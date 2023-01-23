Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Police, district investigate reported threat at Pocatello middle school
POCATELLO — A threat at Hawthorne Middle School has been deemed “unsubstantiated” following an investigation by Pocatello police, school and district administrators. Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 spokeswoman Courtney Fisher could not elaborate on the threat but told EastIdahoNews.com it did not trigger a school lockdown of any kind because the investigation took place as students were arriving before school.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
Pocatello police respond to Highland High School after student receives text message stating he was going to be shot
POCATELLO — Police responded to Highland High School on Wednesday afternoon after a student there received a threatening text message, authorities said. The male student received a text from a phone number that he did not recognize stating that he was going to be shot after school, police said. Several Pocatello police officers responded to Highland High School around 3 p.m. Wednesday after the student reported the threatening text to...
Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
eastidahonews.com
Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?
IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room
There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
Idaho8.com
More of the same for Thursday with a snow storm expected Friday
Areas of freezing fog and light snow overnight with lows back to 6° for Idaho Falls. Overnight lows around 15° for Pocatello. For Thursday, we’re looking again at mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and areas of morning fog. A high temperature of 22°, with winds at 5-10 mph.
SIPH announces flu deaths in southeastern Idaho
Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced Monday seven deaths have occurred from an influenza-related illness in Health District 6 during the last month.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp
IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
eastidahonews.com
Winter storm watch issued Thursday through Saturday; hazardous road conditions likely
POCATELLO — A winter storm watch has been issued in the east Idaho region, and travel could be hazardous. The winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, the areas affected are the Upper Snake Plain and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fire Crews Respond to Trailer Home Fire
At 9:29 p.m. on January 24, 2023, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a trailer home fire on the 400 block of College Street, across the street from Ermals Auto Body in Idaho Falls. The reporting party told the (ECO) Emergency Communications Officer that the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. They did not know if anybody was inside.
Chubbuck Olive Garden to officially open Monday
CHUBBUCK — After years of anticipation, Olive Garden will finally open for business in the Gate City area. The newly built Chubbuck Olive Garden is scheduled to officially open its doors at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant is at 4105 Yellowstone Ave. where Red Lobster was once located adjacent to the Pine Ridge Mall.
Walk away escapee arrested for eluding deputies
A walk away escapee has been arrested for eluding deputies.
Local man injured when SUV leaves I-15 in Pocatello and overturns
The Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:16 A.M. January 22, 2023, on I-15 at milepost 66.3 in Bannock County. The driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, a 22-year-old man from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on I-15 when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and overcorrected, where the vehicle rolled off the right shoulder. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Four dogs euthanized after mauling young boy to death, injuring mother in Fort Hall
FORT HALL — A 7-year-old boy is dead and his mother was seriously injured after the pair were mauled by four dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation on Saturday, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office. Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said the incident occurred Saturday evening on the reservation. The fatal attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. at a residence on Sandy Road in Fort Hall, according to a Monday...
eastidahonews.com
Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers
BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
eastidahonews.com
Teen arrested at Rigby Maverik
RIGBY – A person was arrested at the Maverik at 105 South State Street in Rigby Monday night. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 6 p.m. During a traffic stop, deputies determined a teenager had an outstanding warrant. Additional deputies were called...
Local man fatally shoots moose that charged at him
On Jan. 21, an adult male moose was shot and killed in the yard of a Terreton area resident after it charged him. The large moose had been frequenting residential areas around the Mud Lake and Terreton areas for over a week and had reportedly become increasingly agitated. The man involved in the incident had been attempting to haze the moose out of the yard when the moose charged at...
eastidahonews.com
Coroner identifies man who died in crash near Shelley
SHELLEY — A local coroner has identified a man who died over the weekend in a two-vehicle collision north of Shelley. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor told EastIdahoNews.com that Chad Alden Foss, 59, of Idaho Falls, died in the crash. Taylor said the cause of death was due to head injuries and the manner was accidental.
eastidahonews.com
His daughter asked him to create a TikTok account. It now has over 80 million views.
IDAHO FALLS — What seemed like a joke between a daughter and her dad about getting views and making money by creating TikTok videos suddenly became a reality. Ashlyn Allen, 19, from Idaho Falls, has had TikTok for several years. She started posting videos and told her dad, Tom Allen, that she wished she could make money from her account.
