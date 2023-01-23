ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community safety & police violence town hall set for Wed. night

By Donnell Suggs
 2 days ago
The Community Church of God will be the location of another community safety and police violence town hall meeting Wednesday, January 25. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be hosted by the Southern Center for Human Rights and is one of a few the organization hosted the past few months. The previous meetings took place at various locations between August and November 2022.

The intention of the town hall meetings is to “make community-based recommendations to the city of Atlanta concerning policing, violence, and community safety. We are seeking to understand how each Zone (precinct) is policed differently, and if this is due to the make-up of each zone,” according to a statement sent to The Atlanta Voice .

The Southern Center for Human Rights says it has been conducting research for months in order to have the most information possible in order to give policy recommendations to City of Atlanta and Atlanta Police Department leadership.

Community Church of God-Atlanta is located at 850 Cascade Avenue, SW.

