Capriotti's opens new DFW location in Flower Mound
The subs have landed in Flower Mound: Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for cheesesteaks, turkey subs, and more sandwich have opened a location in Flower Mound at 801 International Pkwy. #530.Founded in Wilmington, Delaware in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is known for its array of sandwiches including:The Bobbie, made with turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayothe Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslawthe cheesesteak, made with steak, chicken, or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppersOther menu items include cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, plus salads.According to their website, the chain was...
Madonna mounts global celebration tour for 2023 with stop in Dallas
One-named pop singer Madonna is mounting a global tour in 2023, starting in the U.S. in mid-July before heading to Europe. Called "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," it'll highlight her catalog of music from the past 40-plus years. The tour will hit 35 cities in total including three Texas cities, all in mid September. UPDATE 1-19-2023: Madonna has added 13 new dates to the tour, including second shows in Houston, Dallas, and Austin. The dates below reflect the new shows: Wednesday, September 13 and newly added Thursday, September 14 – Houston, Toyota Center Monday, September 18 and newly added Tuesday, September 19 – Dallas, American...
Dallas Zoo closes after losing track of leopard missing from exhibit
The Dallas Zoo has closed after losing track of one of its animals. The animal is Nova, a clouded leopard, which the zoo says is missing from her "exhibit." "We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue — that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat," the zoo said in a tweet. "One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time." UPDATE 1-13-2023: The leopard was found and has been dragged back into captivity. According to an announcement from...
Dallas' Longhorn Ballroom currently being renovated to open in spring '23
A Dallas music venue steeped in history is being brought back to life: The Longhorn Ballroom, which hosted countless iconic performers, is in the midst of a renovation by Kessler Presents, the team headed by historical steward Edwin Cabaniss, that restored the Kessler Theater in Oak Cliff and The Heights Theater in Houston.According to a release, the Ballroom will be open in spring 2023 with first shows to be announced soon.Cabaniss and his team hope to share the story of Longhorn Ballroom not in just a historical way, but as a living, breathing testament to its musical contributions.Those include legendary...
