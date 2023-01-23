Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Cozad woman arrested following pursuit near Overton
OVERTON, Neb. — A Cozad woman has been arrested following a pursuit on Interstate 80 near Overton Wednesday night. Mikayla Schooley, 25, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of cocaine and outstanding warrants. At approximately, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday,...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
From the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 3 warrants: Failure to appear (2 counts), attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and fentanyl, Minor in possession (2 counts) Alfonso...
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
NebraskaTV
Ogallala boys win fifth consecutive Southwest Conference Tournament
KEARNEY. Neb. — Ogallala jumped out to an early lead and won their fifth consecutive conference title beating Gothenburg 60-41 on Saturday at Kearney High School.
NebraskaTV
Top ranked girl's wrestler signs with Hastings College
AMHERST, Neb. — Amherst Bronco Reagen Gallaway signed her letter of intent on Thursday to wrestle at Hastings College. The top ranked girl’s wrestler in Nebraska won a state title in her first year competing at 138 pounds. The senior had as many as six offers but ultimately...
