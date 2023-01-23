ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

WHIO Dayton

6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert in December dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot to death in north Columbus overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fatal shooting overnight claimed a life and put another person in the hospital in north Columbus. According to Columbus Police, four people were shot around 2:17 a.m. in the 1600 block of Karl Court. One man who has not yet been identified was killed....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Protesters gather in Columbus calling for justice for Tyre Nichols

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members in Columbus gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday afternoon to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Earlier this month, Nichols was severely beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, and later died at the hospital. Five officers were charged in Nichols' death. According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the Scorpion unit which the officers were part of has been inactive since the incident on January 7, 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Video: Confused hawk steals stuffed chicken toy from dog in Granville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you think a hawk can't steal something from your backyard, then think again!. A hawk was scoping out the Granville area during a snowstorm, looking for its next meal, when it landed in Nancie Snyder's backyard. Her dogs started barking when the hawk appeared...
GRANVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

13-year-old shot in South Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several shots were fired into a home in south Columbus late Friday night, and a 13-year-old was hit. According to Columbus Police, several shots were fired into the home in the 3300 block of Quaker Road around 11:58 p.m. The victim was hit by one round while asleep.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl last year. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 31-year-old Simeon Kai Turner is facing one count of rape. The incident reportedly happened Sept. 4, 2022 at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1000...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus devoting more money, resources to fight gun crimes with federal partners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders and federal authorities are planning to devote more resources to combating gun crimes in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts were joined by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker and ATF Director Steve Dettelbach during a Thursday news conference. Columbus officials announced a partnership with federal agents and federal prosecutors to combat gun crimes through more manpower, new technology, and more money.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fairfield Union Local Schools closed due to violent threats

PLEASANTVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield Union Local School District is closed Thursday due to threats of violence, according to the district’s superintendent. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threats, but believe there is no known current threat to the district. In a statement made on social media, Superintendent Chad Belville said, “Fairfield […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

New fashion exhibit coming to Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is a new fashion exhibit opening up this weekend at the Beeler Gallery at Columbus College of Art & Design and it runs through February 24th. Fashion Designers Celeste Malvar-Stewart and Tracey Powell joined Good Day Columbus to talk about some of the items that they will be featuring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Westland Mall set to be demolished, trustees not sure what's next

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — A landmark on the west side of Columbus is set to be demolished after the state announced it will be providing over $13 million to tear down the former mall. Westland Mall has been a part of Central Ohio since 1969. Although the mall has...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect, 14, arrested in Columbus McDonald’s homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested. Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man choked to death by another man, police say

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
BUCYRUS, OH

