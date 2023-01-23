Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Mattress Mack Sends Message to Dak Prescott After Losing $2 Million Bet On Dallas Cowboys
The guy dubbed Mattress Mack lost $2 million when he bet that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys would beat the San Francisco 49ers. That’ll teach Mattress Mack, aka Jim Mcingvale, the friendliest millionaire in Houston, to place a hefty wager on a team in the Metroplex. First he lost a chunk on TCU against Georgia in the college football national title game. Now, it’s the Cowboys. He should stick to his Houston Astros.
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss
Dak Prescott did not play well in his Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night, but that’s not hurting his confidence. Prescott threw two interceptions to cost his team during a close game. Both of...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky
The Dallas Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs following a shaky performance from the offense, led... The post WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky appeared first on Outsider.
Did Dallas Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons call out QB Dak Prescott after 49ers loss?
Micah Parsons said the said the Cowboys defense did it’s job, holding the 49ers to one touchdown and keeping their playmakers in check
49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Herm Edwards slams Cowboys for savage Dak Prescott turnover tweet
Count Herm Edwards among those who didn’t like the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott tweet. After the 49ers defeated the Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship game, the Cowboys’ Twitter account threw Prescott under the bus. “Dak Prescott gave the ball away twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the account sent out. Edwards appeared on ESPN’s “This Just In” on Monday and said the post rubbed him the wrong way. “What I want to say, I can’t say on air because I’m a...
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Michael Irvin on exploring a Dak replacement, WR help, Zeke's future
Michael Irvin has had a few days to digest the Cowboys’ latest playoff loss and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby on Wednesday morning to give his thoughts on what’s next for the Cowboys in the offseason.
NBC Sports
Cowboys' own Twitter account roasts Dak after 49ers loss
Late Sunday night, as a large swath of the football internet was cackling at the Dallas Cowboys for once again getting bounced from the postseason, the team itself decided to join the chorus. The Cowboys' official Twitter account fired off this tweet just before midnight on Sunday night, a couple...
sportszion.com
Watch: Stephen A. Smith bursts into laughter calling out Michael Irvin for Cowboys’ ongoing struggle vs 49ers
ESPN’s commentator Stephen A. Smith has always been a consistent hater of the Dallas cowboys. Nothing brings him more pleasure than seeing this team lose. Smith constantly keeps criticizing the Cowboys on his social media and on television. This time he has outshone himself by dropping a reaction video after the Cowboys’ defeat against the 49ers where he called out Michael Irvin.
It's so fun to laugh at Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. The Dallas Cowboys are a national treasure. A true gift that keeps on giving. A franchise that specializes in fun but does so with a heavy does of sadness on the side.
Bettor turns $5 into ‘life changing money’ on wild NFL playoffs parlay bet
Cameron Craig had a weekend that we all dream about. Not only is Craig a Bengals fan, who just watched his team smash the Bills, 27-10, on Sunday, but he also won a massive four-leg parlay – turning a $5 bet into $72,795. With a $5 free bet, Craig placed a parlay wager on four players to score the first touchdown in all four Divisional Round games – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz. After hitting the first three, he was offered $1,393.56 by FanDuel Sportsbook to cash...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Reacts To The Tony Romo, Dak Prescott Comparison
Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. on Monday tweeted a comparison of Dak Prescott and Tony Romo's career accolades. The tweet polarized social media, as the stats Hill cited were narrow in scope. Nevertheless, it ignited a debate among fans regarding Prescott's upside, and whether his legacy ...
Football World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Girlfriend Development
Reports have emerged that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no longer dating longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett. Francesca Bacardi of Page Six reported on Wednesday that Prescott and Buffett broke up early last year but were keeping the breakup under wraps. The two reportedly ended the ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
Yardbarker
Goodbye, Dak Prescott! Should Dallas move on?
The Dallas Cowboys are in familiar territory, though it is anything but comfy-cozy. Dallas fell 12-19 at the hands of the hated 49ers and all eyes on are number 4, per the usual. Dak Prescott put up 206 yards with one touchdown and 2 interceptions. He faced the number one defense in the NFL according to ProFootball Focus, but as we know, expectations are always different when it comes to Dallas.
Comments / 0