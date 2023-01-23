Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
A diner with the "world's rudest service" is coming to Austin...like, whenever
Imagine you’re at a restaurant and the server rolls her eyes because you don’t like ice in your water. What a pansy you are. First, you order a chocolate milkshake, but on second thought, you’d like vanilla. You apologetically ask her to change it on the ticket and she threatens to spit in it. On your way out, you tip her 20 percent and leave a review: “5 stars. Rudest service I’ve ever had.”Karen’s Diner provides the worst service for the best experience, at least according to cheeky clientele who appreciate the campy comedy of a long-suffering server who just...
Treat your sweetheart with any of these 8 Valentine’s Day festivities in Austin
February in Austin can be a fickle month to plan a date – we’re just in the midst of winter and feeling the effects of fake spring (with the allergies to match). Is it cold enough to wear a sweater? Is your connection with bae warm enough for a fancy dinner? No matter the weather, there’s no better way to spend your Valentine’s Day than with your significant other in the heart of Texas. We’ve got your picks for extravagant date nights, laid back at-home dinners, and anti-V-Day fun.Snap Kitchen takeoutFor an easy Valentine’s Day dinner for two, look no...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Live performances in Austin are aplenty in the days to come. From sketch comedy shows to classic fairytales marked by a glass slipper, the stage is set for top tier entertainment with a local twist. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, January 26ZACH Theatre presents CinderellaRogers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella takes new, dual-language life at ZACH Theatre. This special production of the Tony-nominated musical fairytale will be performed simultaneously in English and American Sign Language for audiences to enjoy. Familiar favorites like “In My Own...
6 Austin restaurants up for a James Beard Award
We always knew Austin's food scene was special.
Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall
Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
Alt-rock icons Beck and Phoenix bring co-headlining tour to Austin
In what’s sure to be a dreamy double billing for hipsters of not one but two generations, Beck and Phoenix have announced a co-headlining “Summer Odyssey” tour that will make three stops in Texas: August 20 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston; August 21 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas; and August 22 at the Moody Center in Austin. Special guests Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe will open all shows.What makes this musical coupling so compelling is that both acts have certainly stretched the boundaries of exploratory rock music, and in their own discographies have never ceased...
Round Rock waterpark Kalahari Resorts to expand by ‘thousands’ of square feet
Kalahari Resorts said on its website that the Outdoor Waterpark is being expanded.
67 Kitchen ups the ante for great egg rolls in Hutto
The family-owned food truck sells authentic Asian cuisine in addition to a variety of popular Asian drinks. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) 67 Kitchen opened Jan. 8 within the food truck court known as The Hutto Escape, located at 209 Farley St., Hutto. Manager Angelika Tud Tud, who is the sister of...
The Daytripper Finds the Color of Texas in Gruene
Tucked along the winding Guadalupe River in the Hill Country is a town that’s much bigger in legend than in size. The entire Gruene Historic District located within New Braunfels is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Though it extends only about 25 acres, it’s filled with more history, food, and lore than cities 100 times its size. Making a pilgrimage here is a rite of passage for any Texan—just don’t pronounce it “Groo-in.”
Construction begins this spring on second phase of Downtown Austin's Waterloo Greenway
The second phase for Waterloo Greenway is moving forward. It’s part of a bigger park system along Waller Creek in Downtown Austin.The City of Austin has picked a construction partner to build “The Confluence.” It will be the southern-most point of the Waterloo Greenway, where Waller Creek meets Lady Bird Lake. It was formerly called Creek Delta."We are thrilled to announce the selection of our construction partner, Jay‐Reese Contractors, who will help us bring the next phase of Waterloo Greenway to life and build upon their legacy of authentically-Austin projects,” Waterloo Greenway CEO Jesús Aguirre said. “The Confluence is an...
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
CBS Austin
Two Austin restaurants recognized in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023
Yelp announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list Wednesday, and two restaurants in Austin made the cut. Sitting at number two is 1618 Asian Fusion, located at 1618 E Riverside Dr. Yelp describes it as a “first-of-its-kind locally owned and operated family restaurant exploring Asia’s diverse food landscape.”
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has reportedly failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The...
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green comet approaching Austin
The world is buzzing with news of an approaching astronomical body, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), more often referred to in the news and social media as "the green comet." Its most recent appearance was 50,000 years ago — compared to the about 200,000 years since modern humans emerged."While the pictures of it have been impressive, its visual appearance differs greatly," explains Joe Wheelock, public program specialist at the McDonald Observatory at the University of Texas at Austin. "Currently you might glimpse it with the unaided eye as a fuzzy patch of light[,] but you would need to be away from...
Austin solo artist makes Jimmy Fallon debut before local album signing
If it were possible to become Austin's favorite musician on good vibes alone, Sloan Struble would make it easily. Thankfully, the Austin native, who records solo as Dayglow, also has bouncy hooks, a magical nostalgic tone, and insightful but dryly relatable lyrics up his thrifted sleeve.On January 13, the up-and-comer took another big step toward national ubiquity by appearing on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, performing the single “Then It All Goes Away” from his most recent album, People In Motion. For Austinites who won't risk missing a chance to connect before the inevitable blow-up, he'll also be signing copies...
Austin reels in top Texas spot among best big cities to be a filmmaker
Good news for cinephiles and aspiring directors: Austin has landed a prestigious spot among the 25 best big cities to live and work as a moviemaker. Landing at No. 12 on MovieMaker Magazine's annual list, Austin joins four other Texas cities in the top 25: Dallas (No. 20), Houston (No. 21), San Antonio (No. 22), and Fort Worth (No. 25).MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits whenever possible — with the notable exclusions of Los Angeles and New York:"We don’t believe people should have to be rich or well-connected...
20 restaurants now open, coming soon to Pflugerville & Hutto
Top Notch Hamburgers is coming to Hutto in 2023. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Several new dining options opened in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the new restaurants. Pflugerville:. Bars & Grills. 19109 Limestone Commercial Drive, Pflugerville. 512-956-5354.
PHOTOS: Austin shelter hopes senior dog portraits will help them get adopted
JCPenny partnered with Austin Pets Alive! to take pet portraits of some of the shelter's senior dogs. APA! is one of several shelters across the nation that JCPenny partnered with in an effort to help the senior dogs find homes.
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
CultureMap Austin
Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://austin.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0