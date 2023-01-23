Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvlt.tv
Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
Lawsuit says Pigeon Forge hotel repeatedly did not pay employees and hired children
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A lawsuit filed on Jan. 17 claims that a hotel company in Pigeon Forge violated several labor laws. The lawsuit said Pigeon Forge Hospitality, LLC is operated by Nimesh Patel. The company has the same address as the Comfort Suites Mountain Mile Area in Pigeon Forge.
wvlt.tv
College students to receive discount at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Any student currently enrolled in college can receive a discount on the slopes of Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, students can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket and equipment rental. Any beginners can also...
thesmokies.com
What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story
Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
wvlt.tv
Wilderness Wildlife Week opens in Pigeon Forge
Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward. Anderson County Schools and neighbor David Worthington agree to move the field further from home so lights don’t shine on Worthington’s property. Updated: 5 hours ago. Blount County and Alcoa city law enforcement responded to...
wvlt.tv
Ober Mountain opens renovations to mountain top restaurant
Blount County and Alcoa city law enforcement responded to a situation at an Alcoa Walmart Tuesday, officials told WVLT News. A week full of hikes, talks and music is underway to learn more about the Great Smoky Mountains. Knoxville business donates new roof to Cerebral Palsy Center. Updated: 5 hours...
wvlt.tv
Going My Way: Ray Mears
Ober Mountain opens renovations to mountain top restaurant. Company coming to Knoxville to make 'life-saving' electric vehicle technology. Lee said the company is going to produce technology that goes inside lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The technology prevents the batteries from catching fire in a crash. False call sparks police...
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
Knoxville woman loses over $2,000 after safe store files for bankruptcy
A Knoxville woman is frustrated after she purchased a safe and paid it in full but it never arrived. The company she bought it from has declared bankruptcy.
East Tennessee woman gets money back after thief drains her bank account
More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained.
wvlt.tv
Can an already busy Knoxville Animal Control grapple with new tethering ordinance?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville City Council approved a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night, following nearly two hours of discussion and amendments. Taylor Woods had the right idea when it comes to caring for her dogs - at least by city council’s standards.
wvlt.tv
Everyday Solutions: Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning...
WATE
Louisville bank robbed after false call at Alcoa Walmart
CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway, was robbed Tuesday afternoon, according to Emily Assenmacher, spokeswoman for the City of Alcoa. Louisville bank robbed after false call at Alcoa …. CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville business donates new roof to Cerebral Palsy Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Cerebral Palsy center is in dire need of a new roof. Contractors estimated it would cost the nonprofit $40 thousand. With an already stretched budget, they simply couldn’t afford it. “We are TennCare reimbursed. We have private donors that donate, but we just...
wvlt.tv
MyFlight Tours comes to Knoxville
Your headlines from 1/24 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Tether discussion tonight at City council, shooting suspect wanted, housing issues in Lenoir City. Park officials said four bridges would be closed for two to three days to vehicles while the work was being completed. McMinn County man charged for...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
wvlt.tv
Catch up Quick
Two people were charged Saturday following a shooting in East Knoxville, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward. Updated: 17 hours ago. Anderson County Schools and neighbor David Worthington agree to move the field further...
wvlt.tv
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
wvlt.tv
Ober Mountain brings changes to the mountain top ski resort
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The new owners of Ober Mountain, formally Ober Gatlinburg, have wasted no time making improvements to the facilities on the Parkway and up the mountain. A big change is inside the restaurant. Just step inside and it’s a whole new feel. There is a fresh coat...
Comments / 0