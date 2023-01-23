Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Travis Kelce’s mom has plan to support both sons in conference playoff games
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's mom Donna will cheer him on from Philadelphia after she decided to go to the NFC Championship to support her son Jason.
ClutchPoints
Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game
Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
Super Bowl or no, is this Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s last hurrah? ‘I don’t know when it’s going to be, but ...’
After he slammed bodies with Dexter Lawrence for three hours and knocked backup nose tackle Justin Ellis on his rear once or twice, Jason Kelce hobbled into the raucous locker room, and it was easy to wonder:. How much longer can the Eagles’ 35-year-old center keep doing this?. This...
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
I Know What I’m Doing: You need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts
Fly Eagles, Fly! The Eagles are back in the NFC Championship game. Which is why fans in the City of Brotherly Love need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts. The Eagles were the class of the NFL for the entire season. Philadelphia began with an eight-game winning streak before ripping off a five-game winning streak in the middle of the season.
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Best Ways To Watch the NFL’s NFC Championship 2023
Watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship for a spot in Super Bowl LVII.
chatsports.com
Eagles News: Philadelphia looking to keep rookie quarterbacks winless in conference championship games
Eight weeks after he ascended to the top of the depth chart at the position, Purdy now has a chance to do something that’s never been done. No rookie quarterback has ever won a Super Bowl. Purdy will become only the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game. Bucs rookie Shaun King lost to the Rams 11-6 in the NFC Championship Game in 1999; Steelers rookie Ben Roethlisberger lost to the Patriots 41-27 in the AFC Championship Game in 2004; Ravens rookie Joe Flacco lost to the Steelers 23-14 in the AFC Championship Game in 2008; and Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez lost to the Colts 30-17 in the AFC Championship Game in 2009.
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 26, 2023: Class 6A girls basketball powers to meet
They have been the most successful girls basketball programs in the highest classification over the last eight years. On Thursday, they meet for the second time this season in a clash for the top spot in Section 1-6A as Norwin (14-2) visits North Allegheny (10-4). The Knights won the last...
NFL playoffs announcers: TV broadcasters, announcing crews for AFC, NFC Championship Games
The NFL playoffs continue on Sunday, Jan. 29 with two conference title games, the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game. Who is going to be calling them? Check...
Eagles-49ers: Local casinos expect record number of bets for NFC championship
Local casinos are expecting a record number of bets flowing into their sportsbooks this weekend as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. Live! Casino Philadelphia's sports book manager Bryan Newman said the Eagles are 2.5 point favorites to win the game. He said the casino's expecting a record number of bets to flow in this weekend. "This past week, just to give you an idea, was our second-highest bet count week since opening, since the beginning of 2021, which was impressive," Newman said.But an Eagles win could also be a loss for the casino as many...
Look: AFC, NFC Championship Referee Assignments Revealed
The NFC Championship and AFC Championship matchups are set, and so are the referee assignments. John Hussey will work the NFC Championship game at 3 p.m. ET, when the San Francisco 49ers will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to battle the Philadelphia Eagles. Ron Torbert will ref the ...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Breaking down matchups, schedule for AFC & NFC championship games
The race for the Lombardi Trophy is down to four teams. After a packed divisional round weekend, there are only three games left on the playoff schedule. Two of those will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29, to decide the matchup for Super Bowl 57. Championship weekend brought plenty of...
Sporting News
NFL playoff picks, predictions: Bengals beat Chiefs again, 49ers edge Eagles in championship games
NFL championship weekend is here, and three of the four teams participating are return visitors with the goal of reaching Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. San Francisco meets Philadelphia in the NFC championship game in the early matchup at 3 p.m. on...
Eagles news: Eminem-inspired performances, six unsurprising mentions
Christmas Eve didn’t quite work out as Philadelphia Eagles fans hoped. Neither did New Year’s Day. It’s been almost one full month since we knocked back an egg nog and put presents under the tree, but lo and behold, our holiday came eventually, didn’t it?. The...
