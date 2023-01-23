Read full article on original website
Santa Fe Reporter
Show and Tell
Spoiler alert: In an upcoming episode of Antiques Roadshow, appraiser and New Mexico artist Tony Abeyta informs a woman she owns a painting by Taos Society of Artists founder and painter Joseph Henry Sharp. And the dollar value he assigns to that painting brings tears to her eyes. The first installment of the show’s three Santa Fe episodes that filmed last June on Museum Hill premiered Jan. 23; Episodes 2 and 3 will begin airing on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 on New Mexico PBS (with free streaming thereafter on the PBS video app).
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico showcases pet of the week
Compassion and caring are the cornerstones of the work done at Animal Humane New Mexico. Since 1965, they have helped tens of thousands of dogs and cats find their forever loving home. But they also provide an immense amount of resources for pets and their owners, too all with the goal of happy, housed pets.
This ‘Stranger Things’ House is Now Available on AirBnB in New Mexico
If you are a big Stranger Things fan, then you'll definitely want to book a trip to the Land of Enchantment immediately!. It's hard to think of a time before songs like "Running up that Hill" and characters like Eddie Munson didn't rule our lives, but here we are, six months after the release of Stranger Things 4 part two, anxiously waiting for the final season.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country. Guava Tree Cafe in Albuquerque ranked No. 71. Guava Tree has two locations one in...
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe’s Horno and El Chile Toreado among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
The news came as a shock to El Chile Toreado co-owner Berenice Medina. “It’s beyond me that we’re even in the realm of these other restaurants,” she tells SFR over the phone after learning the James Beard Foundation had named the food truck she operates with her father on Early Street as a semi-finalist nominee in its prestigious annual awards. “We’re still just a little stand, so it’s surprising, but I feel like it’s been the hardest three years of our lives, just as humans and as a business, so having this year is very hopeful for us. We’re out here in 20 degree weather, and things are paying off.”
Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
tourcounsel.com
Cottonwood Mall | Shopping mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Being one of the main outlets with the largest commercial proposal and stores in Albuquerque, Cottonwood Mall offers you a wide line of boutiques and department stores. On the other hand, the prices are accessible, and they have attractive offers in most of their stores. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, JCPenney,...
Rio Rancho to open new quality of life center in Enchanted Hills area
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – As the City of Vision, Rio Rancho continues to grow. City leaders are looking ahead to make resources a little more available and convenient for residents. In just a few months, the city of Rio Rancho will unveil their new Quality of Life Center located in the Enchanted Hills. The center will […]
Veteran’s U-Haul stolen with precious military memorabilia near ABQ Sunport
"I immediately realized the truck was gone, immediately like the panic set in. I didn't know what to think."
Warming centers opening up around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the frigid nighttime temperatures, an Albuquerque volunteer group is opening warming centers for people on the streets to get a break from the cold. The centers, including one at Mesa Verde Community Center, offer coffee and food along with donated cold-weather clothing and supplies. Organizers say this is the first time […]
One of Nob Hill’s first homes, known as ‘The Cabin,’ now on the market
David Garcia, who bought the home in 2014, said part of The Cabin's charm is the material used to build it.
Albuquerque mother sentenced in daughter’s drowning death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monique Romero was sentenced to five years behind bars Wednesday. Romero is the Albuquerque woman whose daughter drowned after being left in the bathtub. In 2018, Romero and David Zuber confessed to police they left their one-year-old daughter Anastazia and her two-year-old sister in the tub. When they returned, the girl was […]
Two lawmakers spend night on streets in Downtown Albuquerque
"I've never really seen the extent of what happens at night," said Senator Pope Jr.
VIDEO: Nuisance neighbor wreaking havoc on Albuquerque block
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors are afraid to step outside and can’t even enjoy their own backyards, all because of one woman who they claim is wreaking havoc in the neighborhood. KRQE Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart took their concerns and their evidence to city leaders and law enforcement. Read More KRQE Investigates: “You don’t work here, […]
Bernalillo County fueling nearly $1m into the fight against fentanyl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly one-million dollars will go toward efforts targeting fentanyl use in the Albuquerque-metro area over the next year. The Bernalillo County Commission voted Tuesday to spend $975,000 for a continued fentanyl prevention and education campaign, fighting what it calls a drug “epidemic” that’s “plaguing” the community. The money is expected to go toward […]
KRQE News 13
Volunteers wanted: Animal Welfare looking for help with homeless pets
If this year, you made a goal to volunteer and give of your time to a local organization you might consider, the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department. Their dedicated staff works tirelessly to ensure the city’s homeless pets find their way to forever-loving homes and you could be a part of that.
KRQE News 13
Cold air will continue as breezes die down
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that impacted New Mexico on Monday brought the first blast of cold air to the state, and a north-south oriented jet stream will continue to draw cold air from Canada down to our neck of the woods this week. Tomorrow may be even colder in some locations even though breezes will die down and more sunshine will return tomorrow. Thursday’s highs are going to stay in the 40s south and 20s north, mid to upper 30s here in Albuquerque.
Santa Fe school district creates initiative after rise in non-English-speaking students
“I can feel the struggle of my students because me, personally, I'm not a native English speaker, so I can see how they struggle,” said Villegas.
City of Albuquerque opening warming shelter for cold Monday
The City of Albuquerque is trying to protect a vulnerable population by opening up a warming center Monday.
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
