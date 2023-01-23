If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Beck and Phoenix are splitting the bill on the newly-announced Summer Odyssey tour. The 20-date shows will make stops across North America with support from Sir Chloe on most nights and additional appearances from Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood. The Summer Odyssey tour kicks off on Aug. 1 in Seattle, Washington, and spans through Sept. 10, when Beck and Phoenix will wrap with a final show in Columbia, Maryland. In between, the musicians will make stops in...

