brytfmonline.com
In 2021, a baby’s body is found at the water’s edge in Karmoy — and now four men have been sentenced in France
In October 2020, a fishing boat carrying 22 refugees en route from northern France to Great Britain capsized. During the rescue operation in the English Channel, many refugees were rescued from the sea, but a family of five from Iran was not so lucky. The five family members drowned. So...
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni arrived Sunday in Algeria for a low-key two-day visit as the two nations look to build up a strategic partnership and Italy works to further wean itself off Russian energy with help from the gas-rich North African country. Algeria’s state television announced Meloni’s arrival with neither photos nor fanfare. She was greeted by Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane. Like all ranking visitors, Meloni’s first stop was laying a wreath at the Monument of Martyrs. The monument on a hilltop overlooking the capital commemorates Algerians who died winning the country’s independence from France in 1962. The Italian leader also planned to visit an Italian naval ship at the port of Algiers.
investing.com
Italy's pandemic recovery plan must halt demographic "tsunami" in south - ISTAT
(Reuters) - Italy's south is on track for a "demographic tsunami" if it fails to capitalise on European Union pandemic recovery funds to bridge the gap with the productive north, statistics bureau ISTAT said on Wednesday. Italy - the biggest recipient of the EU's fund - aims to use a...
financefeeds.com
Plum launches smart money app in Portugal, Netherlands, Greece, Italy, Cyprus
“The intelligence of our app means we can offer a smart alternative to traditional tools and help people make their money go further in multiple ways. We’re excited to be helping people to save money, invest in stock markets and manage their spending, through one single app, and at a lower cost.”
Migrants in Morocco limbo as they cling to Europe dreams
Oumar left home in Guinea five years ago in search of a better life in Europe, but today he inhabits a daily purgatory of hunger, cold and police violence in Morocco. Bakary, also from Guinea, said he had been living here for three years.
Another Pantera show cancelled as promoter says Austria gig is off
Promoter announces Pantera's May appearance in Vienna is cancelled without giving explanation
Algeria, Italy look to broaden ties beyond coveted energy
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Italy and Algeria moved to broaden ties through a series of memorandums signed Monday during a two-day visit by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who said the two countries are in the process of building “an extraordinary bridge” that would hopefully transform Italy into an energy hub for Europe.
During their worst drought in history, Spain produces nearly half of the world's olive oil.
Francisco Elvira walks through his burnt olive orchard, pausing to check the stunted fruit on nearly bare trees. "Look at them!" he cries in despair. "They should be overflowing with olives by now, as the harvest approaches." They are, however, vacant. "This is the crop that will supply the oil in stores next year."
