Nearly $2M grant awarded to 2 South Carolina higher education schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Congressman James E. Clyburn announced nearly $2 million dollars in grants from the Postsecondary Student Success Program for Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. The funding was made possible through the Department of Education's Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE). “Providing support for...
Orangeburg County teenager receives double lung transplant
From COVID to pneumonia, 17-year-old Rock Riser has had a rough couple of months. After going into the hospital on Nov. 4, for sinus surgery, his family was then met with unexpected news. "He got to MUSC and they wanted to pretty much start off a brand new slate," said...
Accused serial rapist connected to multiple incidents in Columbia arrested
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a man over the weekend who's accused of raping numerous woman in the Columbia area during a two-year span, with most incidents happening in the past few months. Sheriff Leon Lott said during Monday's press conference that the suspect,...
Gov. McMaster to deliver 2023 'State of the State' Address
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor McMaster will deliver his 2023 'State of the State' address in Columbia Wednesday night. McMaster is expected to discuss to tout the State's economic growth, including a nearly $4 million budget surplus. He's also expected to discuss plans to raise the salaries of teachers and law enforcement, and acknowledge job growth in the state.
Murdaugh wants chief deputy barred from testifying about blood spatter in murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Debate continues over what's expected to be a crucial piece of evidence in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial: analysis of the allegedly blood-splattered T-shirt Murdaugh was wearing on the night of the murders. Murdaugh's defense lawyers on Monday filed a motion asking the trial judge...
SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
