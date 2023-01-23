Read full article on original website
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS SET AN ALL-TIME NHL RECORD WITH TUESDAY'S VICTORY OVER MONTREAL
The Boston Bruins are the cream of the crop in the NHL today. After many suspected a difficult season with all their injuries to start off, the Bruins have completely dominated the NHL, suffering just 5 regulation losses in their first 47 games. With Tuesday night's 4-2 victory over the...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Market for Domi Heating Up with 4 Teams Interested
As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks are among the worst teams in the NHL this season, as they have a 14-27-4 record. With the club being in a full-on rebuild, they are expected to be one of the biggest sellers at this year’s trade deadline. They of course have two major rental candidates in franchise legends Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, but Max Domi is another notable pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who we very well could see moved at the deadline, too.
FOX Sports
Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Olympian Tragically Dies
The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 6, Vancouver 1
Seattle231—6 First Period_1, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 8 (Larsson, Dunn), 7:57. 2, Seattle, Wennberg 9 (Eberle, McCann), 9:46 (pp). Penalties_Kuzmenko, VAN (Hooking), 9:38; Tolvanen, SEA (Slashing), 12:57; Miller, VAN (Tripping), 14:12. Second Period_3, Seattle, McCann 23 (Burakovsky, Eberle), 5:55 (pp). 4, Seattle, Tolvanen 8 (Gourde, Dunn), 7:50. 5, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 9...
Porterville Recorder
Columbus 3, Edmonton 2
Edmonton0200—2 First Period_1, Columbus, Jenner 14 (Laine, Boqvist), 12:25. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, Edmonton, Ryan 7, 10:17. 3, Edmonton, Hyman 25 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 16:16 (pp). Penalties_Nurse, EDM (Hooking), 1:45; Gaudreau, CBJ (Cross Checking), 14:39. Third Period_4, Columbus, Marchenko 11, 11:26. Penalties_Kulak, EDM (Tripping), 4:13. Overtime_5, Columbus, Johnson 9, 2:29. Penalties_None.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 23
* Jack Hughes became the first Florida-born player in NHL history to score 30 goals in a season while skating opposite of fellow 2023 NHL All-Star Sidney Crosby, who also found the back of the net Sunday. * Linus Ullmark earned his 25th win and joined a pair of fellow...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 3, Dallas 2
Dallas2000—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 18 (Pesce), 8:46 (sh). 2, Dallas, Johnston 13, 10:59. 3, Dallas, Robertson 33, 15:17. Second Period_4, Carolina, Burns 8 (Staal, Martinook), 4:55. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Carolina, Necas 19, 1:34. Shots on Goal_Carolina 7-10-6-1_24. Dallas 6-6-9-0_21. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 2.
NHL
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Episode 12 focuses on New York road trip
EDMONTON, AB - There's always plenty to chew on after a trip to the Big Apple. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, follow along as the Oilers make their way through New York on a three-game road trip for meetings with the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and New York Rangers.
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events
Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
Porterville Recorder
Maple Leafs take on the Senators following overtime win
Ottawa Senators (21-23-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (30-11-8, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators after the Maple Leafs knocked off the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime. Toronto has a 30-11-8 record overall and a 7-3-2...
NHL
Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge preview
Projected starters, predictions from fantasy hockey staff for Tuesday games. Every Tuesday, NHL fans can play the Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge. The weekly contest will allow fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the games played that day.
Porterville Recorder
Portland 134, Utah 124
UTAH (124) Beasley 3-10 1-1 10, Markkanen 7-16 7-8 24, Kessler 3-4 0-2 6, Clarkson 7-18 1-1 18, Conley 3-6 0-0 8, Bolmaro 0-0 0-0 0, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Vanderbilt 5-9 0-2 12, Azubuike 2-2 0-0 4, Gay 4-4 0-0 11, Agbaji 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 5-9 1-1 12, Sexton 8-11 0-0 19. Totals 47-90 10-15 124.
Porterville Recorder
Portland hosts Shelton and Loyola Marymount
Portland Pilots (11-11, 3-4 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (14-7, 4-3 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount -6.5; over/under is 151.5. BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts the Portland Pilots after Cameron Shelton scored 27 points in Loyola Marymount's 68-67 victory against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Lions are 9-2 in home...
Porterville Recorder
Oral Roberts hosts Denver after Abmas' 27-point game
Denver Pioneers (12-10, 3-6 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-4, 8-0 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -18; over/under is 155. BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Denver Pioneers after Max Abmas scored 27 points in Oral Roberts' 84-72 win against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks. The Golden Eagles...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
