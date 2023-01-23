Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original LocationJoel EisenbergKimball, TN
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
chattanoogapulse.com
Spreading The Jam: Student DJs Mixing Things Up
Crowds may not always be large when Omar Yasin is DJ’ing somewhere around Chattanooga, but that’s okay. “Honestly, even though the crowds are sometimes small, I still feel like a superstar,” he said. That’s not to say that Yasin, a junior majoring in graphic design at the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Art + Climate Project Call To Artists Living Or Working Along Rossville Boulevard
ArtsBuild is currently in search of three artists who live or work in communities along the Rossville Blvd. Corridor in Chattanooga for a year long, paid artist residency. The Chattanooga Art + Climate Project is an 18-month project supported by the Lyndhurst Foundation to hire a nationally recognized artist and three local emerging artists from the Rossville Blvd. Corridor to create works of temporary art (2D or 3D visual art, music of all forms, movement, dance and other types of performance, writing/poetry) addressing climate issues specific to the neighborhoods along the corridor such as heat islands and flooding.
chattanoogapulse.com
Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild Launches Statewide ‘Tennessee Ale Trail’ With Four Local Stops
Grab your craft beer loving friends because the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild has officially announced the launch of the Tennessee Ale Trail, a mobile pass that gathers points for each brewery check in. More than 60 Guild members are participating in this free digital passport program in an effort to...
WDEF
Cleveland Teacher Named Extraordinary Educator
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A local teacher earned national recognition, being named a 2023 Extraordinary Educator. Amanda Price teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee. She is the only teacher in Tennessee to receive the recognition this year, and only one of 30 in the country. This...
‘Please love me’: Abandoned Chattanooga dog reunited with owner
Lilo, a big, fluffy bear of a dog, was abandoned by her owner and ended up at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Whiskey Unveils New Silver Oak Cabernet Cask Finished
Chattanooga Whiskey marks another milestone with the third release of their limited edition barrel finishing series with their new Silver Oak Cabernet Cask Finished. The finishing series celebrates the union of Tennessee High Malt into a variety of classic finishing casks. Crafted from a combination of unique bourbon mash bills, each containing over 25% specialty malt, each batch is made to complement the flavor characteristics of the finishing barrel.
tourcounsel.com
Red Clay Resort | Tourist attraction in Georgia
Located in the city of Atlanta, Red Clay Resort, offers you a pool that consists of a spring with two diving boards. In its facilities you find changing rooms, bathrooms, food stall, volleyball court. If you are with your family and have small children, don't worry. It has a baby...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
VIDEO: 2024 ATH Boo Carter at Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Watch Chattanooga (Tenn.) Brainerd 2024 athlete Boo Carter playing for NPA Dream Team at the Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament. Carter, a four-star prospect who is considered the 32nd-best athlete in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, had an interception and a catch for NPA Dream Team in an 18-11 loss to the Slimey Boys on Sunday.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
swineweb.com
Premier Leader in Custom Food Manufacturing Announces Opening of Fourth Facility
Cleveland, Tennessee can anticipate new economic opportunities from leader in food manufacturing, SK Food Group. SK Food Group, one of North America’s leading custom food manufacturers, is pleased to announce that it will be building a new 525,000 square foot production facility in Cleveland, TN. The State of Tennessee, Bradley County, and the City of Cleveland were selected after an extensive multi-state search across 60+ sites that was assisted by Global Strategy Consultants, a Newmark global real estate services firm. The facility, which will be completed in three phases and will include the latest state-of-the-art automation technology for sandwich assembly and food handling, is expected to be completed in 2025 and includes a special partnership with the PIE Center, a Bradley County Schools educational and industrial training center to provide specialized employee training. Construction will commence later this year and upon completion it will further strengthen SK Food Group’s leading industry position and will support local communities through the creation of new job opportunities. Furthermore, the new facility will incorporate environmentally forward-thinking designs including applicable LEED Certifications.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland City Schools – Teachers & Administrators of the Year
We were joined on Mix Mornings by the Director of Cleveland City School System, Dr. Dyer, and several faculty members from Cleveland City Schools. They talked about the 2022 Teachers and Administrators of the Year awards. Learn more at: https://www.mymix1041.com/cleveland-city-schools-announces-faculty-award-winners/
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
mymix1041.com
Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga
From NewsChannel 9: Two suspects are in custody after police in Collegedale say they led officers on a chase that started at the campus of Southern Adventist University (SAU). A post from Collegedale Police said the incident began while officers were conducting checks of the SAU campus after receiving reports of several vehicle break-ins.
WTVCFOX
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
mymix1041.com
TVA plans to upgrade of transmission lines through Polk and Cherokee counties
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning $28 million of transmission upgrades in Polk County, Tennessee, and Cherokee County, North Carolina, to help improve power reliability. TVA is proposing to erect a switching station and 27 miles of new power lines to connect with the...
WDEF
Brainerd Defeats Polk Co 71-56
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) After leading by just one at halftime, Brainerd pulled away to beat Polk Co 71-56 in a district match-up on Tuesday night at Brainerd high school. Dennis Lewis Junior led the Panthers with 20 points, while Tucker Patterson paced the Wildcats with 16 points.
WDEF
Urban Air Employee Charged with Solicitation of a Minor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he groped a 10-year-old girl, according to police. They say the incident occurred at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Gunbarrel Road. Claude Abran Finch, 25, was an employee at Urban Air, management confirmed. He is being...
WSFA
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Gray News) - An animal shelter has written a public note in an effort to find a dog owner who abandoned her pet because she was homeless and couldn’t afford her anymore. The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, posted to Facebook on Tuesday, “A Note To...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise
From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
