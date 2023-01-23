ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Former NFL star Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital weeks after rescuing kids from drowning at Florida beach

By Emily Mae Czachor
CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bears legend Brian Urlacher talks about his frustration with his former team

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Chicago Bears linebacker and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher has some thoughts on the current iteration of his old team. CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris went one-on-one with Urlacher to discuss the state of the Bears, including what he thinks about what's happened at the linebacker position.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke

Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
RadarOnline

SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family

Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem Singer Revealed

The NFL has found its national anthem singer for Super Bowl LVII. On Tuesday, the league announced that Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at the big game which will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. The NFL also announced that Babyface will sing "American the Beautiful," and Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game. Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). The NFL previously announced that Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Eagles DB CJ Gardner-Johnson Calls Out Thief Who Stole His Car After Win Over New York Giants

Philidelphia Eagles defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson had his car stolen following their 38-7 win over the New York Giants Saturday night. Following the incident, Gardner-Johnson posted a video to social media calling out the thief that took his car, expressing his frustration at the assumed Phili native that stole from a player that has helped bring their city’s football team to within one win of the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

San Francisco 49ers Star Defensive Player Arrested

The San Francisco 49ers have just defeated the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since rookie Brock Purdy took over for the San Francisco 49ers, the team has gone 8-0 and is now one win away from the Super Bowl.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Tulane running back transferring to Florida

After five years with the Tulane Green Wave, running back Cameron Carroll is transferring to the University of Florida. The veteran back replaces a pair of outgoing rushers in the portal, Nay'Quan Wright (USF) and Lorenzo Lingard (Akron). Of course, Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne will return as Florida’s primary backs, and the Gators also added Treyaun Webb in the most recent recruiting class.
GAINESVILLE, FL
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Yazmina Gonzalez, South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler’s Girlfriend

One-time Netflix star Spencer Rattler is putting off the NFL for a bit to return to the South Carolina Gamecocks for another season. That means he will be away from his high school sweetheart for a little longer. But Spencer Rattler’s girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez, isn’t shy about showing how proud she is of her boyfriend. They’ve been together since they were teens, and she even appeared in QB1: Beyond the Lights. So we reveal more about her background in this Yazmina Gonzalez wiki.
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS News

CBS News

592K+
Followers
79K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy