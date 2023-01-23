Read full article on original website
Passenger in Jan. 12 accident on Early Blvd. succumbs to injuries
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
Early Resident Succumbs to Injuries in January 12th Wreck
Early woman dies from injuries sustained in crash
EARLY, Texas — On Thursday, Jan. 12, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a four-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Boulevard. According to an EPD press release, three people were transported to Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. The passenger of a white...
DPS provides additional details on Monday’s accident at US 183, FM 2126
The Texas Department of Public Safety provided additional details Tuesday afternoon regarding Monday morning’s two-vehicle accident at the intersection of US Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126. According to the DPS, the accident took place at 7:38 a.m. A Ford pickup truck driven by Dorothy Smith Porter, 56, of...
Fire Department Responds to Oyo Hotel Fire
Update: 6:50 pm – The fire was declared out. As of 6:30 pm Wednesday, the Brownwood Fire Department had several units at the closed down Oyo Hotel on East Commerce. Smoke could be seen coming from a second floor room on the back east side. We will pass along more information as it is received.
Man Arrested After Pursuit by City of Early Police
A vehicle pursuit Saturday evening by Early Police resulted in an arrest. According to information obtained from the Early Police Department, it was about 7:00 pm Saturday when police officers attempted to stop a black four-door vehicle on CC Woodson, due to a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and...
Weekend pursuit in Early ends with arrest on multiple charges
The Early Police Department issued the following information Monday afternoon:. On 01/21/2022 at approximately 7 p.m. Early Police officers attempted to stop a black 4 door on CC Woodson due to a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and fled from officers as it went onto Commerce from Tractor Supply area. Officers were unable to pursue the vehicle due to the heavy traffic at the time.
TSTC to return property to City in first move of potential health department relocation
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council met in executive session to discuss the acquisition of real property located at 305 Booker, what was formerly the site of a Piggly Wiggly grocery store, from Texas State Technical College. The hope is former the site will become the new home of the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department.
Local man ejected, killed during rollover crash in Eastland
ABILENE, Texas — A Rising Star man was killed this past Saturday following a crash in Eastland just 5.3 miles northeast from Cross Plains. According to a press release, Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was driving a 2003 Honda east on County Road (CR) 376 when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
Early Chamber names Bruner Auto January Business of the Month
The Early Chamber of Commerce awarded Bruner Auto Chevrolet Buick GMC Early the January Business 0f the Month award on Wednesday. Bruner Auto Group strives to provide nothing less than the best vehicle inventory and customer service. All the while, serving the community and surrounding area in some of the best ways! Most recently, Bruner teamed up with other local businesses and gave away more that 200 free turkeys to the community. They also contributed to building beds for children in the area. Thank you for always supporting the community!
Man Charged With Escape Receives Four Year Sentence
District Attorney Micheal Murray said Tuesday that a felony case was recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Jess McCoy Hyatt pled guilty to the felony offense of Escape and was sentenced to Four (4) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Julie Gay Clark
Funeral service for Julie Gay Clark, 72 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
James Luthy
James “Jimmy” Preston Luthy, age 62, of Brownwood, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Greater Faith Community Church. Jimmy was born on February 6, 1960 in...
Jack Glenn Smith, 76, of Lake Brownwood
Jack Glenn Smith, age 76, of Lake Brownwood left this side of Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, but a week prior he was doing what he always did. Answering the call. Our family could call him any time and he would answer. He would pull over in his Toyota Tacoma on a county road near Brown County and take our call.
Deanna Byer
Deanna Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Costal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
CASA hosting National Soup Day event Feb. 3
CASA is the Heart of Texas is hosting its National Soup Day event from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at TSTC Brownwood Multipurpose Room 122, located at 305 Booker. Enjoy different homemade soups, bring a bring or coworkers and meet a volunteer. CASA in the Heart of Texas...
George Benton
George Benton, age 76, of Bangs, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2022. Services for George are currently pending with Heartland Funeral Home.
Bobby Thompson
Bobby Thompson, 83, passed away on January 22, 2023, in Comanche, TX. Bobby Thompson was born on May 24, 1939, in Blanket, TX, to Lawrence Thompson and Veda Thompson. Bobby married Emma Sue Carlisle. The couple had 3 children, Shirley Glenn, of Early, Tommy Thompson, of Blanket and Danny Thompson of Blanket.
Early Chamber welcomes Common Grounds Coffeehouse with ribbon cutting
The Early Chamber recently welcomed Common Grounds Coffeehouse as a member with a ribbon cutting!. Originally from Odessa, Marco and Yesy Sandoval, took a leap of faith and opened Common Grounds Coffeehouse! Over the last several years they have become a community favorite offering quality coffee and delicious food, as well as excellent customer service.
Brown County United Way in search of new Executive Director
The Brown County United Way is seeking a new Executive Director. This is a part time position. Candidate must have a college degree. Basic accounting knowledge and experience with fund raising and community engagement and involvement required. Person will be the brand ambassador for the United Way and network with existing community partners and develop new ones. Please submit resume to P.O. Box 1026, Brownwood, TX 76804 or email to browncountyunitedway@verizon.net by Friday, February 3rd, 2023.
