SANTA CRUZ – Crews are making emergency repairs to portions of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz that were battered by this winter's storms.The goal is to prevent any more damage or further erosion until permanent repairs can be made."The cliff here gets battered quite often. But I've never really seen it this big," said Chris Hosmer, who has lived in the area for 40 years.Hosmer said the repairs are likely to be costly and the beachfront area will forever be vulnerable to Mother Nature. Nonetheless, Hosmer said West Cliff is beloved by neighbors and visitors alike, and is worth...

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO