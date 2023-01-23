Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert in December dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot to death in north Columbus overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fatal shooting overnight claimed a life and put another person in the hospital in north Columbus. According to Columbus Police, four people were shot around 2:17 a.m. in the 1600 block of Karl Court. One man who has not yet been identified was killed....
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
myfox28columbus.com
Protesters gather in Columbus calling for justice for Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members in Columbus gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday afternoon to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Earlier this month, Nichols was severely beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, and later died at the hospital. Five officers were charged in Nichols' death. According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the Scorpion unit which the officers were part of has been inactive since the incident on January 7, 2023.
myfox28columbus.com
Video: Confused hawk steals stuffed chicken toy from dog in Granville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you think a hawk can't steal something from your backyard, then think again!. A hawk was scoping out the Granville area during a snowstorm, looking for its next meal, when it landed in Nancie Snyder's backyard. Her dogs started barking when the hawk appeared...
myfox28columbus.com
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Dollar General stores shut down to change shelf prices, AG Dave Yost confirms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Dollar General stores closed their doors Friday morning to re-tag all shelf prices, which is the reason Attorney General Dave Yost sued the company in 2022. Yost responded to the store closers in a social media post, Yost wrote,. Glad to see this first...
myfox28columbus.com
13-year-old shot in South Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several shots were fired into a home in south Columbus late Friday night, and a 13-year-old was hit. According to Columbus Police, several shots were fired into the home in the 3300 block of Quaker Road around 11:58 p.m. The victim was hit by one round while asleep.
Cold case: 2 brothers arrested in Ohio in connection with headless, handless body found in Michigan farmer's field in 1997
Two brothers who live in Ohio have been arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case murder in Michigan. A body was found in a Lenawee County field without a head or hands in 1997.
Columbus man accused of raping 12-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl last year. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 31-year-old Simeon Kai Turner is facing one count of rape. The incident reportedly happened Sept. 4, 2022 at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1000...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus devoting more money, resources to fight gun crimes with federal partners
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders and federal authorities are planning to devote more resources to combating gun crimes in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts were joined by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker and ATF Director Steve Dettelbach during a Thursday news conference. Columbus officials announced a partnership with federal agents and federal prosecutors to combat gun crimes through more manpower, new technology, and more money.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus woman accused of kidnapping young twins faces new felony charges for car theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — New felony charges came down Friday against the woman accused in the high-profile kidnappings of one five-month-old twins days before Christmas. A Franklin County grand jury indicted Nalah Jackson for the thefts of two more cars in a case that happened weeks prior to the abductions.
Fairfield Union Local Schools closed due to violent threats
PLEASANTVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield Union Local School District is closed Thursday due to threats of violence, according to the district’s superintendent. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threats, but believe there is no known current threat to the district. In a statement made on social media, Superintendent Chad Belville said, “Fairfield […]
myfox28columbus.com
'He was an average kid,' Grandfather of 14-year-old charged in New Years Eve homicide says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The founder of a Columbus anti-violence group says more work needs to be done after two juveniles are charged in connection with two separate deadly shootings within days of each other. "We have to show them how you earn respect," said Sean Stevenson, the founder...
myfox28columbus.com
New fashion exhibit coming to Columbus this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is a new fashion exhibit opening up this weekend at the Beeler Gallery at Columbus College of Art & Design and it runs through February 24th. Fashion Designers Celeste Malvar-Stewart and Tracey Powell joined Good Day Columbus to talk about some of the items that they will be featuring.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
myfox28columbus.com
Westland Mall set to be demolished, trustees not sure what's next
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — A landmark on the west side of Columbus is set to be demolished after the state announced it will be providing over $13 million to tear down the former mall. Westland Mall has been a part of Central Ohio since 1969. Although the mall has...
Suspect, 14, arrested in Columbus McDonald’s homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested. Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with the […]
Ohio man choked to death by another man, police say
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police launch homicide investigation after body found near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police detectives have launched a homicide investigation after they found a body near Hilliard on Tuesday. According to police, detectives were searching for a missing person who was last seen a week ago in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road around 1:40 p.m.
Comments / 0