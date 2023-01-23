The Minnesota State Patrol is just now releasing information about a crash that happened last Friday where two passengers were ejected from a vehicle. The accident happened just west of Cosmos, which is south of Willmar around 4:45 p.m.on Highway 8. An SUV driven by 30-year-old David Urbina of Buffalo Lake was traveling westbound on Highway 7 when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with a semi tractor-trailer heading eastbound. It was driven by 41-year-old Justin Helmbrecht of Cosmos.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO