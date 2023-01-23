Alabama police searching for missing 24-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing woman.

According to JPD, Bethany Pettus, 24, left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not returned home. Pettus is described as being 5’7″, 275 pounds, with blue eyes and “auburn” hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings with white snowflakes on them and a pink Carhartt sweatshirt.

She may be in the Anniston area. If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.