ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptogazette.com

The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets

More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback

Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
dailyhodl.com

Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins

A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
investing.com

Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run

© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
CoinDesk

Index Coop Introduces Index for Diversified Liquid Ethereum Staking

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized autonomous organization Index Coop has released an index that offers users diversified liquid-staking assets on the Ethereum network. The Diversified Stakes ETH Index (dsETH) is designed to make it easier for users to...
AUSTIN, TX
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
cryptoglobe.com

Dormant Ethereum ICO-Era Whale Moves 32,000 $ETH Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade

A large Ethereum ($ETH) whale that had been dormant for six years until October of last year, has recently moved over 32,000 $ETH ahead of the network’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which is set to allow validators to withdraw their staked Ether. According to a tweet shared by blockchain analysis...
dailyhodl.com

Can Avalanche (AVAX) Do a 50X? Crypto Bull Mark Yusko Says Ethereum and Layer Ones To Outrun Next Bitcoin Rally

Morgan Creek Capital CIO Mark Yusko says Avalanche (AVAX) has the potential to go on a massive surge and outperform the rest of the crypto market in the next cycle. In a new interview with Paul Barron, the crypto veteran says the smart contract platform could skyrocket 50x in the next bull market cycle, as long as Bitcoin (BTC) and the overall digital asset market succeed.
Benzinga

Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
astaga.com

Ethereum developers deploy ‘shadow fork’ of Shanghai upgrade

Builders will observe up with extra shadow forks forward of the Shanghai improve. The Shanghai improve will enable for withdrawal of staked ETH. Over 16 million ETH have been locked since Ethereum started the transition from proof of labor to proof of stake chain. Ethereum builders have managed to deploy...
altcoinbuzz.io

Polygon a BETTER Crypto Investment Than Ethereum in 2023?

This article answers the most important question for the next bull rally. Which is a better investment for the next bullrun ETH or MATIC. Take a look at this: ETH’s ICO Price—$0.31 and its ROI in 10 years was 5,277x. On the other hand, MATIC’s ICO Price—$0.00263 and its ROI in 4 years was 376X.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Rival Launches New Ecosystem Fund Amid Bullish Price Action in Crypto Markets

Fantom (FTM) has just launched a new on-chain ecosystem fund designed to provide capital for supporters looking to build on the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s blockchain. The layer-1 blockchain project is now operating the “Ecosystem Vault,” a new fund “aimed at empowering builders on Fantom by offering a decentralized avenue for funding projects, ideas and creations through a community-driven decision process.”
CoinTelegraph

Uniswap holders propose ditching Ethereum for BNB Chain to deploy v3 protocol

A “temperature check” proposal to deploy the Uniswap v3 protocol to BNB Chain received overwhelming support from the Uniswap community on its governance forum. 80% of voters holding Uniswap’s UNI (UNI) governance token have voted in favor of deploying the third version of the decentralized exchange protocol on BNB Chain, a rival of the Ethereum network.

Comments / 0

Community Policy