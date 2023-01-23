ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Rangers Spring Training Preview: Nathan Eovaldi

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgzJf_0kOD1cTI00

Nathan Eovaldi is one of four new veteran starters for the Texas Rangers in 2023.

InsidetheRangers.com previews every player on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster heading into Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona.

P Nathan Eovaldi

In 2022: Eovaldi went 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts for the Boston Red Sox in 2022. He was undefeated on the road (4-0) and his 2.64 road ERA was ninth-best in the American League.

He also spent a couple of stints on the injured list — once in June for lower back inflammation and then once for right shoulder inflammation. That second stint lasted a month.

Eovaldi’s Career at a Glance: Eovaldi was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2008 MLB Draft. He was born in Houston but grew up in Alvin, the same town that produced Rangers legend Nolan Ryan.

He has a career record of 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-12), Miami (2012-14), the New York Yankees (2015-16), Tampa Bay (2018), and Boston (2018-22).

Contract Status: Eovaldi signed a two-year contract with the Rangers, a deal that can become three years contract if he attains certain incentives.

In Surprise: Eovaldi, 32 next month, is one of the four veterans the Rangers either signed or traded for this offseason. The others are — Jacob deGrom , Andrew Heaney and Jake Odorizzi . The Rangers also had Jon Gray already under contract and then re-signed Martín Pérez. If the Rangers opt for a traditional rotation, then one of the six veterans on the roster will be the odd pitcher out. If the Rangers opt to go the six-man rotation route, then each of the six have a job locked in, assuming health and good performance in Spring Training. If it’s a five-man, Eovaldi’s history suggest he has an inside track for a job. He also has the advantage of not dealing with major injuries last season, even though he spent two stints on the injured list.

2023 Texas Rangers 40-Man Spring Training Previews:

Joe Barlow | John King | Dane Dunning | Brett Martin | Jake Odorizzi | Yerry Rodriguez | Owen White | Cole Ragans | Andrew Heaney | Glenn Otto | Josh Sborz | Ricky Vanasco | Cole Winn |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot

Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Boston

Former Sox manager Terry Francona's scooter stolen in Cleveland

By Tom Withers, AP Sports WriterGuardians manager Terry Francona's beloved ride has been stolen.The scooter that Francona rides from his downtown Cleveland apartment to Progressive Field on game days was swiped over the weekend. Francona's scooter was parked outside his residence.A team spokesman said police were notified of the theft, which happened late Friday night or early Saturday.The 63-year-old Francona, who spends the offseason in Arizona, was in Cleveland over the weekend for Guards Fest, the team's annual winter fan festival. He noticed his scooter was missing before attending Saturday's event.Francona has used a scooter for his short commute to...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Baseball World Not Happy With 1 Hall Of Fame Omission

The results are in for this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class and of the 28 candidates on the ballot, only one got in: third baseman Scott Rolen. Cooperstown voting is often a source of contention among fans, but one omission had much of the baseball world upset and that's 10-time Gold Glove ...
Yardbarker

Names to replace Chip Caray in Braves broadcasting booth are beginning to surface

You have to think a job like this is appealing to a lot of guys, especially with the national audience that comes with the Braves. I’m not sure how serious Bally’s “financial woes” are, but it would likely be difficult to promote somebody from within to do play-by-play. The gig seems like something Jeff Francoeur really doesn’t want to do half of the time, and Brian Jordan probably isn’t right for the job either. We’ll see what the Braves decide, but I’d be willing to wager they make a decision quickly.
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy