Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Why there has been a huge increase in mass shootings in the USSherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
7 people have died in another California mass shooting in Half Moon Bay.Sherif SaadHalf Moon Bay, CA
Related
Boulders placed on West Cliff Drive for emergency stabilization
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., (KION-TV)- The winter storms caused major damage to parts of West Cliff Drive. The City of Santa Cruz added 200 tons of boulders and fabric material to protect the exposed cliff. The City told KION it’s doing this until it can find a permanent solution. On Wednesday, many people came out to The post Boulders placed on West Cliff Drive for emergency stabilization appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Team Rubicon helps with storm cleanup in Soquel
SOQUEL, Calif. — A nationwide nonprofit known for helping communities across the country and around the world recover from natural disasters is on the central coast helping one community dig out after a nearby creek overflowed spilling tons of mud into the small mobile home community. The group known...
Caltrans to close northbound I-680 for 3 weekends for repaving
OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – Caltrans announced a major repaving project this week on Interstate Highway 680 that will close the northbound lanes between Sunol and Pleasanton for three consecutive weekends in February, according to Caltrans.The closure will stretch from the Koopman Road on-ramp in Sunol (just north of the state Highway 84 interchange) to Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton.The schedule for closing the northbound lanes is as follows: 10 p.m. Feb. 3, through 5 a.m. Feb. 6; and10 p.m. Feb. 10, through 5 a.m. Feb. 13.A shorter stretch of the same highway will be closed the following three-day weekend -- the President's...
Temporary repairs underway for storm-damaged West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ – Crews are making emergency repairs to portions of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz that were battered by this winter's storms.The goal is to prevent any more damage or further erosion until permanent repairs can be made."The cliff here gets battered quite often. But I've never really seen it this big," said Chris Hosmer, who has lived in the area for 40 years.Hosmer said the repairs are likely to be costly and the beachfront area will forever be vulnerable to Mother Nature. Nonetheless, Hosmer said West Cliff is beloved by neighbors and visitors alike, and is worth...
KSBW.com
Salinas can only temporarily fix potholes left by winter storm
SALINAS, Calif. — On Monday, public works crews started filling potholes that were left by weeks of downpours. With minimal breaks in the storm, repair crews were unable to fix cracks in the roads, which allowed the water to seep in and cause potholes to pop up throughout the city.
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
kion546.com
The January Sun Rules This Week
Dry, offshore flow will continue through mid-week. The air mass will slowly warm, but we still have a couple of cold mornings to get through first. By Thursday, high temperatures will peak around 5ºF above normal for this time of year then slowly cool into the weekend. We’re watching a weak system that may bring some light rain Sunday into Monday and mark the begging of a wetter pattern.
What NYT omitted about life in the Santa Cruz Mountains: Neighbors with chainsaws
Daniel DeLong lives in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where packing a chainsaw is often just part of mountain life. His young daughters are as familiar with the gear – ropes, helmets, wedges, mini sledgehammer – as they are with their own backpacks. Unfortunately, The New York Times reporter who interviewed him last week during the storms, was not. "That reporter omits the most important aspect of rural mountain living: preparation. And having neighbors who look out for each other," he says.
KSBW.com
Monterey and Santa Cruz state COVID-19 testing sites closing
SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Public Health is closing dozens of state-supported COVID-19 test sites, including across Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. Test sites that are operating below 50 percent capacity will be closed. As of Monday, there was only one state-run OptumServe Testing Site in Monterey...
theaggie.org
Northern California repeatedly struck by intense storms and power outages
UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
lookout.co
Devastated by storms and denied by insurance, Lompico residents navigate uncertain recovery
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Since a colossal New Year’s Eve storm caused part of the hillside that his house sits on to collapse, Benjamin Short has been in a constant daily battle to save his home.
kprl.com
Search Continues For Kyle 01.24.2023
The search continues for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, missing after flood waters swept him away from his mother while they were driving across San Marcos creek just south of San Miguel. He disappeared two weeks ago in the floodwaters. Nearly 300 people searched for him over the weekend. That search continues...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin
OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
22-day storm totals: 35.38 inches of rain in Boulder Creek, 15 feet of snow at Donner Summit
SAN FRANCISCO -- The numbers continue to roll in on the 22-day historic deluge that left behind damaged homes, shattered businesses, unstable hillsides and rain-swallowed rivers.The latest batch has come from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.When all was said and done, nearly 3 feet of rain -- 35.38 inches -- fell in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Boulder Creek. Oakland set a 22-day record with around 1.5 feet of rain or 18.33 inches while it was also a record-setter at San Francisco International with 1.27 feet of 15.28 inches."The AVERAGE over the ENTIRE STATE in that time...
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: ‘Right mindset’ for homeless response, neighbors with chainsaws and that chill
Hello again, all. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 24, and another sunny day is ahead of Santa Cruz County, with temps warming into the mid-60s in some spots. If it’s a solo jaunt through the day’s new Lookout content you’re after, step this way. JUMP TO ... Latest...
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake gives parts of Bay Area a shake
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake gave the South Bay a gentle shake Monday morning, waking some from sleep, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Coastal town of Half Moon Bay mourns mass slaying
A singing bowl held by a Buddhist monk was struck once for each of seven people shot dead in Half Moon Bay as residents gathered to grieve in a local church late Tuesday. "I never thought this would happen in this community in a million years," said Kemera Gilbert, a Northern California woman who moved to Half Moon Bay to escape the stresses of life.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California awake, geologists say
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the Santa Clara County area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The nearly 4-mile deep quake hit about 5 1/2 miles from San Martin at 5:58 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as Santa Rosa...
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
Comments / 0