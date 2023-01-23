Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Vice President Harris Visits Monterey Park to Meet with Families of Shooting Victims
As investigators continued to seek a motive for the weekend mass shooting that left 11 dead in Monterey Park, Vice President Kamala Harris visited the city Wednesday to meet with the families of the victims killed, while also calling on Congress to enact "reasonable'' gun-control measures. Harris arrived at Los...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Sheriff Reveals New Details About Guns Linked to Monterey Park Suspect
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna shares details into the weapons authorities recovered that were used during the Monterey Park mass shooting Saturday night that killed 11 people. In a late news conference Wednesday night Luna displayed for the first time photos of the three firearms recovered in the Monterey...
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
NBC Los Angeles
Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
NBC Los Angeles
Coroner Identifies Two Victims Killed in Monterey Park Dance Hall Shooting
Two women in their 60s were identified Monday morning as victims killed in a mass shooting at a Southern California dance hall. My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner' Office. They were among 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park following a night of Lunar Near Year festivities.
California man out on parole arrested for carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery
Police in southern California say a parolee is in custody again after allegedly conducting a carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery last week.
NBC Los Angeles
Timeline: Mass Shooting in Monterey Park Dance Studio Leaves 11 Dead, Nine Others Injured
The community of Monterey Park is mourning after a mass shooting at a dance studio left 11 dead and nine others injured Saturday night. About an hour before the shooting, the city had just held a celebration where thousands of people attended a Lunar New Year festival. Most of the crowds had already left before the shooting.
NBC Los Angeles
At Hemet Police Station, Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Involving Family
The suspect in a dance hall shooting rampage in Monterey Park went to a police station weeks before to report that his family had tried to poison him, among other allegations, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, walked into a Hemet police station Jan. 7 and 9, “alleging past...
Police search for man who attempted to kidnap girl, 12, in Riverside County
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a girl who was walking home from her elementary school in Riverside County. The attempted kidnapping happened on Jan. 18 in the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street around 1:20 p.m., said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was […]
NBC Los Angeles
Hospitalized Victim in Monterey Park Mass Shooting Dies, Bringing Death Toll to 11
One of the 10 victims sent to the hospital in a mass shooting in Monterey Park as the community celebrated the Lunar New Year has died, LAC+USC Medical Center revealed Monday. Four of the 10 victims were sent to LAC+USC Medical Center following the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10.
NBC Los Angeles
‘One of the Most Unique People': Victim in Monterey Park Mass Shooting Remembered
Many people who live in Monterey Park were out celebrating Luna New Year on Saturday night when Tammy Sam was on her way home from a Lunar New Year festival when she heard the sound of gunfire. "I heard a succession of loud noises. It was like 'bang bang,'" Sam...
7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. Seven people were...
KTLA.com
More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment
Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
KTLA.com
Parolee busted for carjacking, kidnapping, home invasion and robbery in Riverside
A 42-year-old parolee has been arrested after carjacking and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and, a short time later, assaulting an elderly man during a home invasion robbery, officials with the Riverside Police Department announced Tuesday. Officers first responded to reports of the carjacking and kidnapping, in the 4200 block...
KTLA.com
Monterey Park gunman was making silencers, had stockpiled ammunition, sheriff says
Sheriff: rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found inside Tran's home. The man accused of gunning down 11 people and wounding nine others in Monterey Park, California had been stockpiling ammunition and was making homemade gun silencers inside his home, authorities revealed Monday. Law enforcement officers and federal agents...
Congress holds moment of silence to honor Riverside County deputies killed on duty
A moment of silence was held on the floor of Congress on Wednesday to honor two Riverside County deputies killed in the line of duty.
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
NBC Los Angeles
Beverly Hills Man Indicted in Deaths of Model, Her Friend
A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with...
police1.com
Funeral held for slain Calif. sheriff's deputy who was 'strong, kind, compassionate'
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — The Riverside County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed on Jan. 13 was honored Saturday morning at a funeral service where he was remembered as an exceptionally kind and dedicated public servant. The black hearse that carried the casket of Deputy Darnell Calhoun wound...
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Monica Shooting Leaves Man Injured After Crash
A driver shot at another driver and struck him in the shoulder after a crash in Santa Monica Tuesday, police said. Police said a crash was reported at 3:42 p.m. at 6th and Broadway in Santa Monica. Witnesses video showed a crash scene, where an SUV and sedan collided at...
