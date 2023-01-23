Read full article on original website
National Grid to pay households and businesses to cut electricity use again
Great Britain’s network operator looking to save up to 341MW between 4.30pm-6pm on Tuesday
kalkinemedia.com
Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday. The spokesman for Uganda's ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher...
marinelink.com
Cromarty Firth Port Wins Monopile Marshalling Deal for Moray West Offshore Wind Farm
Developers of the Moray West offshore wind farm in the UK have selected Invergordon port in the Cromarty Firth, Scotland, as the location for marshalling all 62 monopiles prior to installation as part of the Moray West offshore wind farm. The wind farm is being developed by Ocean Winds, a...
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
kalkinemedia.com
Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
Coal power stations fired up and customers paid to cut energy use in UK cold snap
National Grid asks Drax and EDF to start warming three plants and says it will activate its live demand flexibility service on Monday evening
National Grid to offer discounts to households that save energy amid cold weather
The National Grid will offer discounts on bills for households who cut their use of energy during peak times as demand rises during the cold weather. The electricity grid generator is getting ready to activate its Demand Flexibility Service for an hour on Monday. The scheme encourages people with smart meters to cut down on their electricity use during peak times.Energy suppliers will effectively pay households who have signed up around £3 for every unit they save. The scheme will run between 17:00 and 18:00 GMT on Monday.Twenty-six suppliers have joined the scheme, including British Gas, EoN, Octopus Energy and...
Brexit caused UK creative industries to lose £160m in funding, analysis reveals
Britain’s creative industries are missing out on more than £160m in EU funding because of Brexit, new analysis shared with The Independent suggests.It follows the Conservative government’s decision to pull the UK out of the EU’s Creative Europe project – which helps fund the continent’s arts and culture sector – during the Brexit negotiations.Brussels recently increased the budget of its flagship cultural programme by 66 per cent to £2.1bn for the period running up until 2027.The UK Trade and Business Commission estimated that without Brexit, the UK’s creative sectors would have received an extra £163m from the project – based...
France 24
Prices ‘up, up and up’: UK’s independent pubs under pressure from energy costs
As the United Kingdom faces a troubling rise in the cost of living, FRANCE 24’s third report in a series of five focuses on pubs. The country's much-loved cultural icons are suffering in these times of economic turmoil made worse by Brexit and a lack of affordable, skilled workers. Expenses have gone up while customers have decreased purchasing power. Independent or privately owned pubs are the worst affected, as FRANCE 24’s Julien Sauvaget and Clovis Casali report from London.
gcaptain.com
Powership Wants To Solve South Africa’s Electricity Crisis
By Antony Sguazzin (Bloomberg) Karpowership, the Turkish company seeking to supply 1,220 megawatts of power to South Africa, will get a decision on its application to proceed with the projects from the nation’s environment department by March 7. The application, which was filed earlier this month, comes at a...
US News and World Report
Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-Booking in North Sea
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil major BP plans to build a vast carbon capture project beneath the North Sea that would be crucial to Britain hitting its emissions targets. Power giant Orsted aims to build a huge offshore windfarm to help the country meet renewable goals. The problem is, the seabed's...
Coal power stations warmed up for third time this week as UK cold snap persists
National Grid puts Drax on standby and briefly calls in EDF’s West Burton unit, as energy use increases and wind power drops
helihub.com
Macfarlanes advises CHC on sale of Offshore Helicopter Services UK
Macfarlanes is advising CHC Helicopter Group, the global helicopter company specialising in transportation and search and rescue operations, in addition to maintenance and overhaul services, on its sale of Offshore Helicopter Services UK (OHS UK) to Ultimate Aviation Group, a South African headquartered international aviation business. CHC will retain its existing UK offshore oil and gas aviation business, operated through CHC Scotia.
msn.com
Protesters in South Africa march for electricity
Thousands of supporters of South Africa's Democratic Alliance party marched through Johannesburg calling for an end to ongoing power cuts. (Jan. 26)(AP video/Nqobile Ntshangase)
kalkinemedia.com
Broad protest for Danish government's plans to scrap holiday
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her centrist coalition have been broadly lambasted by the opposition, trade unions, the country's bishops and many rank-and-file members of their own parties for proposing to abolish a springtime public holiday. The three-party government wants to scrap the holiday...
kalkinemedia.com
Vistara Airlines Exec Says Clocked High Revenue In Dec. Quarter Due To High Air Fares, Strong Demand
* VISTARA AIRLINES EXEC SAYS CLOCKED HIGH REVENUE IN DEC. QUARTER DUE TO HIGH AIR FARES, STRONG DEMAND. * VISTARA AIRLINES EXEC SAYS 25% - 30% CAPACITY DEPLOYED ON INTERNATIONAL ROUTES. * VISTARA AIRLINES EXEC SAYS WILL INDUCT 17 MORE AIRCRAFT BY 2024, TAKING TOTAL FLEET TO 70 PLANES. *...
BBC
Aquind: Government loses bid to block cross-Channel electricity cable
The UK government's decision to refuse permission for a £1.2bn electricity link between England and France has been overturned in the High Court. Aquind Ltd wants to lay cables through Portsmouth, Hampshire, to Normandy. Last year's decision to block the scheme was made by then Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.
financefeeds.com
Saxo UK hires James Donovan as Global Head of Preferred Broker programme
“I am delighted to welcome James to our team. James’ extensive expertise and strategic insight will align perfectly with our ambition as we strengthen and continue to grow our Preferred Broker business across the globe.”. Saxo UK Limited has appointed James Donovan as Global Head of Preferred Broker, based...
BBC
Energy Price Cap: Labour calls for three month extension
Labour has called on the government to freeze energy bills through to July. The government's energy price guarantee, which caps the average household cost of electricity and gas at £2,500 annually, will be raised by £500 in April. "Most people just haven't got the money to pay that,"...
kalkinemedia.com
Italy's Lottomatica mulling 'potential listing' among options for growth
MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica said on Wednesday it is considering "potential strategic alternatives" to support its future growth, including a "potential listing." Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for...
