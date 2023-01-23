The National Grid will offer discounts on bills for households who cut their use of energy during peak times as demand rises during the cold weather. The electricity grid generator is getting ready to activate its Demand Flexibility Service for an hour on Monday. The scheme encourages people with smart meters to cut down on their electricity use during peak times.Energy suppliers will effectively pay households who have signed up around £3 for every unit they save. The scheme will run between 17:00 and 18:00 GMT on Monday.Twenty-six suppliers have joined the scheme, including British Gas, EoN, Octopus Energy and...

