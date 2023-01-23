ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Fe Reporter

Show and Tell

Spoiler alert: In an upcoming episode of Antiques Roadshow, appraiser and New Mexico artist Tony Abeyta informs a woman she owns a painting by Taos Society of Artists founder and painter Joseph Henry Sharp. And the dollar value he assigns to that painting brings tears to her eyes. The first installment of the show’s three Santa Fe episodes that filmed last June on Museum Hill premiered Jan. 23; Episodes 2 and 3 will begin airing on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 on New Mexico PBS (with free streaming thereafter on the PBS video app).
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Humane New Mexico showcases pet of the week

Compassion and caring are the cornerstones of the work done at Animal Humane New Mexico. Since 1965, they have helped tens of thousands of dogs and cats find their forever loving home. But they also provide an immense amount of resources for pets and their owners, too all with the goal of happy, housed pets.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe’s Horno and El Chile Toreado among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

The news came as a shock to El Chile Toreado co-owner Berenice Medina. “It’s beyond me that we’re even in the realm of these other restaurants,” she tells SFR over the phone after learning the James Beard Foundation had named the food truck she operates with her father on Early Street as a semi-finalist nominee in its prestigious annual awards. “We’re still just a little stand, so it’s surprising, but I feel like it’s been the hardest three years of our lives, just as humans and as a business, so having this year is very hopeful for us. We’re out here in 20 degree weather, and things are paying off.”
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
SANTA FE, NM
tourcounsel.com

Cottonwood Mall | Shopping mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Being one of the main outlets with the largest commercial proposal and stores in Albuquerque, Cottonwood Mall offers you a wide line of boutiques and department stores. On the other hand, the prices are accessible, and they have attractive offers in most of their stores. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, JCPenney,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warming centers opening up around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the frigid nighttime temperatures, an Albuquerque volunteer group is opening warming centers for people on the streets to get a break from the cold. The centers, including one at Mesa Verde Community Center, offer coffee and food along with donated cold-weather clothing and supplies. Organizers say this is the first time […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque mother sentenced in daughter’s drowning death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monique Romero was sentenced to five years behind bars Wednesday. Romero is the Albuquerque woman whose daughter drowned after being left in the bathtub. In 2018, Romero and David Zuber confessed to police they left their one-year-old daughter Anastazia and her two-year-old sister in the tub. When they returned, the girl was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Nuisance neighbor wreaking havoc on Albuquerque block

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors are afraid to step outside and can’t even enjoy their own backyards, all because of one woman who they claim is wreaking havoc in the neighborhood. KRQE Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart took their concerns and their evidence to city leaders and law enforcement. Read More KRQE Investigates: “You don’t work here, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County fueling nearly $1m into the fight against fentanyl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly one-million dollars will go toward efforts targeting fentanyl use in the Albuquerque-metro area over the next year. The Bernalillo County Commission voted Tuesday to spend $975,000 for a continued fentanyl prevention and education campaign, fighting what it calls a drug “epidemic” that’s “plaguing” the community. The money is expected to go toward […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Cold air will continue as breezes die down

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that impacted New Mexico on Monday brought the first blast of cold air to the state, and a north-south oriented jet stream will continue to draw cold air from Canada down to our neck of the woods this week. Tomorrow may be even colder in some locations even though breezes will die down and more sunshine will return tomorrow. Thursday’s highs are going to stay in the 40s south and 20s north, mid to upper 30s here in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy