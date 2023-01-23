ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

CultureMap Austin

A diner with the "world's rudest service" is coming to Austin...like, whenever

Imagine you’re at a restaurant and the server rolls her eyes because you don’t like ice in your water. What a pansy you are. First, you order a chocolate milkshake, but on second thought, you’d like vanilla. You apologetically ask her to change it on the ticket and she threatens to spit in it. On your way out, you tip her 20 percent and leave a review: “5 stars. Rudest service I’ve ever had.”Karen’s Diner provides the worst service for the best experience, at least according to cheeky clientele who appreciate the campy comedy of a long-suffering server who just...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Treat your sweetheart with any of these 8 Valentine’s Day festivities in Austin

February in Austin can be a fickle month to plan a date – we’re just in the midst of winter and feeling the effects of fake spring (with the allergies to match). Is it cold enough to wear a sweater? Is your connection with bae warm enough for a fancy dinner? No matter the weather, there’s no better way to spend your Valentine’s Day than with your significant other in the heart of Texas. We’ve got your picks for extravagant date nights, laid back at-home dinners, and anti-V-Day fun.Snap Kitchen takeoutFor an easy Valentine’s Day dinner for two, look no...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Live performances in Austin are aplenty in the days to come. From sketch comedy shows to classic fairytales marked by a glass slipper, the stage is set for top tier entertainment with a local twist. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, January 26ZACH Theatre presents CinderellaRogers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella takes new, dual-language life at ZACH Theatre. This special production of the Tony-nominated musical fairytale will be performed simultaneously in English and American Sign Language for audiences to enjoy. Familiar favorites like “In My Own...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall

Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Alt-rock icons Beck and Phoenix bring co-headlining tour to Austin

In what’s sure to be a dreamy double billing for hipsters of not one but two generations, Beck and Phoenix have announced a co-headlining “Summer Odyssey” tour that will make three stops in Texas: August 20 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston; August 21 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas; and August 22 at the Moody Center in Austin. Special guests Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe will open all shows.What makes this musical coupling so compelling is that both acts have certainly stretched the boundaries of exploratory rock music, and in their own discographies have never ceased...
AUSTIN, TX
TexasHighways

The Daytripper Finds the Color of Texas in Gruene

Tucked along the winding Guadalupe River in the Hill Country is a town that’s much bigger in legend than in size. The entire Gruene Historic District located within New Braunfels is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Though it extends only about 25 acres, it’s filled with more history, food, and lore than cities 100 times its size. Making a pilgrimage here is a rite of passage for any Texan—just don’t pronounce it “Groo-in.”
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CultureMap Austin

Construction begins this spring on second phase of Downtown Austin's Waterloo Greenway

The second phase for Waterloo Greenway is moving forward. It’s part of a bigger park system along Waller Creek in Downtown Austin.The City of Austin has picked a construction partner to build “The Confluence.” It will be the southern-most point of the Waterloo Greenway, where Waller Creek meets Lady Bird Lake. It was formerly called Creek Delta."We are thrilled to announce the selection of our construction partner, Jay‐Reese Contractors, who will help us bring the next phase of Waterloo Greenway to life and build upon their legacy of authentically-Austin projects,” Waterloo Greenway CEO Jesús Aguirre said. “The Confluence is an...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two Austin restaurants recognized in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023

Yelp announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list Wednesday, and two restaurants in Austin made the cut. Sitting at number two is 1618 Asian Fusion, located at 1618 E Riverside Dr. Yelp describes it as a “first-of-its-kind locally owned and operated family restaurant exploring Asia’s diverse food landscape.”
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has reportedly failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green comet approaching Austin

The world is buzzing with news of an approaching astronomical body, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), more often referred to in the news and social media as "the green comet." Its most recent appearance was 50,000 years ago — compared to the about 200,000 years since modern humans emerged."While the pictures of it have been impressive, its visual appearance differs greatly," explains Joe Wheelock, public program specialist at the McDonald Observatory at the University of Texas at Austin. "Currently you might glimpse it with the unaided eye as a fuzzy patch of light[,] but you would need to be away from...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin solo artist makes Jimmy Fallon debut before local album signing

If it were possible to become Austin's favorite musician on good vibes alone, Sloan Struble would make it easily. Thankfully, the Austin native, who records solo as Dayglow, also has bouncy hooks, a magical nostalgic tone, and insightful but dryly relatable lyrics up his thrifted sleeve.On January 13, the up-and-comer took another big step toward national ubiquity by appearing on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, performing the single “Then It All Goes Away” from his most recent album, People In Motion. For Austinites who won't risk missing a chance to connect before the inevitable blow-up, he'll also be signing copies...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin reels in top Texas spot among best big cities to be a filmmaker

Good news for cinephiles and aspiring directors: Austin has landed a prestigious spot among the 25 best big cities to live and work as a moviemaker. Landing at No. 12 on MovieMaker Magazine's annual list, Austin joins four other Texas cities in the top 25: Dallas (No. 20), Houston (No. 21), San Antonio (No. 22), and Fort Worth (No. 25).MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits whenever possible — with the notable exclusions of Los Angeles and New York:"We don’t believe people should have to be rich or well-connected...
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
