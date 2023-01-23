ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickelback to bring 'Get Rollin' tour Walmart AMP this summer

ROGERS, Ark. — Today, the acclaimed rock band Nickelback announced their 2023 Get Rollin' Tour with Brantley Gilbert with a stop at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 20. As part of the Cox Concert Series, gates for the event will open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m.
Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced tour dates for 2023. The singer's first solo show of the year is scheduled to take place on March 15 in Seattle. She'll then perform in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago, plus a Canadian stop in Toronto. Before that...
Billy Idol Announces North American Tour

Billy Idol has his sights set on a North American tour this spring. The 16-date trek covers theaters, amphitheaters and festivals in the U.S. and Canada. The tour launches on March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the Arizona Bike Week at The Rockyard and concludes with an appearance at Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California, on May 20. In between, Idol will perform in Reno, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia.
Flatland Cavalry Plot Spring 2023 Headlining Tour

Country band Flatland Cavalry have added a new stretch of headlining shows to their already busy 2023 touring schedule. The Texas natives will treat fans across the U.S. to intimate theater and club shows in between previously announced support slots for Luke Combs and Parker McCollum later this year. Fresh...
The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, Charley Crockett to Headline Chicago Street Race Concerts on July 1-2

NASCAR announced today that The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert will headline full-length concerts with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett for the first-ever street race in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Chicago Street Race, on July 1-2. The unprecedented 12-turn, 2.2-mile street race will take the Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series past and through many of Chicago’s most renowned downtown landmarks as part of a two-day festival during Fourth of July Weekend.
Beck and Phoenix Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Beck and Phoenix are heading out on tour together this year, co-headlining a run through the United States later this year. Weyes Blood, Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe will join them at stops along the way. Find the full itinerary below. Last year, Beck had been set to...
Beck and Phoenix Share Dates for 2023 Co-Headlining ‘Summer Odyssey’ Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Beck and Phoenix are splitting the bill on the newly-announced Summer Odyssey tour. The 20-date shows will make stops across North America with support from Sir Chloe on most nights and additional appearances from Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood. The Summer Odyssey tour kicks off on Aug. 1 in Seattle, Washington, and spans through Sept. 10, when Beck and Phoenix will wrap with a final show in Columbia, Maryland. In between, the musicians will make stops in...
