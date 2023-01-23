Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Driver sent airborne after being struck by sliding car
A driver tending to their vehicle along a Minnesota highway Wednesday morning was sent airborne when another vehicle slid off the icy roadway and collided with the stalled car. A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the incident on Interstate 694 and Rice Street in Shoreview. The first driver...
kvsc.org
Two People Ejected From Vehicle in Crash South of Willmar
The Minnesota State Patrol is just now releasing information about a crash that happened last Friday where two passengers were ejected from a vehicle. The accident happened just west of Cosmos, which is south of Willmar around 4:45 p.m.on Highway 8. An SUV driven by 30-year-old David Urbina of Buffalo Lake was traveling westbound on Highway 7 when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with a semi tractor-trailer heading eastbound. It was driven by 41-year-old Justin Helmbrecht of Cosmos.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
valleynewslive.com
Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash
NEAR LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were thrown from their SUV after a crash involving a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday, Jan. 20 around 4:45 p.m., they were called to the crash along Hwy. 7 between Blomkest and Lake Lillian. The crash report...
Bundle Up! Big Chill on the Way for Southern Minnesota
We've gotten off pretty easy this winter in Minnesota when it comes to cold temperatures. Sure, we've had plenty of snow -- but not much (if any) bitter cold. Well, that's about to change. In addition to a few quick shots of snow this week, we're about to take a...
Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin
A group of anglers who went to Lake Pepin for ice fishing found their pickup trucks needing rescue after they began to sink through thin ice. The picture above was taken by Ricky Lee, who observed from the Minnesota side of the lake as multiple vehicles became partially submerged. According...
WATCH: Minnesota Plow Truck Busted Taking Out Someone’s Garbage Cans
I do not envy plow truck drivers at all they have a very difficult job where they are sometimes out driving in horrible conditions. They are out driving during blizzards with massive wind gusts and very little visibility trying to clear up the snow so we average citizens can get around.
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
marshallradio.net
Tractor rear-ended by semi-truck on Hwy 59 north of Slayton
SLAYTON, MN – A farm tractor was rear-ended by a semi-truck Monday morning on Highway 59 north of Slayton. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:40 Monday morning, a 1990 International Hydro-186 Tractor and a 2006 Peterbilt 549 Semi-truck were traveling northbound on Highway 59 in Murray County north of Slayton. Near the intersection with 141.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
Crash at Intersection Outside of Stewartville Hospitalizes Teen
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two vehicle crash at a rural Olmsted County intersection sent a Stewartville teenager to the hospital Monday. The State Patrol responded to the two-vehicle wreck shortly after 6:45 p.m. The crash occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and County Rd. 20, which is about two miles east of Stewartville.
State Patrol IDs Woman Killed in Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly head-on crash in central Minnesota on Saturday. 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom was driving a minivan that collided with a cargo van traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 23 in Stearns County. The crash was reported around 8:20 AM about 20 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville.
Mother admits to leaving newborn near Mississippi River in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — The woman accused of leaving her newborn to die by the Mississippi River in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jennifer Matter entered her guilty plea in Goodhue County Court on Wednesday, with a sentencing date scheduled for Apr. 28. KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff said...
fox9.com
9 people hurt in 7-vehicle crash on I-94
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in Minneapolis on Sunday night left nine people hurt, troopers say. Troopers responded around 8:30 p.m. for the crash in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Franklin Avenue involving seven vehicles. Minnesota State Patrol says nine people were transported to the...
Rochester, MN Man is Still Missing Since December
A Rochester, Minnesota family is asking, once again, for help finding Thomas McElroy a month since he went missing. He's been missing since the early hours of December 27th, 2022. What Happened to Thomas McElroy?. Thomas was with family on Christmas and the day after, on December 26th, his mom,...
mprnews.org
Want to try snowmobiling without breaking the bank? Here are some tips
Minnesota is home to 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, 280 organized snowmobile clubs and over 202,000 snowmobiles. If you’re one of the Minnesotans who has never hopped on a sled but would like to give it a shot — without breaking the bank — Scott Wakefield has a few tips.
Nine injured in seven car crash in Minneapolis
Nine people were taken to the hospital after a seven-car crash happened in Minneapolis on Sunday night. The crash happened around 8:30pm on 94 near Franklin Ave.
Bundle Up and Take a Candlelit Hike in Rochester this Weekend
A little over a week ago I wrote about candlelit hikes that are going on around Minnesota at different state parks. But I recently learned that we also have a candlelit hike right here in Rochester, Minnesota! The next candlelit hike in Rochester is coming up this weekend. Minnesota State...
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
kfgo.com
Fatal head-on collision near St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal head-on collision involving a minivan and a cargo van occurred around 8:20 Saturday morning. The driver of the cargo van, Manuel Guardado, 28, address unknown, was traveling westbound on Highway 23 when it collided head-on with the minivan. The driver of the...
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0