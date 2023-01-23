ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Nearly $2M grant awarded to 2 South Carolina higher education schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Congressman James E. Clyburn announced nearly $2 million dollars in grants from the Postsecondary Student Success Program for Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. The funding was made possible through the Department of Education's Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE). “Providing support for...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Accused serial rapist connected to multiple incidents in Columbia arrested

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a man over the weekend who's accused of raping numerous woman in the Columbia area during a two-year span, with most incidents happening in the past few months. Sheriff Leon Lott said during Monday's press conference that the suspect,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gov. McMaster to deliver 2023 'State of the State' Address

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor McMaster will deliver his 2023 'State of the State' address in Columbia Wednesday night. McMaster is expected to discuss to tout the State's economic growth, including a nearly $4 million budget surplus. He's also expected to discuss plans to raise the salaries of teachers and law enforcement, and acknowledge job growth in the state.
COLUMBIA, SC
SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
ORANGEBURG, SC

