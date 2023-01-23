ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

College students to receive discount at Ober Mountain

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Any student currently enrolled in college can receive a discount on the slopes of Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, students can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket and equipment rental. Any beginners can also...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
thesmokies.com

What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story

Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Wilderness Wildlife Week opens in Pigeon Forge

Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward. Anderson County Schools and neighbor David Worthington agree to move the field further from home so lights don’t shine on Worthington’s property. Updated: 5 hours ago. Blount County and Alcoa city law enforcement responded to...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ober Mountain opens renovations to mountain top restaurant

Blount County and Alcoa city law enforcement responded to a situation at an Alcoa Walmart Tuesday, officials told WVLT News. A week full of hikes, talks and music is underway to learn more about the Great Smoky Mountains. Knoxville business donates new roof to Cerebral Palsy Center. Updated: 5 hours...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Going My Way: Ray Mears

Ober Mountain opens renovations to mountain top restaurant. Company coming to Knoxville to make 'life-saving' electric vehicle technology. Lee said the company is going to produce technology that goes inside lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The technology prevents the batteries from catching fire in a crash. False call sparks police...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Everyday Solutions: Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union

Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Louisville bank robbed after false call at Alcoa Walmart

CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway, was robbed Tuesday afternoon, according to Emily Assenmacher, spokeswoman for the City of Alcoa. Louisville bank robbed after false call at Alcoa …. CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville business donates new roof to Cerebral Palsy Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Cerebral Palsy center is in dire need of a new roof. Contractors estimated it would cost the nonprofit $40 thousand. With an already stretched budget, they simply couldn’t afford it. “We are TennCare reimbursed. We have private donors that donate, but we just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

MyFlight Tours comes to Knoxville

Your headlines from 1/24 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Tether discussion tonight at City council, shooting suspect wanted, housing issues in Lenoir City. Park officials said four bridges would be closed for two to three days to vehicles while the work was being completed. McMinn County man charged for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Catch up Quick

Two people were charged Saturday following a shooting in East Knoxville, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward. Updated: 17 hours ago. Anderson County Schools and neighbor David Worthington agree to move the field further...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ober Mountain brings changes to the mountain top ski resort

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The new owners of Ober Mountain, formally Ober Gatlinburg, have wasted no time making improvements to the facilities on the Parkway and up the mountain. A big change is inside the restaurant. Just step inside and it’s a whole new feel. There is a fresh coat...
GATLINBURG, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy