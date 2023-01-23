Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Gaming Project Explodes 185% in Two Weeks As Layer-2 Ethereum Ecosystem Heats Up
A gaming-focused altcoin built on Ethereum (ETH) is recording big gains, leading most of the crypto markets over the last month. MAGIC is the native token and “natural resource” of Treasure, a project that aims to be a decentralized video game ecosystem. Originally built on top of the...
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback
Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins
A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
CoinDesk
Index Coop Introduces Index for Diversified Liquid Ethereum Staking
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized autonomous organization Index Coop has released an index that offers users diversified liquid-staking assets on the Ethereum network. The Diversified Stakes ETH Index (dsETH) is designed to make it easier for users to...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
cryptoglobe.com
Dormant Ethereum ICO-Era Whale Moves 32,000 $ETH Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade
A large Ethereum ($ETH) whale that had been dormant for six years until October of last year, has recently moved over 32,000 $ETH ahead of the network’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which is set to allow validators to withdraw their staked Ether. According to a tweet shared by blockchain analysis...
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Altcoin Soars 106% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Coinbase
A small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum is surging after earning a sudden boost from Coinbase. The crypto giant says it’s adding Threshold (T) to its listing roadmap. The announcement is a signal that Coinbase may soon add the coin to its global exchange. Coinbase created its listing roadmap...
dailyhodl.com
Can Avalanche (AVAX) Do a 50X? Crypto Bull Mark Yusko Says Ethereum and Layer Ones To Outrun Next Bitcoin Rally
Morgan Creek Capital CIO Mark Yusko says Avalanche (AVAX) has the potential to go on a massive surge and outperform the rest of the crypto market in the next cycle. In a new interview with Paul Barron, the crypto veteran says the smart contract platform could skyrocket 50x in the next bull market cycle, as long as Bitcoin (BTC) and the overall digital asset market succeed.
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
astaga.com
Ethereum developers deploy ‘shadow fork’ of Shanghai upgrade
Builders will observe up with extra shadow forks forward of the Shanghai improve. The Shanghai improve will enable for withdrawal of staked ETH. Over 16 million ETH have been locked since Ethereum started the transition from proof of labor to proof of stake chain. Ethereum builders have managed to deploy...
altcoinbuzz.io
Polygon a BETTER Crypto Investment Than Ethereum in 2023?
This article answers the most important question for the next bull rally. Which is a better investment for the next bullrun ETH or MATIC. Take a look at this: ETH’s ICO Price—$0.31 and its ROI in 10 years was 5,277x. On the other hand, MATIC’s ICO Price—$0.00263 and its ROI in 4 years was 376X.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Rival Launches New Ecosystem Fund Amid Bullish Price Action in Crypto Markets
Fantom (FTM) has just launched a new on-chain ecosystem fund designed to provide capital for supporters looking to build on the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s blockchain. The layer-1 blockchain project is now operating the “Ecosystem Vault,” a new fund “aimed at empowering builders on Fantom by offering a decentralized avenue for funding projects, ideas and creations through a community-driven decision process.”
CoinTelegraph
Uniswap holders propose ditching Ethereum for BNB Chain to deploy v3 protocol
A “temperature check” proposal to deploy the Uniswap v3 protocol to BNB Chain received overwhelming support from the Uniswap community on its governance forum. 80% of voters holding Uniswap’s UNI (UNI) governance token have voted in favor of deploying the third version of the decentralized exchange protocol on BNB Chain, a rival of the Ethereum network.
